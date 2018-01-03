Where is the feminist support for the oppressed women in Iran?

As the biggest protest since the 2009 Green Revolution rages on in Iran, American feminists have been AWOL. And one-time aides to former President Barack Obama say President Trump shouldn’t say a word, either.
Since the upheaval broke out last month, we’ve heard not a peep from the women who gathered for the anti-Trump Women’s March in Washington, D.C., or those who wore “pussy hats” to protest the so-called sexist president. Not even after an Iranian woman who bravely waved her hijab in Tehran was reportedly detained. With her required head cover tied to a stick like a battle flag, the unknown woman last week stood at a busy intersection and waved the cloth in front of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.
She’s now the face of the new uprising — yet no one knows where she is. She has disappeared.
In a bizarre twist, critics of Mr. Trump and former aides to Mr. Obama — who handed billions to the despotic rulers in Iran and allowed them to continue work developing nuclear weapons — are urging Trump to remain quiet. He isn’t.
On Sunday, Mr. Obama’s former National Security Adviser Susan Rice tweeted out a New York Times op-ed by another former Obama aide, Philip Gordon, who was an assistant Secretary of State, headlined “How Can Trump Help Iran’s Protesters? Be Quiet.”
Ms. Rice offered no support to the protesters sick and tired of Iran’s iron fist rule, just an edict to the sitting president to “be quiet.”
And Mr. Obama’s former Secretary of State John Kerry, the milquetoast who took over after Hillary Clinton, said tweeted Sunday: “With humility about how little we know about what’s happening inside Iran, this much is clear: it’s an Iranian moment and not anyone else’s.”
The talking point had clearly been passed around on Sunday, because Ben Rhodes, a deputy under Ms. Rice, said: ” … it seems lost on too many that this is about what Iranians want for Iran, and not about us.”
For her part, Clinton on Sunday said “I hope their government responds peacefully and supports their hopes.” Ah, there’s that “hope” for “change” again.
Feminists, meanwhile, are doing even less for their sisters in Iran. The National Organization of Women wasn’t talking about the crackdown on women in Iran, but rather moaning about Mr. Trump’s education secretary, Betsy DeVos.
Famed feminist Gloria Steinem hasn’t addressed the women’s movement in Iran. Not a word, either, from the Women’s Marchers. On Twitter, @womensmarch is instead hyping another gathering, this time in Las Vegas, for January 21 (warmer than D.C. and they can get some gambling in, to boot).
This wasn’t lost on those who frequent Twitter.
“Iranian women are literally risking their lives, fighting against an oppressive Islamic theocracy, and not a single tweet of support from the @womensmarch,” Scott Presler tweeted. “You aren’t for women at all. #IranianProtests”
With dozens dead and hundreds detained in Iran, you’d expect American feminists to get their sisters’ back — especially in such a repressive regime, where women can’t leave the house alone and must remain covered head to toe at all times. But not so — some American feminists actually argue that the hijab is empowering.
It’s worth remembering the 2009 uprising, when Obama turned tail and fled, even after Iranian freedom fighters begged for his help.
“So now, at this pivotal point in time, it is up to the countries of the free world to make up their mind,” Iranian opposition leaders told the Obama administration in an eight-page memo. “Will they continue on the track of wishful thinking and push every decision to the future until it is too late, or will they reward the brave people of Iran and simultaneously advance the Western interests and world peace.”
Mr. Obama didn’t lift a finger and the uprising failed — hundreds or even thousands (no one knows for sure) were killed as a result.
As 2018 begins, it’s the height of irony that feminists are silent and the players in the failed Iran policy of the past urge Trump to be quiet. Thankfully, Mr. Trump will do no such thing.
“The people of Iran are finally acting against the brutal and corrupt Iranian regime. All of the money that President Obama so foolishly gave them went into terrorism and into their ‘pockets.’ The people have little food, big inflation and no human rights. The U.S. is watching!” Trump tweeted Tuesday.
What a difference a year makes.
• Joseph Curl has covered politics for 25 years, including 12 years as White House correspondent at The Washington Times. He can be reached at josephcurl@gmail.com and on Twitter @josephcurl.
Of all people to shoot off their mouths about anything is Susan Benghazi Rice who on five television shows lied for Obama the communist, that Benghazi was due to a video. Also, when Hirsi Ali, who is a Muslim and who suffered sexual mutilation at the hands of Muslims, testified before Congress, Senators like Kamala Harris from communist Kalifornia and the other women Senators, would not even look at Hirsi Ali (in effect they ignored Ms. Ali). So much for these Senators screaming for women’s rights.
