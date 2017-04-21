When You Don’t Have a Message S- – – Will Do

Donald Trump won the presidency because he was seen as blunt and non-manipulative, as opposed to the robotic, incompetent Machiavellianism of Hillary Clinton — and because he demonstrated that he cared about the concerns of Americans who were sick of being called racist sexist bigot homophobes for not paying obeisance to the leftist cause du jour.

Democrats apparently think he won because he said the word “s—.”

On Wednesday, the Democratic Party got into a Twitter war with the Republican Party. The GOP tweeted out a picture of a shirt sold by the Dem rats that says “Democrats give a sh*t about people.” DNC Chairman Tom Perez speaks at a protest against Trump’s new Muslim travel ban in Lafayette Square outside the White House, Monday, March 6, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)[/caption]This is a takeoff on Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez’s statements that Republicans don’t give a s— about people. Republicans responded to the shirt by tweeting: “2016: ‘When they go low, we go high’ — Michelle Obama.” The Democratic Party responded, “Taking away health care from 24 million people is going low. Giving a s— about people is going high.”

The theory here seems to be that repeating the same Democratic message but with a higher pitch and more vulgar language will win them political favor again. It wasn’t Trump’s rejection of leftism that won him acolytes; it was that he dropped the S-word and the F-word and the P-word. If only Democrats could imitate his style — all would be well!

This is asinine.

Cursing didn’t hurt Trump because Trump was running against type. His cursing demonstrated that he wasn’t a conservative fuddy-duddy who was deeply concerned about policing language. He channeled the anger of his base.

Democratic cursing just demonstrates, as always, that Democrats have no standards with regard to speech. It’s not violating a taboo to say s— as a Democrat because there is no taboo. And simply saying that word over and over doesn’t help Democrats who are still struggling for a national message.

Democrats are in trouble nationwide because they have strayed from their core pitch: caring about every American. Instead, they have decided to embrace the intersectional nonsense of Barack Obama, who divvied Americans up along race, class, sex and sexual orientation lines and then pandered to each group individually. That program is both anti-American and insincere because to pander to each group means to shortchange them all. After all, what happens when Democrats claim that black Americans are victims of white society but that gay Americans are victims of straight society? Are black straight people the victims or the victimizers? Is the unemployed blue-collar white fellow who used to work a steel job in Indiana the victim because he’s living on the edge of poverty, or is he the victimizer because he refuses to agree that a biological man can be a woman?

The Democrats no longer have a national message that resonates. They have regional messages that make most Americans feel like refuse. But because Democrats think that they’ll only win by upping their “cool factor,” they’ll continue trotting out Sarah Silverman to make vagina jokes in a little girl voice while mocking Donald Trump and then believe they’ve won the cultural battle. They’ll deploy Tom Perez to use other four-letter words.

And they’ll keep losing.

—

