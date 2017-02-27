White House cracks down on press leaks

WASHINGTON — As President Trump prepares to address Congress, efforts by the White House to crack down on leaks backfired yesterday when the crackdown itself was leaked to the press.
In an effort to find out who has been blabbing to the media, White House press secretary Sean Spicer has imposed a number of security changes, including random checks of White House staffers’ cellphones, according to a Politico report.
That report cites unnamed members of the White House communications staff, who said they were summoned by Spicer to an “emergency meeting” where they were told to dump their phones on a table to prove they were not sending information to the press.
The meeting was called after details from another meeting of communications aides were leaked to reporters, and such leaks — both by White House staffers and by intelligence officials — have become a persistent issue that both Trump and Spicer have repeatedly voiced frustrations about.
“Russia talk is FAKE NEWS put out by the Dems, and played up by the media, in order to mask the big election defeat and the illegal leaks!” Trump tweeted yesterday, referring to reports by The New York Times and other publications that Trump’s campaign was in contact with Russian officials before the election.
Trump will speak before a joint session of Congress tomorrow for the first time as president, a speech that is not billed as an official State of the Union address, but one that will give the president a chance to speak to the nation directly at a time when he has increasingly feuded with members of the press.
During another press gaggle Friday, Spicer expressed frustration about news leaks about White House meetings where only a handful of people were present.
“I’ve literally gone back to people and said, ‘There is a room that occurred with four, five, six people in it, and this didn’t happen because I was in the room,’ ” Spicer told reporters, urging them to stop using unnamed sources. “And they’ll say, ‘Yeah, but people who were briefed by those people.’ So how many degrees of telephone do you play before at least you’re willing to say, ‘If someone in the room won’t at least put their name on it or you won’t admit that somebody in the room is willing to say it?’ “
The Politico report comes as a new poll shows more than half of Americans believe the media is too critical of the president. The NBC News/Wall Street Journal survey yesterday showed that 51 percent of responders said the press is too hard on Trump, while 41 percent believe the president has been treated fairly and objectively.
It’s time President Trump use the nuclear option on Obamacare in his message to Congress, and announce in his state of the union Message he is granting a blanket pardon to any and all who were forced to pay an Obamacare tax penalty who also refuse to pay it. He would gain tens of THOUSANDs of young Liberal voters, accelerate the demise and cratering thereof of a Self-dying Liberal boon-doggle. Call it his first American Tax cut. He should then warn all the Democrats and Republicans that he will sign no replacement program that THEY the Congress themselves are not also required to participate in, and it must be passed BI-Partisan, mentioning those Few things about it that were beneficial, like not restricting because of past medical history or claims.
ALL of these are excellent suggestions, inluminatuo! I PARTICULARLY like the one where Congress is required to participate in whatever “replacement” program is put forth. From now on , Congress needs to have skin in the game on things they inflict on the American people. It is PAST time to call a halt to Congressional exemptions, “special privileges,” etc. They are our EMPLOYEES, not our masters, and need to start acting like it! In fact, they NEVER should have been allowed to get away with the self-interested BS they have foisted upon the REST OF US!
Moreover, the Congressional pension fund should be rolled into Social Security to help repay all the money they STOLE from Social Security, and effective IMMEDIATELY, Social Security BECOMES the Congressional pension. I bet you’d be AMAZED how quickly they’d hop to addressing the problems and challenges of Social Security, if it actually affected THEM!
Teabag, i have long felt that WE the citizenry should make it law that NO CONGRESSMAN or WOMAN can exempt themselves from having to follow/abide by any law they pass that everyone else has to follow.. AND IF THEY TRY, they should immediately forfeit their position, retirement and full medical/dental benefits.
Come on guys! If the word gets out that the WH is seeking to find its “leakers” that is hardly “backfiring.” It isn’t even much in the way of “news.” Did anyone deny it? Try to keep it secret? Did any thinking person not assume something like that was going to be done? It is a logical and reasonable step in seeking to control the issue of leaks from the WH. I suspect ALL administrations have gone through something similar in their day, whether it became public or not.
” I suspect ALL administrations have gone through something similar in their day, whether it became public or not.”
I disagree, oldshooter. It seems to be only DEMOCRAT outgoing administrations that indulge in this kind of childish, VINDICTIVE BS.
Remember when the Clinton gang removed all the W’s from White House keyboards, and OTHER acts of petty vandalism?
This DISRUPTIVE BS is being directed and INSTIGATED by Obama and the loyalists holders he left in place to do his bidding, and it needs to STOP. If that takes FIRING everybody who was employed at the White House during Obama’s terms, so be it. These disloyal VERMIN are SERIOUSLY disrupting the ability of our LEGALLY ELECTED President to do his job, and their childish BS has GOT to be brought under control if we are to HAVE a legally Constituted government, which THEY are obviously actively working to prevent.
Agreed teabag.
The adults don’t do this. These are the leftover petulant children from the Obama days. It’s best to clean house first. If one percent of the staff is sabotaging our national interests, it could counteract the work of 70 percent or more who are trying to keep America safe.
Track down the leaks, and prosecute them. Then make a fake intel story and see if they leak that. Make it something juicy and easily falsifiable. Someone in the FBI decides to leak it to CNN and you prosecute them. Keep doing this every so often in perpetuity to maintain trust.
As a bonus, make it something you can easily sue CNN for liable/slander as a result of their covering the fake news. You gotta go after both ends.
Not once during Bill C or Barack’s term did we hear of ANY of these sorts of leaks happening. But we heard it a plenty under both Bush’s and now under trump.
THAT TO ME shows these sorts of leaks are ONLY DONE By democrats…
It’s a shame the “so called” news media could not have used a little bit of their imaginary truth telling to have told the truth about obama at least one time in the eight years of treason and sedition he put this nation through. The commiecrats (formerly known as democrats) the now non-existent news media and RINOs have joined forces to insure the continued destruction of America which was brought on full force by the commie obama.
Trump could announce during his meeting with Congress that no more Obamacare fines shall be paid, and Obamacare would collapse of its own weight. Announcing their replacement plan would complete its abolishment. New jobs and expansion of the economy will wipe out any deficits. The DJIA is also at another all time high.