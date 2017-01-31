When Will They Show Outrage Over Dead Americans?

Spare us the crocodile tears.
Where was the liberal outrage when President Obama banned Iraqi refugees for six months in 2011? Or when other past presidents from both parties restricted immigration from various regions, including President Jimmy Carter’s ban on Muslim-majority Iran during the hostage crisis. There were no tears, But progressives will look for any excuse to call President Trump a bigot.
His latest offense? Trying to keep another radicalized Muslim terrorist from slipping through and attacking the next Marathon.
Trump’s order pausing travel from seven Middle East terror hot spots is a courageous first step. We know ISIS soldiers are exploiting the refugee crisis. Obama’s Director of National Intelligence James Clapper warned us.
We also recall the jihadi bride who slaughtered 14 Americans in San Bernardino. Had she been vetted thoroughly, the feds would have seen her pledging allegiance to ISIS on social media.
The outrage machine calls Trump’s temporary travel pause a “Muslim Ban.” But if his intention was to ban Muslims, he’d have to ban 1.6 billion of them from dozens of countries. He didn’t, because he’s not anti-Muslim. He’s anti-radical Islam.
The Obama administration had declared Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Libya and other countries on Trump’s list “areas of concern” in terrorism. In 2011, Obama’s concern was so great he barred Muslim refugees from Iraq for six months. Did Democrats accuse him of Islamaphobia? Of course not. Obama is a liberal, and liberals get a pass.
But when a Republican acts to fix our broken immigration system, the left ramps up the name-calling.
No matter. Most Americans — 57 percent in the latest Rasmussen poll — support President Trump’s temporary travel pause until our government can properly vet those entering our country.
It’s unfortunate that we can’t see the same kind of outrage from liberals for fellow Americans who’ve been killed, maimed or lost limbs in deadly terror attacks on our soil by radical Muslim terrorists.
When Omar Mateen shot up the Pulse nightclub in the worst terror attack on our soil since 9/11, what did liberals do? They blamed guns. The fact that Mateen was a Muslim terrorist who yelled “Allahu Akbar” while murdering gay Americans was a footnote. Most Democrats would rather attack the NRA than risk offending a Muslim.
Obama’s eight-year apology tour did little to pacify barbaric radicals that behead and burn men, women and children alive. Trump is now honoring his campaign promise to fix our broken Immigration system and do whatever it takes to Make America Safe Again.
Bottom line: We finally have a Commander in Chief who puts national security before political correctness.
Adriana Cohen is Host of the “Adriana Cohen Show” airing Wednesday at noon on Boston Herald Radio. Follow her on Twitter @AdrianaCohen16.
What’s the difference between a Radical Muslim and a Moderate Muslim? A radical Muslim wants to kill everyone that isn’t Muslim. A moderate Muslim doesn’t want to kill everyone they just want the radical Muslim to kill everyone for them.
My understanding in regards to the difference between a radical muslim and a non radical muslim is: a radical muslim will cut your head off but a non radical muslim won’t. However, the non radical muslim is more than willing to hold you down while the radical muslim removes your head. islam is not a religion, it’s a cult.
The Koran and Sharia Law teaches Muslims in Surah 9:5 “Fight and slay infidels wherever you find them, and seize them, beleaguer them, and lie in wait for them in every stratagem of war.” Infidels include Arab Christians, and Arabs with other worldviews. Islam is not a race but a worldview. Home grown white and black Muslims are recruiting here with the Democrats help.
This is what Muslims are supposed to do to people who resist Islam. Surah 5:33 ” Their punishment is execution, or crucifixion ,or cutting off hands and feet.. or exile from the land.” Mein Kampf and the Koran have similar views. What Democrats are normalizing here are crimes against humanity.
I’ve always understood it as “radicals want an islamic caliphate NOW and will do violence to get it. Moderates want a caliphate but are content to wait and breed out the natives”..
I always saw it that the moderates were just bad Muslims, feeling guilt about not carrying their fair share. If this goes on long enough, they can always radicalize, meaning they will do what they’ve secretly wanted to do all along. Guilt gone.
A few years ago I pointed out the lack of Muslims condemning terrorism. Some fool hit me with a google search showing over half a million hits. I then did a search for “christians condemn terrorism”. Nearly 2 million hits. I checked for atheists. More than Muslims. I checked for dogs, horses, chairs, and fish. These all had more hits than “Muslims condemn terrorism”.
Benghazi? WHERE WERE THE TERAS?
Remember Ft. Hood crazy muslim who shot up the place a killed many in an ACT OF TERRORISM? WHERE WERE THE TEARS?
What about the beheadings in new jersey by A Muslim man is behind bars in 2013 and is facing murder and desecration charges after beheading two Egyptian Christians and cutting off their hands. WHERE WERE THE TEARS?
Or in oklahoma As horrified employees watched,Alton Nolen, a 30-year-old production (muslim) line worker with a criminal history, savagely sawed at Hufford’s throat with a large kitchen knife he had gone home to retrieve, severing her head.
Nolen then went after Traci Johnson, a 43-year-old co-worker, viciously slashing her face and her throat in an attempt to decapitate her, too.
WHERE WERE THE TEARS?