Carter and Obama were both “DO NOTHING” presidents when it came to Iranian policies and look where it got us. Carter did nothing for the American ally the Shaw thinking in street rebellion democracy would take over a kingship. Had he and Obama done their homework and intervened and supported the best interests of America the world would be a much better, safer place with HUNDREDS of THOUSANDS of terrorist taken lives not lost. This deadly leadership concept of “Those who do nothing, do nothing wrong” are people unfit to rule an American nation designed for CONQUEST and ACTION, never designed for surrender in opportunities lost in leading from the behind.
Feminists and their radical leadership–the FemiNazis–have never been truly interested in helping women. They are a political movement benefiting only those who toe the leftist-progressive line.
Feminism today does not include women who do not want to abort their babies and do not want others to pay for the murder of their babies. Feminism today does not include strong churchwomen who believe in Biblical traditions and ordained relationships between a man and a woman.
And all the $150 billion Obama gave the Mullahs will be used to continue to suppress women’s rights and gun down dissention in the streets. The question for women to ask is this, if the Mullahs got $150 billion, and hundreds of millions in cash ,,,,,what did Obama get back in return? Follow the money, count the oppressed women and jailed men. This kind of incompetency must have a hidden force and preplanned mind of ill intentions behind it. Nothing comes from nothing. There is something rotten in Denmark, and criminally punishable in America if THE PEOPLE would only demand a righteous investigation. With all the money exchanged to the benefit of the mullahs, and almost religious deference to their demands, one wonders if Obama was in actuality an Iranian financed and mentally indoctrinated Muslim Manchurian Candidate. SO if revealed prosecuted and convicted, which Muslim country would he flee to and find refuge in??,,,,,most likely IRAN.
“And all the $150 billion Obama gave the Mullahs will be used to continue to suppress women’s rights and gun down dissention in the streets.”
I have to disagree, Inluminatuo. Not ALL those billions will be used for that purpose. A whole LOT of it will be used to export still MORE terrorism all over the world, since Iran is the world’s LEADING exporter of terrorism. THAT fact ALONE should have been enough to stop Obama from aiding and abetting their efforts by sending them still MORE billions to throw into the terrorism exporting pot! But being the COMMUNIST/Globalist TRAITOR he is/was, Obama could not do ENOUGH to advance the hideous spread of Islamic terror WORLDWIDE, in service to his GLOBALIST masters.
Does it strike anybody ELSE as way TOO convenient a coincidence that BOTH Obama and Shrillary have IRANIAN advisers who are the “power behind their thrones?”
We feminists must stick together to support Hilliary….
Yes Hilliary who supports the Saud empire. Why should the feminist care about women in the Islamic world?
This is what I see of our feminists here and also the ones I spoke with.
They don’t get it. Must be hormonal and yes I meant that as UN-PC as possible, you feminists. lol
Well during the election Hillary, Like Saudi women, was not allowed to drive, and probably would have looked better campaigning in a Burka. Don’t EVER remember seeing her in a dress. Those traveling pants revealed her true tortured desire to have been born a man, and if she was born a man in Saudi Arabia or Iran probably would have a scare’m, harem full of used, abused defenseless women. For power seeking Liberals like Hillary, its NEVER about the women, the healthcare, the racial equality or ANYTHING but POWER. Women and misogyny accusations are just the tools and the means of getting power.
Nah, Inluminatuo, I think Shrillary wore pants just to cover up her CANKLES so people would stop ridiculing her for having CANKLES. But I FULLY agree that she was completely OK with Islam’s nasty habit of abusing women and robbing them of even the most BASIC of human rights and freedoms! She and her brain-dead FemiNazi worshipers are completely BLIND to the anti-woman aspects of Islam, because they are too busy trying to advance the GLOBALIST agenda to worry about concepts like “human rights” and “freedom” for ANYBODY.
“Where is the feminist support for the oppressed women in Iran?”
They’re out getting mani-petis and a Brazilian.
What do you expect when these FemiNazi’s leader is Linda Sarsour? When you react with feelings instead of logic, you get the “pussyhatters!” We are in BIG trouble!
M A G A !!!
these idiots woudlnt know oppression if it feel out of the sky and landed on there face and wiggled.
snowflake brainwashing propaganda.
Maybe they want a twitter campaign like the one they did for the Boca haram kidnap victims a few years ago that Michelle O sponsored that did absolutely NOTHING.
