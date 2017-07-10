When the government becomes a god

“Kill him,” the judge decreed.
“Yes. And do it at once,” the tribunal agreed.
The parents of the convicted begged for mercy.
“How dare you question our authority,” the courts answered. “He must die.”
“But what is his crime?” the parents desperately asked.
“He is not normal,” the judge coldly declared. “His life is therefore of no value.”
“Please,” the mother cried. “He is my child, my baby. He is of immense value to me. I treasure every hour, every moment with him. Please, give me my baby and let me search the world for help.”
“Please,” the father begged. “He is of immeasurable value to me. I am his daddy. I will fly to the ends of the earth to find help for him. Until his last breath, I will be his protector and helper.”
But the government courts, the gods of life and death, declared that the baby must die.
The baby’s crime? He is sick, very sick.
And he is unable to speak for himself.
My imaginings of this frightful scene reflect the realities of the battle over 11-month-old Charlie Gard.
Even as I write this column, Charlie’s mom and dad continue to beg for the life of their son. They are fighting for him as God ordained parents to do. They are cuddling Charlie as they are able, adoring and immersing his tiny body in comforting, warm love.
Despite the fact that his prospects for a long life are dim, and despite the fact that he will never meet the court’s standards for “normal,” he is loved and cherished by his family. Each hour of his life has value and meaning — not because of what he can or cannot do — but because God said it is so.
The European courts have the supreme authority to decide the fate of all European citizens partly because of the socialist, government-run health care structure that provides “free” care to all. “Free” care that comes with a noose — a government tribunal deciding who gets to live, and who has an obligation to die.
The name of the highest court declares its intent: The European Court of Human Rights. It is a court system established, not to protect God-given rights, but to allow a few humans to arrogantly determine what the rights of other human beings are. They are the gods of Europe.
This is not an issue of Charlie’s medical care costing these gods too much: the parents have raised millions from private donations to pay for treatments.
This is not an issue of these gods being burdened by a cumbersome child: Charlie’s parents want to leave Europe and bring Charlie to the United States for treatment.
This is not an issue of there being no medical professionals willing to treat the child: Several doctors and hospitals are pleading to treat Charlie. They have even offered to do so for free.
No, this is an issue of government control. This is what happens when the government becomes god.
America, take note: If we demand a society where the government gods provide “free” health care, we will pay for it with our freedom, even by giving up the sacred right to protect our sons and daughters. And we also may be forced one day to sacrifice our own children to the gods.
• Rebecca Hagelin can be reached at rebecca@rebeccahagelin.com.
© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
The only thing I can add to this is WAKE UP AMERICA before Odumbass Care does this US.
if this were my kid, I would not be pleading my case. I would be killing every one who tried to terminate my child
Then YOU would be the one being terminated.. soon after your kid did..
I would be finding a way to bring this child to the U.S. where there are doctors willing to treat him. I also would be terminating anyone who wanted to terminate my child.
When abortion became the un-legislated law of the land through the machinations of activist courts, many of us warned that it would be a slippery slope. When Hillary Clinton tried to institute a single payer system, many of us warned again of the slippery slope. When Obamacare was passed by the Democrats over the objections of the American people, we warned of the slippery slope, and the term “death panels” was coined. Sadly but predictably, our warnings went unheeded, and look where we are. I understand this is happening in England, but why would anyone believe we are not following in their footsteps? The truth is, the British government cannot afford for citizens to have freedom of choice in their healthcare because they fear it would foment dissatisfaction with the state of healthcare in Britain and subsequently threaten their power. I shake my head in disgust at those who are cynically trying to foist this upon the United States, and I shake my head in equal disgust at those who are clamoring for “free” healthcare.
The warnings were not just ignored, but those of us who Made those warnings, were LAMBASTED by the media and political elite for fearmongering..
There was an 11 year old boy with the same condition as Charlie, on Good Morning America, July 4. (See LifeActionNews) He appeared with his parents and had received the same treatment Charlie’s parents want to try for him. Doctors have even volunteered to fly to England to treat this precious child. The parents have raised millions of dollars for his care so there is absolutely no reason to condemn this child to death in defiance of his loving parents wishes. This is socialized medicine. This is single payer medicine where government controls everything, even life and death.
AND its the same sort of single payer NIGHTMARE that all liberals want to bring to the USA…