TOOOO MANY TO LIST!!!
Or the tears for those lost in San bernadino, or the Pulse night club…
IMO THEY Won’t have tears for them, cause now those victims are dead that just means more new voters for the dems, as it seems quite often when you die, you mysteriously change party affiliation..
Liberalism is a mental illness. They don’t care about dead Americans — they only care about Party politics, obstructing the opposition, and destroying what they don’t like. They do little constructive, they only get in the way of positive progress.
8 years of Obama took care of this.
As i said above, of course they don’t care about dead Americans.. LOOK at how many dead Americans we hear about being SHOT BY THEIR OWN KIND in all these LIBERAL CONTROLLED cities like Chi-raq, Philly and such…
So sick of the whining. Put your money where your mouth is or stop talking the talk and walk the walk. This goes to all you who sympathize with refugees. No more government assistance and you can all take in refugee families to house and feed. I don’t want to hear one complaint on them forcing their traditions, values and religion down your throats and God forbid you have any women or daughters in the house. YOU whiners stop complaining and DO SOMETHING other than complain. Geesh sick of the nonsense. I love President Trump and if you don’t like our President trying to use Preventive Maintenance from literally having chaos erupt in our country from these refugees as they have in Europe then GET OUT! GO TRUMP
I would LOVE it if some press person flat out asked that of these protestors who seem to think its A-ok to break OUR immigration laws and allow those who do so to stay here..
“Fine, if you honestly feel its ok to be a squatter in the US, and thus we should give them amnesty and let them stay on everyone else’s dime, then you shouldn’t have any leg to stand on if some squatter comes and lives in YOUR HOUSE.”
They cannot judge those who hate/attack America; while perhaps misguided, they cannot accept them as entirely wrong. They will brand the Quebec mosque killer as a “hate crime,” instantly (as they would have had Mateen, the Orlando killer turned out to be of Western/Judeo-Christian background). But they cannot call, for instance, 9/11 a hate crime. It was, in their minds, the result of economic and political wrongs by the West and America. While misguided, the terrorists were driven by outrage at injustice.
To Dems – Do you want Trump to get re-elected? Cuz this is how you get Trump re-elected… (BTW… Thank you.)
If you could a meter on them to measure their outrage, it would barely blip at jihadists killings; it fly off the charts at waterboarding mass killers or banning unknown actors from failed states with a history of violence and hatred of America.
When Iran stops staging state run rallies of thousands chanting “death to America!” we’ll let more in.
Hell, Iran could stop it all tomorrow. AND I WOULD STILL not let any Iranian in…
The Outrage of Liberals, just like their Morals and Ethics when it comes to Politicians, is all Politically-Based. Meaning they have No actual Outrage, Morals, or Ethics.
Oh right now we know who the enemy within is ! It’s all of these traitors!!
When will they (politicians, judges, so called celebrities, and the news media) realize that the Constitution and Constitutional Rights are for Americans? We pay the politicians and judges’ salaries. We should boycott Hollywood and let them feel the sting in their wallets just as the NFL felt. I have not watched an NFL game all season and will not go to movies of uneducated celebrities. How about we all just refuse to spend any money (no taxes collected) until the politicians get in line and do their jobs. More Trumps in office and less chumps (Schumer, Warren, Pelosi and even John McCain need to go.) We are America not the world.
[When will they (politicians, judges, so called celebrities, and the news media) realize that the Constitution and Constitutional Rights are for Americans? ]
They can’t.. They are so brainwashed by liberalism they feel it should apply to the entire world….
What democrats can not get thru legislation or the ballot box; they get it from the streets. Democrats are street fighters where means justify the ends. The democrat party of JFK was pirated by t Geo Soros and are the communist party of America
Exactly Columba. Just look at CA as an example. 3 STRAIGHT years they tried letting the WILL of the voter decide fi they wanted to allow gay marriage. WHAT HAPPENED every time they didn’t get the vote they wanted?? THEY SUED and rioted/protested…
THE WILL of the voter doesn’t matter UNLESS that will is in accordance with the lefts mantra…
The true meaning of the word democrats
DANGER exposure to injury or evil; peril; hazard; jeopardy.
ENRAGE to fill with rage; to provoke to frenzy or madness; to anger immoderately.
Migraine severe headache often accompanied by nausea.
OBNOXIOUS offensive; objectionable.
CONTRADICT to assert; the contrary of; to deny.
RILE to anger; to exasperate; to irritate.
AWRY twisted to one side; crooked.
THREAT declaration of determination to harm another; menace.
SOCIALIST an advocate or supporter of socialism.
We need to make a State for all the liberals to do what they want and see how it works!!! and then, maybe we will consider it?!?! >>>NOT!!!!
There’s already several. The people’s republik of commiefornia, Taxichussets, Pennyssaliva, Michistan….
I almost lost my diner when I saw Chuck Schumer on the TV screen all choked up about the immigration band. We’ve had a lot of Americans die because of Islamic terrorists and I don’t remember Chuck shedding a tear for them. It’s a sad day when our elected officials seem more determined to protect immigrants than U.S. citizens. If Chuck is so worried about Syrian refugees then why don’t he go to Syria and help them out.