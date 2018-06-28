When people hate CNN more than MSNBC, you know there’s a problem

Despite what many denizens of the greenrooms of cable news outlets and editorial staff meetings at the New York Times and Washington Post might believe, the American people aren’t stupid. And the proof is in the amusing “CNN Sucks” chant that accompanies President Trump at his rallies across the nation.
We saw it again this week in Arizona the moment Trump mentioned the “dishonest media.”
Why does the crowd direct their anger and derision at CNN? After all, MSNBC has branded themselves as the liberal progressive media outlet for nearly two decades. Their line-up starts with Morning Joe, one of the most hostile programs for the Trump Administration on the air.
The hosts of Morning Joe have questioned President Trump’s sanity, and even his sexuality over the past two years. They have attacked his family and they’ve hinted that he has STDs. And that just brings us to 9AM on MSNBC.
The day continues with Chuck Todd, Chris Matthews, Lawrence O’Donnell and Rachel Maddow. It’s dangerous and aggressive terrain for Trump and anyone from the administration.
The MSNBC audience expects aggressive criticism of this presidency and even advocacy from its prime time hosts. They tune-in to receive ammunition they can then use on their Facebook pages or in their office break room. And the MSNBC team delivers. If you oppose Trump, MSNBC is your network.
So why don’t the pro-Trump crowds chant “MSNBC Sucks”? Why do they focus their anger and hostility at CNN?
Because MSNBC doesn’t pretend to be objective. They don’t tell their audience that they have no agenda and they’re just delivering the unvarnished and “down the middle” news. They are the progressive network… they proclaim it and they own it.
CNN pretends to be objective. They will tell you they don’t have a dog in this fight. They will tell you that they are just delivering the news with no political bias. They will tell you they they are just delivering the facts with no agenda.
They’re lying.
And the American people get it. They don’t mind news delivered with a perspective. They know that Fox News’ prime time line-up has a conservative agenda. And they know that Fox and Friends brings a right-of-center perspective. They also know what MSNBC delivers and they get it. If they want that they’ll watch.
CNN pretends to be otherwise, and the lie doesn’t pass the smell test.
The American people don’t mind a news organization with an agenda, they just don’t like being lied to. Because when you lie to them, and the lie is so obvious, then the message received is “You’re too stupid to know any better.”
And the American people are not stupid. They know what CNN is. And CNN knows what they are. But CNN won’t admit it.
So the chants will continue, until CNN makes some changes.
As long as they continue to have panel discussions with multiple liberals and a handful of anti-Trump Republicans and one token Trump supporter who get bloodied and beaten by the panel and the host, the chants will continue.
As long as they have their Chief White House Correspondent revel in his persona as the chief antagonist in WWE-style press briefings he attempts to dominate, the chants will continue.
As long as they use Valerie Jarrett’s daughter as an “objective” Justice Department correspondent, the chants will continue.
As long as they have their reporters turn on a dime and provide commentary and analysis on the story they were just “reporting,” the chants will continue.
As long as their media analyst reports that unnamed journalists are discussing the “president’s fitness” when “the microphones are off” and uses that anonymous assertion as the hook for a round table discussion on whether Trump is nuts, the chants will continue.
So the chants will continue.
In Arizona. In Pennsylvania. In South Carolina. And in Minnesota.
The chants will continue because, the American people aren’t stupid. Just look at the ratings.
That’s like comparing a prostate exam to a colonoscopy. They are both a pain in the ***!
It’s not that they are just so one-sided it is also that they are vile and boring. Even their audience can’t take 24 hours of Stormy Daniels. By the way, what ever happened to Stormy, CNN seems to have forgotten about her.
The wh-re du jour has been replaced by a small crying illegal alien girl who most certainly WASN’T separated from her mother.
Much like the other 43 attempts to discredit Trump, that one is also going nowhere.
A few years ago CNN was the gold standard of cable news channels. Now it’s the gold standard of fake news. Nobody takes them seriously anymore.
When I first purchased a cable subscription, I wanted to watch Larry King on CNN. But there was this new news network two channels down that had a much better show called the Fox News Channel with a powerful lineup of Greta, Bill, and Hannity & Colmes that offered fresh debate on both sides that just totally appealed to me. By 2003, the start of the Iraq invasion, I was done with CNN. They had nobody embedded with the troops, one correspondent in Baghdad waiting for the invasion and no news to report on the invasion for about the first week. By comparison, Fox News had generals like McInerny, SF guys like David Hunt and Bill Cowell in the studio, sand tables, Ollie North embedded with the Marines, Rick Leventhal with Army units, Geraldo Rivera with the 101st Airborne, all up front with the troops and broadcasting sometimes in the middle of a firefight. The coverage was riveting, educational, and fantastic! After that, what was the point of going back to CNN?
The cable news stations are communist. How many times a day can one listen to Russia collusion and when that dies off then it is on to Stormy Daniels and after three weeks of that then it is Trumps a Nazi. The people that watch these so called journalists repeating themselves a thousand times a day are a lost cause and they are airheads.
CNN is the only English language network allowed on Cuban TV, personally picked and liked by the Castros. When I saw that with my own eyes and heard the “Blame America First” guests ahd commentators. Then we come to the “Faux News” they introduced in volume to America.
Communist News Network — Clinton News Network — Corrupt News Network
“The day continues with Chuck Todd, Chris Matthews, Lawrence O’Donnell and Rachel Maddow. It’s dangerous and aggressive terrain for Trump and anyone from the administration.”
The total I.Q. of the above equals about one point above a plant. These only journalism these people know anything about is “yellow”.