Where is Seattle headed? These city council quotes will tell you

GOPUSA StaffSeattle Times Posted On 6:35 am January 8, 2020
Fresh off a year of district elections that saw four seats turn over, a reconstituted Seattle City Council started work Monday with a key vote, oaths of office and a volley of speeches.

Here are eight things that council members said as they took their seats at City Hall.

“It’s not only a new year, it’s a new decade and a new chapter for this City Council.” — citywide Councilmember Lorena González, after her colleagues voted unanimously to make her president of an increasingly lefty council through 2021.

“We’re going to work to address homelessness by doubling our annual investment in permanent supportive housing — 95% of people who get into permanent supportive housing stay in it, regardless of mental health or substance abuse disorder.” — District 1 Councilmember Lisa Herbold, who also vowed to advance Seattle’s Green New Deal transition away from fossil fuels.

“I was elected to repair the harm done to our black and brown communities in this city. To help democratize the wealth, power and resources that are here so that people who call our city home can stay.” — new District 2 Councilmember Tammy Morales, whose diverse Southeast Seattle district has been hit hard in recent years by displacement and gentrification.

“I think it is worth noting that the socialist on the City Council has become the most senior council member.” — third-term District 3 Councilmember Kshama Sawant, who urged audience members to support her push to build more affordable housing by attending a “Tax Amazon” rally later this month.

“I pledge to remain a voice of reason, and while investing your hard-earned tax dollars to solve problems, I pledge to use a calculator instead of a megaphone.” — new District 4 Councilmember Alex Pedersen, who held up the shoes he wore out campaigning as evidence he’ll remember his vows to voters.

“We are on indigenous land … My name, as you know, is Nah Too Yii Mis’Stuckie, which means Holy Mountain Woman.” — reelected District 5 Councilmember Debora Juarez, a Blackfeet Nation member who underscored her Native American heritage and who called on council members to approach their work with kindness.

“Seattle today is not the city I grew up in … We are already a decade behind addressing the growth we are experiencing with commensurate infrastructure.” — new District 6 Councilmember Dan Strauss, who called constituent services his top priority and promised to open a district office Tuesday.

“The common denominator for people who are experiencing homelessness is trauma.” — new District 7 Councilmember Andrew Lewis, who said he would work to correct a “failure of our society” as chair of a council committee on homelessness by pushing the region to build more supportive housing.

3 Comments

FrankC
FrankC
9:15 am January 8, 2020 at 9:15 am

Re-open the mental health facilities the Liberals closed decades ago. That would be a start, but Liberals will never do that.

HINT: Liberalism is a mental disorder.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (7 votes cast)

baitfish
baitfish
9:16 am January 8, 2020 at 9:16 am

seattle is competing with san fran cisco for the title of craphole city of year. Their new city council was elected to accomplish that goal.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

chrose
chrose
10:06 am January 8, 2020 at 10:06 am

How sad and ignorant and stupid are voters for these who want to take away your freedom and rights and sock you with high taxes in Seattle or anywhere where the people only vote in democrats. Well, don’t yell and weep because you voted them in and this is the result. We do know that many have left this city as have done many businesses. Sad so many elected think of taking away your money but you can be sure they won’t take away their own income. So, question: why are so many voters so ignorant to vote in democrats, PERIOD! By the way, they are your employees and you can remove them, but too ignorant to do so.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

