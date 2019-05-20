Home » 13-Minute News Hour

Where’s the ban?? Jim Carrey’s disgusting tweet against Alabama’s governor still on Twitter

Bobby EberleBobby Eberle Posted On 12:00 pm May 20, 2019
11

Actor Jim Carrey tweeted a hateful message on Saturday suggesting that Alabama’s governor should have been the victim of an abortion. And guess what? His tweet is still up there. DNA testing shows that some 30% of so-called “families” trying to cross the border are not even related, and Gibson’s Bakery fights back against charges of racism in the Oberlin College law suit.

How is this acceptable? Candace Owens at Turning Point USA had her Facebook account temporarily suspended for simply talking about the problems facing Black Americans. No hate speech. No incitement of violence. Nothing. Yet Jim Carrey tweeted about killing the governor of Alabama, and that is ok?

In a small pilot program in McAllen and El Paso, TX, DNA testing revealed that 30% of the adults arriving at the border with children (so-called “families”) are not even related to those children! Also, the trial continues for Gibson’s Bakery vs. Oberlin College. Will Oberlin pay the price for the leftwing views and actions? Check out today’s show for all the details.

11 Comments

docsuske1
docsuske1
1:13 pm May 20, 2019 at 1:13 pm

Go back to Canada, bro!

    ltuser
    ltuser
    2:16 pm May 20, 2019 at 2:16 pm

    AND take your libtard brethren with ya.

    It just sickens me how totally hypocritical twitter/farcebook are, AND THE SAME with their defenders..

    I keep hearing folks say “ITS a private org, don’t agree with them, don’t do business with them”.
    YET THEY ARE THE SAME folk, screaming bloody murder, if a Christian baker, declines politely to make a cake for a gay wedding..
    SAYING “YOU MAY BE A PRIVATE STORE< BUT YOU DO BUSINESS TO THE PUBLIC< SO YOU SHOULDN'T DISCRIMINATE"..

    SO which is it leftists?
    Or is it one rule for you, one for everyone else.. LIKE ALWAYS!

crustyoldgeezer
crustyoldgeezer
1:21 pm May 20, 2019 at 1:21 pm

somebody needs to tell this fool that his ‘flash in the pan’ acting career ended a couple of decades ago?

Nobody cares what he says or does any more.

disqus_L7PQaRPVjG
disqus_L7PQaRPVjG
1:31 pm May 20, 2019 at 1:31 pm

The disgusting insanity of the hateful democrats are always welcome by the twitter crowd…it is the truth that twitter has a problem with…
When you hirer only the most highly indoctrinated to decide who is to be banned and who’s hate is to be allowed, well their you go, you can call for the murder of any conservative and it is all fine a dandy with twitter!

jondarmes
jondarmes
2:19 pm May 20, 2019 at 2:19 pm

Carrey is not Scarrey, he’s just delusional, like all dems, libs, RINOS & communists. What can you expect from a so-called canuck comic. Canada is just trying to get even by sending their witless scum down here for us sending all the draft dodgers up there back in the 1960s & 70s. BUILD THE WALL, DEPORT THEM ALL, MAGA, OR ELSE!!!

beyu
beyu
3:06 pm May 20, 2019 at 3:06 pm

He used to be funny — years ago. Now he’s NOT; so he desperately tries to be relevant, and; he’s NOT.

Career OVER. ‘Bye…

    America weeps
    America weeps
    5:09 pm May 20, 2019 at 5:09 pm

    beyu…very true. Not funny. not relevant but you forgot to add that nobody cares what he thinks.

petroskhan
petroskhan
5:15 pm May 20, 2019 at 5:15 pm

Seems like Jim got stuck in his role from “Dumb & Dumber”, since that’s what he’s been getting with each passing year.

DrGadget
DrGadget
5:23 pm May 20, 2019 at 5:23 pm

I used to really enjoy his work. Now he’s no longer worth the baggage.

elizabethrounds
elizabethrounds
6:17 pm May 20, 2019 at 6:17 pm

Easy to have an opinion and spew hate speech hiding behind the power of your money

Jim1
Jim1
6:48 pm May 20, 2019 at 6:48 pm

1. Twitter should be shortened to “Twit.” Only liberals are allowed to say whatever they want.
2. Jim Carrey brain is fried. He belongs in a home for the mentally disabled. Oh wait, I’m insulting the mentally disabled.

