Where Is the Corporate Disavowal of Black Lives Matter?

Liberal business executives are leaping like lemmings from President Donald Trump’s manufacturing advisory council. Good riddance.
These silly string-spined CEOs have sided with social justice agitators, Beltway media enablers and Democratic resistance knuckleheads who believe Trump was wrong to condemn violence and hatred on all sides of the political spectrum. Never mind that of the four people arrested after the violent outbreak in Charlottesville, Virginia, this weekend, two were identified with the white nationalist movement and the other two were left-wing “antifa” counterprotesters.
One of those radical leftists is the man identified as having reportedly punched a female reporter for the D.C.-based newspaper, The Hill. But since that doesn’t fit the national media narrative of journalists allegedly being victimized by right-wing incitements to violence, mum’s the word from corporate media executives and the rest of the preening CEOs.
Merck CEO Kenneth C. Frazier claimed he stepped down from the Trump business panel because he felt “a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism.” But Frazier, who served on President Obama’s Export Council, felt no equivalent responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism when the White House invited leaders from the violence-inciting Black Lives Matter movement for a forum on policing in July 2016.
The invitation was a grievous affront to law enforcement officers and their families across the country outraged at the deadly ambushes committed against cops in Dallas and Baton Rouge that summer, along with several other forgotten cop-killings fueled by BLM-linked hate and vengeance. Who remembers the slaying of Kentucky state trooper Joseph Ponder by BLM marcher and “Hands up, don’t shoot” slogan-spreader Joseph Thomas Johnson-Shanks in September 2015? At least 11 police have been shot dead and at least nine more wounded by BLM protesters, activists and/or supporters to date.
One of the surviving policemen in the Baton Rouge massacre filed suit last month against BLM and laid out the case against its leaders, who “not only, incited the violence against police in retaliation for the death of black men shot by police, but also did nothing to dissuade the ongoing violence and injury to police. In fact, they justified the violence as necessary to the movement and war.”
The permanently disabled cop’s lawsuit recounts escalating riots, arson and plundering after the police-involved deaths of Michael Brown and Freddie Gray in Ferguson, Missouri, through the ambushes in Dallas and Baton Rouge, and leading up to the Obama administration’s embrace of BLM’s leaders. After the meeting, BLM leader DeRay McKesson responded to questions about his movement’s culpability for inciting violence by asserting that his “people take to the streets as a last resort. … So when I think about anything that happens when people are in the street, I always start by saying, ‘People should not have had to have been there in the first place.'”
As the lawyers for the Baton Rouge cop, who must remain anonymous to protect his family, properly concluded: “These statements were a ratification and justification of the violence.”
But instead of recriminations, the militants of BLM enjoy continued praise and coddling from corporate America. Tech execs from Netflix, YouTube and Google all donated to McKesson’s failed mayoral bid in Baltimore. Business execs have been coughing up untold hundreds of millions of dollars to BLM and related causes, funneled through left-wing nonprofits such as the Ford Foundation and Borealis Philanthropy.
On Tuesday, Walmart executive Doug McMillon wagged his finger at Trump, urging “elected officials to do their part to promote a more just, tolerant and diverse society.”
This from the head of a retail giant that only recently stopped selling racially divisive, anti-cop taunting, violence-glamorizing T-shirts that bragged: “Bulletproof: Black Lives Matter.”
And the disavowal double standards beat goes on.
Michelle Malkin is host of “Michelle Malkin Investigates” on CRTV.com. Her email address is writemalkin@gmail.com. To find out more about Michelle Malkin and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.
COPYRIGHT 2017 CREATORS.COM
Join the discussion
Michelle, as always, you tell it like it is. Spot on with your analysis. As I have stated in previous columns, you are a hero of mine and a patriot. I wish our whole country was composed of people like you!
This is a lady that would be a leader in any endeavor. Why in hell Trump hasn’t given her a job is not understandable.
Many of the political appointees in the mid and lower level jobs are recommended for appointment by the Chief of Staff or heads of the various Departments… and we all know that Trump has hired to many Establishment types… the result has been desasterous for Pres. Trump’s programs and Administration of the government.
