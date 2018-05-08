CNN White House reporter continues bizarre comments

April Ryan, a political analyst for CNN and a reporter for American Urban Radio, suggested Thursday that White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders had challenged her to a fistfight.
At the daily White House briefing, Ryan asked what Fox News called “a combative question” about whether Sanders was “blindsided” by comments Rudy Giuliani made regarding payments to porn star Stormy Daniels from President Trump’s attorney and what effect that had on Sanders personally.
“With all due respect, you actually don’t know much about me in terms of what I feel and what I don’t,” Sanders responded.
Ryan then went on CNN, misquoted Sanders, then told colleague Don Lemon the misquoted phrasing constituted a challenge to fight.
“For Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the president’s spokesperson, the mouthpiece for the president of the United States, to say, ‘You don’t know me,’ in certain quarters in this nation, that starts a physical fight,” Ryan said. “I was very shocked. It was street. I will even go beyond that. It was gutter.”
Ryan double down on the claim later, after Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake tweeted “an unsolicited comeback suggestion.”
Rawlings-Blake tweeted that the next time this situation arises, Ryan should say, “I may not know you, but I damn sure know a LIE! And you are wearing it, Sis, all over your face oh wait is that smudge in your liner?” she said, referencing the poorly received comedy routine by Michelle Wolf at the previous Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
“Lol stop,” responded Ryan, who is from Baltimore. “Bmore in the house I know you have my back. That you don’t know me stuff begins fist fights. She needs to know what she is saying. I am not the one.”
It was but the latest in a series of bizarre incidents involving Ryan, who has seemed to court confrontation in unique ways in her time in the briefing room. She once asked Sanders if Trump had thought about stepping down. Sanders labeled that “an absolutely ridiculous question.”
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Most recently April Ryan says: Melania Trump is “Not Culturally American”
Last Thanksgiving, after Sanders tweeted a picture of pie and wrote, “I don’t cook much these days, but managed this Chocolate Pecan Pie for Thanksgiving at the family farm,” Ryan replied, “Show it to us on a table.”
Sanders responded, “Don’t worry @AprilRyan because I’m nice I’ll bake one for you next week #RealPie #FakeNews. Ryan came back yet again with a tweet that read: “I am not trying to be funny but folks are already saying #piegate and #fakepie. Show it to us on the table with folks eating it and a pic of you cooking it. I am getting the biggest laugh out of this. I am thankful for this laugh on Black Friday!”
Two weeks later, Ryan whined about not being on the guest list for the White House Christmas Party.
“I don’t think I was overlooked,” she said at the time. “I think they don’t like me. For whatever reason, they have disdain for me.”
She also asked Sanders in October 2017 whether the administration “thinks that slavery is wrong,” and repeated the question several times over others trying to talk until Sanders finally answered, “I think it’s disgusting and absurd to suggest that anyone inside of this building would support slavery.”
Then, a month after that, she attacked Steve Moore, an economist with the Heritage Foundation who helped with the Trump transition. On a CNN panel debating the president’s views on immigration, Moore suggested the U.S. should focus on bringing in immigrants with skills needed in our economy.
“I would love to see an agreement that legalizes some of these folks, that provides a more skill-based system so that we get the immigrants we need,” he said.
“See?” Ryan asked. “Did you hear this? The immigrants we need. But see, again, that’s the point. Trump is demonizing immigrants.”
Moore continued, arguing immigrants “should not be able to go into the country and go on food stamps. That’s ridiculous.”
“You were not born in this country,” Ryan said.
Moore is from Chicago.
© Copyright © 2018, Accuracy in Media
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
Duh — Commie Numpty Networks is the theatre of the bizarre!
April Ryan, a member of the Communist News Network, aka the Clinton News Network and good old Stephanie Rawlings – Blake, the Baltimore mayor, two peas in a pod (oh, I mean two communists in a pod)! Hey Stephanie liberated / hyphenated, how is the crime in Baltimore?
And i’d PAY TO see that fist fight, between Sarah and this land-whale!
i would hope that sarah would avoid the black rhino.
April Ryan and Jim Acosta–BOTH, not concindentally, affiliated with the Communist News Network–need to have their White House press credentials CONFISCATED and shown the door. NEITHER of them are interested in reporting “news.” All EITHER of them want is to draw attention to THEMSELVES with bizarre questions and accusations. I’d challenge HER to a fight all right–grab her by the nape of the neck and ESCORT her sorry leftist BEHIND out the door and SLAM it behind her!
