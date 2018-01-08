‘White genocide’ professor says he’s been named visiting scholar at NYU

The professor who called for “white genocide” and said “whiteness” is to blame for mass shootings says he was named a visiting scholar at New York University.

In a Facebook post on New Year’s Day, George Ciccariello-Maher announced that he started working at the school’s Hemispheric Institute of Performance and Politics.

The appointment comes less than a week after he resigned from Drexel University. He was suspended from teaching there in October, with the school citing safety concerns due to the inflammatory nature of his online remarks.

In a statement announcing his resignation on New Year’s Eve, Mr. Ciccariello-Maher wrote that he and his family had received “death threats and threats of violence.” He blamed “right-wing, white supremacist media outlets and internet mobs” for making his situation at Drexel “unsustainable.”

“In the past year, the forces of resurgent white supremacy have tasted blood and are howling for more,” Mr. Ciccariello-Maher wrote.

The political scientist sparked an online backlash when he tweeted on Christmas Eve of 2016, “All I want for Christmas is white genocide.”

Drexel condemned the tweet at the time, and Mr. Ciccariello-Maher later clarified that his remark was intended to be “satirical.”

But his inflammatory online comments did not stop there.

In March, he said he had to resist the urge to “vomit or yell about Mosul” after he saw a fellow airline passenger give up his first-class seat to a uniformed soldier.

Just hours after the Las Vegas massacre in October, Mr. Ciccariello-Maher attributed the shooting to “white victimization,” “Trumpism” and white entitlement.

And in an interview with Democracy Now last November, he blamed the Sutherland Springs, Texas, church massacre on “whiteness.”

“Whiteness is never seen as a cause, in and of itself, of these kinds of massacres, of other forms of violence,” Mr. Ciccariello-Maher said, “despite the fact that whiteness is a structure of privilege and it’s a structure of power, and a structure that, when it feels threatened, lashes out.”

According to its website, NYU’s Hemispheric Institute is a think tank committed to “social justice” that offers an “anti-colonial model for engagement” between the Americas.