These corporate idiots are too stupid to understand that it’s not about a flag, statue or any other symbol. The issue is driven by people who want nothing less than to force their will upon the populace at large. They are incurable, perpetual malcontents, and will never stop in their demands – and those who attempt to pacify them will only meet with frustration, as they cannot be satisfied. Even if the Confederate flag is banned from public display and every memorial to those who served the South is removed, they will continue to complain, demand and threaten. The Stars and Stripes will be next. Many very naïve people will say that such a drastic and anti-American move will never happen. Well, twenty years ago no one would have believed that a business would be forced, under law enacted by the Federal Government, to deliver a “gay wedding cake.” Fifteen years ago no one would have believed that our armed forces would be forced to accept homosexuals, cross-dressers, trans-sexuals (to use “offensive” and “obsolete” terms), and the assorted fruits and vegetables whom are now emerging from sordid corners. If the working men and women of this country would exhibit more resolve and boycott the products and any media they sponsor (I haven’t darkened the entrance to a Walmart in years, and cannot remember the last time I entered a movie theater), these ingrates would quickly learn from where their power and wealth has come.
They are not stupid,at all. They know exactly what they’re doing and have chosen which side to support. They are big players in the globalist movement, own members of congress and senate through their lobbyists, and are charter members of “the swamp”.
Black Lies Matter strikes again and again and again!
These CEO’s need to be chastened and removed by their Stock Holders.. these are publically traded companies and should either remain silent or neutral on critical social issues. They should seek to address social and cultural issues in ways that reflect their stock holders best interests, not their personal bigoted and racist views. Individuals who choose to slander those in society who seek a balanced and fair view of racial bias in the US should not be given power over the majority who unlike them see the racist problems as involving all parties … not just white men and women.
Shame on these bigots and opportunist… these men of commerce whose ideology would deny the facts and social justice for all members of society… they are not worthy of their offices and need to be removed… by their boards and Stock Holders…. ASAP.
As long as American’s permit men of ill will and misguided temperament to lead our commercial interests and social intercourse, America will continue suffering from serious racial problems and overt bias in society… These men are in fact the problem not the solution.
Stop patronizing their businesses. Since leftists of any race actually make up a small part of our society if we all refused doing business with them they’ll come to their senses pretty quick when they start to lose business.
Good advice … and precisely what our forefathers once did… they shunned those who invited such deviance society, restraining their influence and ability to spread their wickedness.
The cops are standing down while these racist idiots are tearing down statues of history, but I’d be willing to bet that they wouldn’t be standing down if people started spray painting MLK street signs!
Cops are too scared to keep certain unwanted people out of the suburbs.
Actually, the COPS are being ORDERED by the local politicians or administratiors in charge of them to stand down. The COPS are not responsible they are merely following the malicious and spurious orders of their superiors.
I understand that the executives are running scared. They have been bullied and threatened by the “hate conservative” groups Media Matters and others that have billions of dollars given to them by other big corporations that have paid highly to go along and even promote the agenda of the left. How do we conservatives fight back? Especially when those conservative politicians only want to pander as well? Their hate for Trump is greater than their love of truth and party.
Keep supporting Conservative groups and Confederate Groups too.
Leadership is supposed to stand strong in the face of spurious attacks against their moral underpinnings… not to run and hide or too side with the attackers. These men are cowards or worse sympathizers and sycophants of the radical left.
The way things are going on with the Confederate Monument Protests and the Donald Trump protests, things need to change. We all know who’s causing more of the problems. The White Supremacists are being more mild than this group that says they’re Liberal and “Their Lives Matter”. They’re causing most of the crime in the US and always wanting handouts. Maybe we need to bring the “Certain Codes” or “Jim you know what Laws” back to shut this certain culture up once and for all.
“””” Where Is the Corporate Disavowal of Black Lives Matter?””””
Where is your disavowal of the truth? The Bible tells us that when the Antichrist appears the people of this world will adore and worship him. That they will hate and despise all that we hold dear. Today, these people who are doing all these anti-freedom things are frustrated and are waiting for someone who will please them. Guess who that will be? Its real! Some people are going to love death. We live in a world where we must choose life. Its not just handed to us. Only the truth will make you free. We should not act shocked, surprised and disappointed when people turn out to be the way the Bible says its going to happen. We should not allow the way things will be to distract us from growing in grace and TRUTH. God would have spared Sodom if only a measly ten righteous were found in their midst. Don’t become distracted!
Become one of the ten! God did not command Abraham to protest Sodom. God only can RESTRAIN the evil in a nation. But, to do so? He has to first find that ten righteous. Too many Christians live in junk food, mainstream teaching, that can not produce what God seeks before He can bless a nation.
That’s the real problem we face and lukewarm believers are the cause for it. Christians settling for watered down teachings… by preachers who see preaching as a career, not a calling. We get the gimmick teachings and don’t even know it because its so prevalent in our day.