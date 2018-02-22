While Trump Listens, CNN Pushes ‘Scripted,’ Agenda-Driven Townhall

In case you were wondering where the media stand when it comes to protecting students in the classroom, CNN’s so-called “townhall” helped explain everything. The contrast between President Trump’s meeting with grieving students and parents and CNN’s pro-gun control ambush was unmistakable yet still disheartening.

As reported on GOPUSA, “President Trump expressed support for arming teachers Wednesday during an emotional meeting at the White House with teenagers who survived last week’s massacre at a Florida high school.”

In this meeting, after Trump gave brief introductions, he sat back and let everyone speak. If you haven’t watched it yet, I encourage you to do so.

All kinds of ideas were presented. Some you’d agree with, and some you wouldn’t. Some statements were based on easily refutable reports, but Trump didn’t interrupt or make corrections. He listed, and it was a very powerful meeting.

What became clear is that unlike previous administrations, Trump will work to make schools safer. Think about it… the Columbine shooting occurred in 1999. That’s during the Clinton administration. That means we’ve had Clinton, Bush, and Obama, and the deterioration of society has continued to the point where another disturbed person shoots up a defenseless school. Nothing has been done in the past, but perhaps there is hope that this administration will be different.

Here is what President Trump has already stated in his own words:

….If a potential “sicko shooter” knows that a school has a large number of very weapons talented teachers (and others) who will be instantly shooting, the sicko will NEVER attack that school. Cowards won’t go there…problem solved. Must be offensive, defense alone won’t work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

I will be strongly pushing Comprehensive Background Checks with an emphasis on Mental Health. Raise age to 21 and end sale of Bump Stocks! Congress is in a mood to finally do something on this issue – I hope! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

Will be meeting with Lawmakers today at 11:30 A.M. to discuss School Safety. Next week it will be with our Nation’s Governors. It’s been many years of all talk, no action. We’ll get it done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

Of course, on the other side of this coin was CNN’s weak attempt at journalism by staging a “townhall” that was motivated by one agenda: pushing gun control. As reported at Newsbusters.org, “Wednesday’s CNN town hall to promote gun control and gun grabbing was off the rails from the start.”

So-called moderator Jake Tapper sat back as the wild crowd targeted Republican Senator Marco Rubio (Fla.) with boos and jeers for basically just being there. The wildest moment allowed by Tapper was when Parkland, Florida student Cameron Kasky smeared the Senator by equating him to the shooter that killed 17 of his classmates. And Tapper thanked him for all of it.

In addition, one student claims that CNN rejected his question on “arming teachers” and instead provided him with a scripted question.

There is much that can be done to protect students, and we must push through the rhetoric of the left which simply wants to take people’s guns. Plain and simple… prohibiting one particular firearm will do nothing to stop this violence.

I have a 16-year-old son who was visibly shaken up by what happened in Florida, and I’m here in Texas. In addition to that shooting, a report was released stating that some kid at the middle school just down the street from where we live made threats about shooting up the school. This is what my son had to deal with when he went to school the next day. He was not afraid that someone might show up with an AR-15. He was afraid that someone might show up intent on killing a bunch of kids and having easy access to a school where everyone is defenseless. Does it really matter if the killer has an AR-15, a pistol, a shot gun, or a homemade bomb? The man who killed 32 at Virginia Tech used pistols.

CNN can promote its fake news all it wants, but my fear is that there are not enough people who see through the agenda and the falsehoods. It’s one thing for a grieving student who just lost his best friend to quote an internet story about how easy it was for a kid to purchase an AR-15 — a story that is patently false, it didn’t happen — and it’s another thing for a so-called news network to continue to promote and reference that same false story.

There are many things that can be down to make schools safer, and some of Trump’s comments are on the right track. We must certainly address the metal side of things, and as we do that, our primary concern should be to increase security at schools. When we fly, we know there is an air marshall onboard. We don’t know who he or she is, but the person is there. Imagine seeing a sign at a school which reads, “This school is under armed protection.” I know from listening to my own children that they would feel safer knowing there were armed personel ready to fight back against a possible shooter.

There is no police officer who can prevent a home invasion. There’s no police officer who can prevent a school shooting. It’s up to the people in the home or in the school to be able to fight back, and then the police will arrive to restore order. That’s just the reality of the situation.

Here’s to Trump for listening, and here’s to CNN’s continuing decline in the ratings.