The next time I make a midnight air shipment of 1.7 billion in cash on pallets to Iran, please remind me to identify myself as a Democrat so I will face neither legal action nor public recrimination. And please tell everyone that Susan Rice is my good friend and adviser.
I am thinking of using that very same statement the next time I get pulled over.
Yaknow, historybuff, I can’t for the life of me understand how “the authorities” can expect ANYBODY to obey the laws, much less ENFORCE them, as long as these BLATANTLY LAWLESS VERMIN are allowed to trample the Constitution and commit HIGH CRIMES AND TREASON in full view of the ENTIRE WORLD and just walk away unscathed after doing so!
You would think American Feminist could at least send a couple of truck loads of vagina hats. That would make a statement.
Because silence worked so well last time. In Iran women are defiantly discarding their hijabs; here the idiot Left celebrates women and girls in hijabs.
“Because silence worked so well last time. In Iran women are defiantly discarding their hijabs; here the idiot Left celebrates women and girls in hijabs.”
Because there is NO idiot like a LIBERAL idiot, Karel74. And while they are parading around in their vagina hats, they are engaging in an ORGY of MORAL PREENING and virtue signalling about how “courageous” they are. The ones showing REAL courage are those woman taking off their hijabs and defiantly WAVING them at Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, knowing FULL WELL that they can be imprisoned or KILLED for doing so. Kinda exposes those FemiNazis in their vagina hats for the INEFFECTUAL FOOLS they truly are, doesn’t it!
Iran is not America First. We shouldn’t be getting involved there. Neocons have wanted to topple the government for decades now, and what Neocons want is not good for America. All it will do is create new instability and new waves of “refugees”. Iranians are not western liberal democrats. They don’t want our style of government, they want the Shah. We must not get involved and force our ways on them. Trump was elected because of America First, not to get into another Middle East war.
Better to send them pallets of money and hope they won’t nuke us. Right, Eduard?
Better to let them deal with their own problems. We have a Wall that needs to be built. We have Americans that need jobs, factories returned. We have our own issues. What happened to Lybia, Iraq where we intervened? What happened in Syria? Which ones are ostensibly better? I heard from a Persian that Ahmedinijad is stoking these revolts anyways.
It seems to me that an Iranian nuke detonated in America will be more our problem, Eduard.
Doing whatever we can to destabilize their regime seems like a better idea to me than ignoring it and hoping they nuke us last.
No one is going to nuke anyone! Jesus, look at the lessons of Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Lybia, Egypt. Iran has some of the equipment necessary to build nukes and you want to have some unknown radical get in there where they might actually build nukes? You think they’re some White British George Washingtons over in Iran? They’re not. They’re not western, they don’t have our values. What makes you think the devil that will replace the devil we know any better? So we have some unstable weak gov’t with access to weapons where radicals will come in and ISIS may gain a new home and American kids have to go die and “refugees” come flooding into Europe and America and kill more of our people.
No one is going to nuke anyone and who knows if some random unknown that fills that void might actually decide to nuke someone.
Oh! Well, silly me. I now have the word of Eduard that there is nothing at all to worry about, straight from the Mullahs, no doubt!
Oh, so because Snowy said so, Iran is going to go crazy and send one nuke (that they don’t have) that will probably miss the target, knowing full well that as soon as the launch they will have the entire country turned into a sheet of glass. Yeah. Totally makes sense. I’m totally on board now! Yeah, send out boys to go die over there!
The difference between you and I: I am for America. America first, ahead of any other country in the world, including Israel. You want to project a European ideal on a middle eastern country that hates and doesn’t want that ideology. You want American soldiers to go and die half way around the world because some women is pictured in a cloud of dust. Sorry, but no, no American lives for foreign countries.
Eduard, “we” didn’t “intervene” in Libya. Obama and Hillary engineered the OVERTHROW of a somewhat America-friendly regime there in hopes of aiding and abetting a MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD takeover in service to their GLOBALIST MASTERS, and instead the country devolved into CHAOS and became a FAILED STATE with NOBODY in charge.
As for Iraq, I’ve been saying for awhile now that the Bush’s attempts to create a Western-style democracy in Iraq was a FOOL’S errand that just made matters WORSE. You CANNOT impose Western-style democracy on a bunch of 7th Century BARBARIANS who are INCAPABLE of self-rule. It may not be OUR way, but the strong-arm dictator model of government seems to be the ONLY type that prevents those Islamic Middle Eastern countries from devolving into COMPLETE CHAOS. All WE can do is try to ensure that whatever strong-arm dictator comes out on top is one that is at least NOT completely HOSTILE to the US. Obama and Hillary’s ham-fisted efforts to promote Muslim Brotherhood takeovers during the infamous “Arab Spring” just created MORE chaos and disorder, and created SEVERAL new failed states and the HORDES of Islamic refugees–NONE of which belong in Western countries–that we “enjoy” now.
