‘Where the hell are the Republicans in the Senate’ as House Dems try to ‘destroy’ Trump

Mark Levin says Senate Republicans seem M.I.A. as House Democrats use “committees as opposition research” to “destroy” President Trump.

Fox News’ “Life, Liberty & Levin” host says Democrats calling for impeachment proceedings of Mr. Trump over his private conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are having the added effect of highlighting political ineptitude by Senate Republicans.

“Where the hell are the Republicans in the Senate,” Mr. Levin asked Tuesday evening with the network’s Sean Hannity. “Do you know that we control the Senate? Do you know that we control the Senate Intelligence Committee? Our good friend Lindsey Graham — are you not chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee? Then why the hell aren’t you issuing subpoenas like Elijah Cummings? Why the hell aren’t you issuing subpoenas like Jerry Nadler and all the rest of them? Why aren’t you getting to the bottom of all this? You have real, live corruption. Obstruction. Blackmail. That’s with Ukraine. Wait until we get to China: 1.5 billion dollars.”

Democrats contend that Mr. Trump’s phone call is tantamount to an impeachable offense because he mentioned an investigation into Hunter Biden’s ties to a Ukrainian energy company that was quashed.

Official transcripts of the call include the president saying: “There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that [Joe] Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution. See if you can look into it….it sounds horrible to me.”

The Justice Department’s Criminal Division concluded that President Trump did not violate campaign finance laws.

“I don’t care what the media think,” Mr. Levin said of recent news cycles. “See that over my shoulder [the book ‘Unfreedom of the Press’]? We know that they’re incapable of covering this because of their ideology, but the truth shall set us free. I understand what the Democrats are doing in the House. I understand. They want to destroy the president. They’re using their committees as opposition research. They’re circling the wagons. They’re trying to immunize Biden. What’s going on in the Republican senate? … Oh, Hunter Biden, we can’t touch him. But Don Jr., and Eric, and Jared Kushner and Ivanka — they’re free game? Hell no. We should turn the script. And here’s the difference: Biden is corrupt, Trump is not.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 1.0/10 (2 votes cast)

, 1.0 out of 10 based on 2 ratings

0 Shares









