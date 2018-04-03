Where’s the Common Sense in ‘Common Sense’ Gun Laws?

Americans, many quite young, attended anti-gun violence rallies across the country. Many protesters demanded more federal “common-sense” gun control laws. But the push for common-sense gun laws lacks common sense, or at least perspective.
The protests, sparked by the murders of 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida, were billed as a “March for Our Lives.” But according to criminologist James Alan Fox, over the last 25 years 10 students have died each year, on average, in school shootings. By contrast, every year about 300 Americans are struck by lightning. Most survive, but since 2000 an average of 35 people have died each year from lightning strikes.
One “common-sense” proposal is to reenact the “assault weapons” ban.
But of all homicides involving a firearm, only a small percent involve any type of rifle. Furthermore, the assault weapons ban did not achieve the objective of reducing murder and violent crime. Economist John Lott noted: “Since the Federal Assault Weapons Ban expired in September 2004, murder and overall violent-crime rates have fallen. In 2003, the last full year before the law expired, the U.S. murder rate was 5.7 per 100,000 people. … By 2011, the murder rate fell to 4.7 per 100,000 people. One should also bear in mind that just 2.6 percent of all murders are committed using any type of rifle.”
The “common-sense” gun control activists rarely ask, “What about the beneficial effect of gun ownership?” The Centers for Disease Control examined research on the defensive uses of guns. It concluded: “Studies that directly assessed the effect of actual defensive uses of guns (i.e., incidents in which a gun was ‘used’ by the crime victim in the sense of attacking or threatening an offender) have found consistently lower injury rates among gun-using crime victims compared with victims who used other self-protective strategies.”
The CDC’s report also found that “defensive use of guns by crime victims is a common occurrence.” Exact statistics are hard to find because the police are not always notified, so the number of defensive gun uses is likely understated because they’re underreported. “Almost all national survey estimates indicate that defensive gun uses by victims are at least as common as offensive uses by criminals,” wrote the CDC, “with estimates of annual uses ranging from about 500,000 to more than 3 million per year, in the context of about 300,000 violent crimes involving firearms in 2008.” The CDC noted one study of defensive gun users who believe that but for their own firearm they would have been killed.
Criminologist and researcher Gary Kleck, using his own commissioned phone surveys and number extrapolation, estimates that 2.5 million Americans use guns for defensive purposes each year. One in six of that number, or 400,000, believe someone would have been dead but for their ability to resort to their defensive use of firearms. Kleck points out that if only one-tenth of the people are right about saving a life, the number of people saved annually by guns would still be 40,000.
For some perspective, consider the number of Americans who die each year because of medical errors. A 2016 Johns Hopkins study called medical error the third-leading cause of death in the United States, accounting for about 250,000 deaths annually, or 10 percent of all deaths. Other studies put the number as high as 400,000 a year or more — since medical examiners, morticians and doctors rarely put “human error” or “medical system failure” on a death certificate.
What about accidents that result from driving while texting or engaged in other distracting activities like playing a CD or applying makeup? In 2015, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 3,477 people were killed, and 391,000 were injured, in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers.
How many Americans die each year because of opioid abuse? According to the latest estimates from the CDC, more than 50,000 people died from opioid drug overdoses in 2016 — 15,446 from heroin, 14,427 from prescription opioids and 20,145 from non-methadone synthetic opioids like fentanyl.
Finally, few of the demonstrators, at least publicly, called for the repeal of the Second Amendment. But the former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens calls for the repeal of the Second Amendment on the grounds that it is “a relic of the 18th century.” He argues that only a repeal of the Second Amendment would diminish the National Rifle Association’s power and influence. Stevens does not even believe that the Founding Fathers intended an “individual right” to keep and bear arms. A repeal would require approval of two-thirds of both Houses of Congress and three-quarters of the states. Good luck with that.
A prediction. When the dust settles and the fury wanes, Congress will not pass additional gun control laws. It won’t be for lack of passion. It will because the “common-sense” proposals suggested — banning bump stocks, reenacting the “assault weapons ban” and others — either would do nothing to reduce firearm crime or would violate the Second Amendment. In short, the “common-sense” measures are devoid of common sense.
“Common-Sense” as used today is as much an oxymoron as the words “Jumbo Shrimp” or “Weirdly Normal”. “Common-Sense” today as portrayed by our liberal media is neither common, nor in most cases makes any sense. In today’s touchy feely emotion driven society, people will never understand that the second amendment rights were created by our founders to keep in check dictators and tyrants whether in the form of individual conquering anti-Christs, or collective Communal socialism. Second amendment Gun rights were provided to protect WE THE PEOPLE from they the GOVERNMENT, not they the Government from WE THE PEOPLE, and has worked rather well for the past 240 years of American freedom and the American Republic. Common-sense is that it is better to lose 10 students a year to the small insanity of INDIVIDUAL criminal acts prompted gun deaths, than millions per year in wars, created by collectives of self-serving government criminals, who seize control of governments and then play god with the lives of the innocent with war, concentration camps and mental indoctrination. You never fix what is not broken. To do so begs the welcoming of the social liberal insanity now offered, always followed by the collective deaths by organized sociopathic leaders like a Hitler, Napoleon, Stalin, Mao or Pol Pot.
It is intuitively obvious to those that understand the principles in which or founding fathers derived our great US Constitution. Academia should start teaching those principles once again and underscore the necessity to keep and bear arms to defend OUR country against ALL enemy’s FOREIGN and DOMESTIC.
“Common sense” is a “Liberal” code word for fallacy.