I’d say just BLOCK CNN entirely. No matter who the hell they send.
I think we should replace all of the White House ‘journalists’ with talented ‘reporters’ from other countries, so we can get un-biased news!
AMEN!! I agree.. they are disgusting…. all they want to do is trash this president and anyone
associated with him… it is uncalled for… they need to be removed from the room and replaced with people with a brain and not filled with hate for our president
Well, that pretty much blanks out (IMO) a large chunk of the journalists from the UK..
There are literally tens of thousands of more qualified people that would LOVE to be “INVITED” to the press briefings just ONCE!
IF Sarah would post RULES OF BEHAVIOR
1. You are “Invited Guests” please comport yourself in a courteous manner
2. DO NOT shout over the top of any other person.
3. When called on to ask your question, present it quickly and clearly.
4. REPORT on the information given to you for dispersion to the Public.
5. Disruptive behavior, or argumentative behavior will get you escorted off the White House Grounds.
6. “DIStort at your own peril. WE give your straightforward and Honest answers to your questions. Your “invitation’ can, and WILL BE revoked for presenting the information we give you in a dishonest manner.
The first offense will be 3 month suspension for you and a 1 month suspension for the outlet you work for.
Prerequisites to hiring on at CNN: Black, Latino, ambiguous gender, Lefty-Loony from either East or West Coast, intellectually deficient, racist, ideologue, perpetually victimized, deranged, and as a bonus, simply stupid.
Ms. Ryan – Typical Progressive – Seeks to feel offended at all times, then wishes to resort to violence instead of discussion.
Yup. That certainly sums up these libtards.
Somebody needs to punch her in the mouth!
she and Jim Acosta are DISGUSTING!!! DO NOTHING BUT ask STUPID questions and cause trouble. they should be removed from that room … they are HATEFUL PEOPLE
Wake up folks! ALL leftists are: 1. Hateful 2. Arrogant 3. Racist 4. Liars and 5. Stupid! There are NO EXCEPTIONS! And this especially includes ALL the “establishment” republicans in BOTH chambers of the congress. They are nothing but Trump-hating liberals fooling their poor, ignorant voters into believing that they are American conservatives while thinking like the democrats, talking like the democrats, agreeing with the democrats and voting with the democrats.
Well April, I guess if anyone knows “gutter”, you’re an expert ..
Since such disgusting characters like Acosta and Ryan have one and only objective to hurt anything Trump, these jokers should be read the riot act, at the beginning of the next session , that anything deemed of a nature to misrepresent or purposely and falsely make statements to that effect they will be asked to correct their statements and if not they will be removed and not allowed for the next session and if it’s repeated they will lose total access in the future!
“She also asked Sanders in October 2017 whether the administration “thinks that slavery is wrong,” and repeated the question several times over others trying to talk”
The correct response to this would be,
“What’s wrong with you? Are you stupid or just annoying? Get out now. You’re an obnoxious interruption and an embarrassment to all journalists everywhere. You heard me. Get out.”
Then if another journalist asks the same question, say,
“It seems she wasn’t an embarrassment to ALL journalists, just the most ignorant ones, who apparently get sent here. You too get out. Anyone else want to ask unprofessional nonsense questions, or are the rest of you adults?”
Then stare them down waiting for an answer.
Alternately,
“Millions of people in the world dying of hunger. Do you think it’s right for someone like you to eat enough to kill a horse?”
Then if asked about it later say,
“I didn’t mean any disrespect. I was merely pointing out that she’s a fat bloated hideous cow who eats more than a normal person should be legally allowed to eat. Given the amount of starvation in the world, she’s not in any position to ask about anyone else’s morality, even if it’s purely for political posturing and drive-by reporting. In summary she’s really fat. Did that clarify things for you?”
Excuse me April, would you please remove your shoes before you walk on my nice clean floor.Why is it that a previous president, who was so good at reading a teleprompter, is given so many accolades for doing such, while the actual accomplishments were non existent? Now we have a president who has actually kept most of his campaign promises, while fighting members who are supposed to be in his own party, and made the same promises. Just imagine if his own party would back him up, how much he could accomplish. I think I heard April claim to be a republican, I think that Booker T. would disagree
Ok then, Ms. Ryan, you can take the woman out of the gutter but you can’t take the gutter out of the woman. What part of the planet considers “you don’t know me” as an invitation to a fistfight? Polite society uses words to “fight” and if she can’t “fight” that way maybe she shouldn’t be in a profession that uses words.
April Ryan , yes another one that just had a “ Bowl Full Of STUPID”