Which side are you on?

Illegals are given “sanctuary” by liberals. Where is the sanctuary for American conservatives?
It seems there’s a war on for the soul of America. And America may be losing. The America we remember, anyway. An America that not only proclaimed to embrace free speech, but actually did it.
Berkeley — once ground zero in the battle for free speech — is now the heart of the battle against free speech. And, in a tragic irony, the self-proclaimed tolerant left that was so adamant in asserting the right to free speech in the 1960s is now the fascist force fighting against it.
After several violent protests and even riots aimed at preventing conservative luminaries from speaking their minds — at Berkeley, at Middlebury College in Vermont and elsewhere — an appearance at Berkeley by conservative commentator Ann Coulter was canceled this week due to fears of a repeat of left-wing violence.
Meanwhile, at Middlebury, a professor was put in a neck brace while trying to protect a conservative speaker from a violent, heedless mob.
It is a sad day for America, and a shameful, embarrassing day for American liberalism. It’s gone so far that liberals have now pushed the notoriously left-wing American Civil Liberties Union into the arms of Ann Coulter.
“The heckler’s veto of Coulter’s Berkeley speech is a loss for the 1st Amendment,” the organization said in a tweet.
Nice. But even in the tweet and in a longer written statement condemning the liberal violence, the ACLU continues to exacerbate the problem — blanketly characterizing conservative speech as “hateful” and “bigoted.” It’s just such self-righteous, subjective and inflammatory rhetoric from the left that has caused this problem, by convincing liberals they have the moral high ground from which to attack — literally.
As long as such blind, self-deluded smugness dominates liberal thought, America will be at war with itself.
Oddly, liberals have expressly become that which they claim to combat: hateful, oppressive self-anointed autocrats.
Chancellor Nicholas Dirks, whose University of California, Berkeley initially canceled Coulter’s appearance and ultimately caved to the violent left, said, “This is a university, not a battlefield.” It is both now — precisely because the university was unwilling to courageously combat its far-left goons from the get-go.
Conservatives will not be silenced. They will not be intimidated anymore. They will not sit for being treated as third-class citizens whose right to free speech is determined by their fascist liberal counterparts.
This battle is only beginning.
What next? Conservatives must redouble the exercise of their First Amendment rights. They should utterly overwhelm the opposition and inundate the public square, and in particular the college campus, with conservative thought and speech.
College leaders should draw an indelible red line past which liberal students cannot tread — and arrest and expel and otherwise crack down on those who would silence speech. Faculty and administration enablers who have taken the side of the censors should be summarily dismissed.
Law enforcement must arrest every amateur authoritarian attempting to silence others. New, draconian laws, and swift and sure punishments, will be required to sufficiently deter them.
Congress and state governments should look at punishing free-speech-violating campuses financially.
Above all, it’s time for fair-minded liberals to get off their high horse — because it’s a Shetland pony about now — and join with their conservative friends in protecting free speech for all.
There’s a war on for freedom of speech. Which side are you on?
No to safe cities for illegals.
And any city that IS a safety zone for illegal aliens should be immediately stripped of all federal funding, AND HAVE the marshal service sent in with orders to arrest ALL OF THE politicians and sheriffs who signed up to BE that safe zone.. CAUSE THEY certainly are not honoring their oath to uphold OUR CONSTITUTION and laws!
Too bad life isn’t black and white like that. Only evil deals in absolutes.
I don’t get your point.
“Only evil deals in absolutes.”
You didn’t leave any room for exception. That is clearly an absolute statement.
Therefore, by your own definition, you are evil.
Since you admit to being evil, why should I ever listen to anything you say? Nothing you say can possibly be good.
You’re a sinner.
City officials that defy federal law should be punished in accordance with those laws.
jovweI, you REALLY don’t have a clue, do you?
So you support law breakers?
Bobinms, show me a law that says state and/or cities are required to enforce federal immigration law. You guys are dumber than a box of rocks.
Beo. It comes in the form of their oath of office where they “SWEAR TO uphold the constitution, and defend it against all enemies, foreign and domestic”.. PART OF the constitution grants the FEDERAL govt the right to set and enforce immigration laws..
Clueless, I’d say you are clueless and don’t know what you don’t know. Try reading
8USC section 1324
Why must the Liberals give us anything? Why are we giving them credibility for having anything to say about our liberty and freedom. I don’t look at a Liberal as having any authority over me!
Wait a minute. You think you ‘give’ liberals credibility? ROFLMAO!!!
Of course no to safe cities for illegals. Sanctuary cities should be outlawed.
Or at least defunded.
And those in charge of it, arrested for law breaking and oath breaking!
To allow the left to bully their way onto any scene and protest with a violent performance, anywhere, where anyone regardless of color, sex, creed or political belief is trying to voice their opinion is unacceptable and constitutionally illegal! Why would we tolerate such behavior from any source! Arresting those individuals or parties and prosecution to the fullest extent of the law is required. Tolerance of such behavior will only result in increased subterfuge and violence. We must put a stop to this immediately.
We have witnessed this behavior for months and set back and fretted about safety and political correctness, with the hope that is will play itself out. It has not, so action is now the only course left to ensure the right to free speech that has been the banner of these groups for decades. They feel speaking out should be free only as long as they are the ones speaking!
Exactly david. Every time we have given into these cretins and commies, they have just gone on to be MORE violent and vocal about their demands.
We must fight radical liberalism and fascism just as we must fight radical islamic terrorism…. not sure which is more dangerous to a healthy prosperous decent America.
Right now, Radical liberalism imo is more of a threat.
I will only speak for myself. Buy a gun, learn how to use it and practice, practice, practice………..the day is coming when you either use it or you are enslaved by the Left. The Civil War was about State’s Rights. This one will be about Individual Rights.
Amen bro!
In CA, the monkeys are in charge of the zoo, & we are supporting them with our taxes.
Not all conservative speech is bigoted and hateful but a lot of it is.
Only in the eyes of the beholder.
How is wanting people to follow the law, and if not get punished for their illegal acts, being bigoted and hateful?
BillBridges, the ignorance of the far right is indeed blissful. California pays more in federal taxes than they receive back in federal dollars. Those ‘monkey’s in CA are paying for you freeloaders in red states.