It is a logically invalid argument that allows a “Liberal” agitator to derive any nonsense he wishes, in order to deceive the American public. This is how the “Liberal” propaganda works.
And when the LE establishment as well as the media WILLFULLY pushes to under-report the benefits of owning guns in preventing crime, of course there won’t be proper statistics on how MORE GUNS in legal owners hands, means less crime..
Any time a lib talks, replace the terms “common sense” and “controversial”.
Examples:
Controversial gun control
Common sense border wall
Use these terms this way around the moonbats and watch them scream in pain. Let them know they no longer control the language.
Also throw in the term Planned Murderhood and Pro-Abortion every now and then.
From a sane point of view (the polar opposite of Fake News), an occasional school shooting is a sad event but the DAILY murder of innocent unborn babies is an unequalled act of genocide.
The truly evil mass murderers in our country do not carry guns into schools; they are the “fine professional healthcare workers in clean white lab coats” who use scalpels in abortion clinics !!
The CDC (Centers for Disease control and prevention) repeatedly fails at its primary duty in controlling infectious diseases and blame its failures to insufficient funding. Yet, they have the funding to do all sorts of non-disease activities. Curious don’t you think?
The Federal govt is out of control. George Orwell was correct, just a few years off.
IT certainly is curious WHY THE CDC even is studying gun crimes in the first place..
CDC (and every other bloated overstaffed federal bureaucracy) is profoundly incompetent to do anything actually useful but, instead, inflicts more and more punishment on good people to the benefit of the lazy / stupid / irresponsible leaches in America.
Larry Elder, Excellent commentary. You should teach a course for credit on common sense and facing reality. Force the left wing loons to take your course. If the left wing loons took your common sense and facing reality course, they would all drop dead, because they cannot handle common sense and reality. Common sense and reality would overload the empty space between a liberals ears!
I agree. It is an excellent summation!
With how liberals HATE common sense, even more so than facts, what schools/unis would allow Larry on, to teach it??
For as long as I can remember, criminals have been utilizing mostly hand guns stolen, illegally purchased, and (or) wielded by individuals, in a criminally concealed manner, and without regard to federal, state or locally enforced fire arms laws existing including home made or “Zip Guns”. The Liberals hate it, but common sense to them is far from common. Yet when “stop and frisk” policies are instituted in cities with overwhelming gun crimes statistics and the harshest gun regulations in the nation these same Liberal whiners scream “illegal search” or “Discrimination”. The hypocrasy of the Left and all to “uncommon sense” of these people never ceases to amaze me.
Exactamundo. Just look at how LOW the crime rate was in NY under Bloomberg and Guilliani cause of S&F.. BUT once they were ended, how it has rissen year after year.
It seems that there is evidence that as concealed carry increases in a State, the incidence of violent crime go down.
You can’t fix stupid. Stupid bad example parents=stupid liberal indoctrination centers=stupid young mush brained little socialists trained over the last 30 to 40 years.
“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State,”
The phrase above is a preamble. Preambles have no force of law.
“the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” is the operative legal phrase contained in the 2d Amendment.
And, as the National Guard is, by law, an adjunct of the US military, even the preamble has been violated by our government. A Militia is an independent home guard to prevent the conquest of the state by the Federal government, if it becomes too overbearing.
Living up to the preamble would require ALL able bodied men (able bodied women should also be allowed, and maybe required) to be enrolled in the militia, and be REQUIRED to maintain a military style weapon (Full automatic, including anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons for some) in their homes.
Just like they do in Switzerland, where every able bodied male is required o have his own weapon.
A statistics based summary that truly covers the subject and demonstrates the lack of data to support the liberal agenda! These statistics, which the moral majority already knows or at least suspects are the basis of why we feel justified to support the 2nd amendment!
If there is one phrase I have come to learn is not found in the adolescent behavior of even my own children, it is “common sense”! They embellish the things they think or verbalize what they believe in, but rarely have the data to support those statements and beliefs.
I do feel for the students that have experienced violence in their schools! However, I have come to find that there is all kinds of violence in today’s world, from bullying to murder. A systemic problem that I believe stems from lack of parenting, moral social behavior modeling, the lack of any religious belief system and most of all, NO FEAR of any consequence(s)! We are in a society that has adopted computer gaming as a form of entertainment that embodies massive, bloody violence and the constant supply Hollywood movies that are based in violence, killing and destruction. This constant exposure numbs the feelings of horror or remorse! Conversely, most older generations grew up with Father Knows Best, My Three Sons, Donna Reed and Mister Rogers and yes, some cowboys and Indians and war spectacles, but mostly healthy, morally sound shows, with a definite basis in respect for authority venues! Do you begin to see the pattern here?
The minute I hear words/phrases spoken by liberals like “Common sense gun laws”, “Assault Rifle/Weapon”, “Who needs an AR-15”, “The 2nd Amendment meant muskets”, etc…I realize I am talking to an idiot.
“When every second counts, law enforcement is only a few minute away.”
It is neither practical nor desirable to have a law enforcement officer nearby to every potential problem. Thus, the real “first responder” must needs be the intended victim who is armed for their own protection.
“Common-sense guns laws” would leave good people helpless to the criminal intents of bad people; who will always still have guns. How “common sense” is it to encourage more thefts, more robberies, more rapes, and more murders??
I learned many many years ago that whenever a Lib mentions the term “Common sense,” to beware. It always means they taking away more and more Liberty, or raising taxes, or both.
Common sense and liberalism are totally incompatible.