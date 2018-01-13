White House doctor declares Trump ‘in excellent health’

President Donald Trump shakes hands with White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson as he boards Marine One as he leaves Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, after his first medical check-up as president. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(UPI) — President Donald Trump is “in excellent health,” White House doctor Ronny Jackson said Friday after the president’s first full physical exam in office.

Trump, 71, underwent the evaluation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

“The President is in excellent health and I look forward to briefing some of the details on Tuesday,” Jackson said.

Jackson, a Navy rear admiral, directs the White House medical unit and has worked as a White House physician since 2006.

Trump’s last-released full exam was in September 2016, when Dr. Harold Bornstein declared the then-presidential candidate to be in good health but overweight.

At the time, Trump was 6-foot, 3-inches and weighed 236 pounds, which Bornstein, said made him “overweight for his height.” Trump takes statin, a medication to lower his cholesterol, and a daily low dose of aspirin.