As for SYRIA, Obama and Hillary funded, trained and CREATED ISIS in their attempts to overthrow ASSAD. How did THAT work out for ANYBODY? And again, “we” didn’t do that. The criminal GLOBALIST minions Obama and HILLARY did–and broke NUMEROUS LAWS and committed TREASON against the United States at Benghazi in their attempts to do so!
First, I didn’t advocate war. Reread the comments. War was your idea. I advocated doing whatever we can to destabilize the Iranian regime. Right now, that involves supporting the protesters in the streets.
No, I don’t think there are ‘white British George Washingtons’ in Iran, whatever that is.
I suggest that you read about the Caliphate and what Islam believes about the End of Days. They don’t have to “go crazy.” Their religion has already taken them there and yes, they would definitely be willing to nuke America.
Well, Eduard, the truth is, if that FOOL Jimmy Carter had not engineered the DOWNFALL of the SHAH of Iran, we would not HAVE the Revolutionary Guard OR the rabidly Islamic MULLAHS, either! So I guess you COULD say the TERRORISM exporting, people suppressing regime that has ruled Iran with an iron fist for DECADES is OUR FAULT. IGNORING the protests–which is what Obama did–will only result in the Mullahs CRUSHING the rebellion and continuing to export death and terrorism worldwide.
Encouraging–and even aiding and ABETTING–the rebellion just MIGHT result in the OVERTHROW of those VENOMOUS SERPENTS in control of Iran, and INSTANTLY make the world a better and safer place for everybody. I agree that Western-style democracy and self-rule does not WORK in a country full of 7th Century BARBARIANS. But a “regime change” to a less extreme secular “shah” to replace the radical Islamic TYRANTS in control now would not be a bad thing! Supporting their rebellion and FORCING the damned media to expose it to the world just might make the difference in whether they succeed or are crushed by the Mullahs. That is NOT “forcing our ways on them.” It just might make it POSSIBLE for Iranians to throw off the yoke of radical Islamic TYRANNY that prevails now and free THEMSELVES.
By failing to even address, let alone speak out against the patriarchy, misogyny, persecution and abuse of women in Muslim-dominated nations like Iran, these so-called feminist “justice warriors” spew unadulterated hypocrisy; and as such, should lose ALL credibility.
Radman; they never did have any real credibility to start with, only “volume”, and of course those “Pussy Hats”!
WHO would ever listen to these Leftist people of America, like Susan Rice, John Kerry, obama, HRC and others quoted here. They have been wrong on every point in their lives!
I’ve been expecting to see Linda Sarsour heading to Iran to stand up for these women, but then, she keeps wanting Sharia Law, so she’s actually not a feminist nor friend of women!
Feminists, BLM, NAACP, ACLU, Dems (nominally) in Congress, Antifa, and EVERY other Leftist has nothing to say about it because it’s a Muslim theocracy, and, if they believe their own propaganda as apologists for Islam, everything is simply peachy-keen in Iran, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Indonesia, etc., where their beloved “religion of peace” not only reigns supreme, but dictates what their citizens can wear, eat, say, hear, do, and think! It’s only American Conservatives and Republicans, particularly the White male constituents, who are, in the opinion of Lefty-Loonies as the above, guilty of warring upon women. The hypocrisy, the irrationality, so glaring, one might suppose even they would recognize it. But, as all the rest of us know, they exercise themselves continuously so as to effectively ignore reality.
It’s simple, they hold the same “Bully” mentality that the GLBT community does.
You only pick on ‘SAFE TARGETS’, Muslims & Dictators or not SAFE TARGETS …. so they hide in FEAR of them.
Exactly what a BULLY does … Pick on the SAFE TARGETS and RUN & HIDE to their “Safe Zones” … as they could not hold their own in a REAL FIGHT.
EXCELLENT point, jjb54!
I’ve wondered for a long time now why the pink hat-wearing FEMINAZIS not ONLY fail to call out Islam for their APPALLING mistreatment of women, but actually claim that Islam is GREAT for women. That is taking delusional to a whole NEW level, right there! All they are doing is making it appear that women are abysmally STUPID AND GULLIBLE for believing such tripe! Well, SOME OF US are NOT that stupid, and resent their frenzied efforts to make us APPEAR so!