As the so-called “caravan” of over 7,000 Hondurans, Guatemalans, Mexicans, and who knows what else churns its way to the southern border of the United States, the left will scream and moan about the need for these people to be allowed to come into the country. They will say that, legal or illegal, we need them. America is a nation of immigrants (whatever that means), progressives will say. So the question begs, “When do we finally become a nation of Americans?”
Only a small percentage of the thousands moving their way through Mexico have actually applied for asylum in the U.S. The rest are seeking to get in illegally, and yet progressives say there is an absolute “need” for America to push aside all immigration laws and let these people in. There is certainly something sinister in the air, and this whole expedition, just weeks before the November elections, reeks of leftwing involvement.
If these people are so eager to get to America for freedom and opportunity, why are they waving their own national flags? Wouldn’t it seem more fitting to be waving American flags? If one were desperately wanting to escape the U.S. and be granted entry to Canada (or wherever), wouldn’t that person be waving a Canadian flag? And what of reports of caravan marchers saying negative things about President Trump and America in general? Are these people who truly want to be Americans?
If asked, would someone say that Germany is a nation of immigrants? What about France? Is Spain a nation of immigrants? Isn’t it a nation of Spanish people? Isn’t Germany a nation of Germans? Yes, those countries have been around much longer than the United States, but how many generations have to pass before we can be considered a nation of Americans?
It’s an important question, because the left is adamantly opposed to the concept. Through progressive infiltration of our educational system, America has gone from a “melting pot” — where we retain our ethnic culture but melt together as one American family — to a “stew” — where we carry titles of “African American” or “Spanish American” or “Chinese American” and coexist in the American system — to our new paradigm of “celebrating diversity” — where being American is shunned and anything different from Americanism is praised.
Thus, when a caravan of over 7,000 people marches toward the United States and demands entry and benefits and services, one has to wonder whether these people wish to become Americans at all? If they can organize into such a march, why not change things in their own countries? Why come here? Was this spontaneous? Or was it organized by the left?
The last big wave of legal immigrants came to the United States around 1907. The industrial revolution was in full swing, and it would only be a few years later until World War I came calling. Since then, we’ve had the GI generation, the Silent generation, the Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, and the post-Millennials. That’s six generations just since the early 1900s. That’s six generations of Americans from immigrants who came here around the turn of the twentieth century. Of course, there are all the other Americans who were here decades and decades before them. Aren’t we a nation of Americans yet?
If all immigration were to stop today… right now… this second, would America cease to exist? Would factories and technology and innovation and expertise suddenly vanish? Would America suffocate from lack of immigrants? The answer to all of these questions is no. But America is seen as a beacon of hope… an ideal of something better… something virtuous… something special. And thus, we have a generous immigration system for those who do things the legal way.
There is no doubt that a showdown is brewing. President Trump has said he will use the military if needed to stop this mob from invading the country. The Democrats, aided by their allies in the media, Hollywood, and technology, will claim that we need these people. They will get in front of television cameras and say that America is a nation of “immigrants” and it is the duty of the country to let these people in.
America was built by immigrants. Wasn’t every other country built that way too? But now America has been built into the world’s super power. It is perfectly understandable and in the country’s best interest to let people in who actually want to be Americans… to contribute… to raise American children… to be patriotic… to show that great love of country that past waves of immigrants have shown. They wanted nothing more than to be Americans. As long as the left continues to demean patriotism in exchange for celebrating diversity, America is going to be in trouble.
Bobby Eberle is a professional race car driver, former aerospace engineer, political commentator, and president of GOPUSA.com. He holds a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Rice University.
I agree with letting them in.
BUT only through a special entry point reserved for ‘caravans’.
The women and children are separated and moved to an area apart from the males.
Military aged males are loaded into ventilated shipping containers, then onto trucks to the nearest port where they will be loaded onto a container ship’.
The women will be questioned on “WHY” and if their answers are PRO AMERICAN… and believable.
If not, they are loaded into ventilated shipping containers…
When the sorting is complete, and the container ship is loaded, it sails 2000 miles from shore, and the containers are shipped over the side.
NO NATION needs or wants them!
Not too bad an idea crusty, but very expensive. Bullets are a lot cheaper.
Considering that a lot of these people apparently ALREADY hate America, as evidenced by their anti-Trump and anti-American speeches, and waving the flags of the countries they are so EAGER to escape, who needs them? We already have MORE than enough Democrats, “Dreamers,” and OTHER America-haters here. We’re full up.
These people are PARASITES, plain and simple. They’re not interested in assimilating at all, much LESS becoming Americans, or in being loyal and helping to make this country a better place. They want to come here, FORCIBLY INVADE our country, then collect welfare and other “free stuff” at the expense of American taxpayers, PERIOD. WHY would we want to take in a bunch of blood-sucking PARASITES who ALREADY hate our country and would be NOTHING but trouble?
I heard that Richard-something–the black token liberal they have on all their panel discussions on FOX saying last night that we are MORALLY OBLIGATED to take in these people wanting “economic asylum.” There IS no such thing as “economic asylum,” nor SHOULD there be. Are we “morally obligated” to take in all the BILLIONS of poor around the globe? He is an IDIOT–like most liberals, and would make this country UNLIVABLE if allowed to have his way!
We won’t be gaining from the best intended of this group. They worst want to kill us all.
Liberty was never a part of the plan when post Islamic Spain arrived on the doorstep of a death culture. They took the death culture and scabbed greed and corruption onto it. Now it has festered and burst.
Considering what this Caravan debacle will cost the American Tax payer, It would be cheaper to buy a few cruise ships that can hold up to 3,400 passengers and load them up and send them home. Non-stop Trump speeches could be the entertainment, and crow served for dinner. Drop about 10 ship loads off in San Francisco or New York City in a single day and see what happens in the next election. Hardened Muslim radicals could be dropped off at the Saudi Turkish embassy for disposal.
We have about 95 million Americans working, so about that many taxpayers. The highest number I’ve seen on what we are having to pay to support the illegals already here is $345 BILLION per year.
I don’t have the average amount spent on individual illegals, so can’t figure how many illegals each taxpayer is supporting.
But if we don’t stop these invasions, we are going to find ourselves each supporting a dozen or more illegals and their offspring.
A calculator is unnecessary to see that this will wipe out America’s middle class – which will be the end of America.
arwenusa think we are already there or we wouldn’t have to borrow so much money every year. You know if the government says we spend $345 billion each year that figure is low. What they also don’t count is the kids born here from illegals as they are now legals, so you add that to their figures and it will really raise the figure.
That jerk needs to realize it is not important whether they are criminals where there presently are but they will be criminals if they cross the US/Mexico border illegally.
Smart leaders turn problems into opportunities. Trump now has a Constitutional excuse of invasion to send our military across the border to clean out the drug sanctuary cities along the border that the Mexican government too weak to address allows to breed to our dismay. A list of American grievances against Mexico that would stand up in our newly re-Constituted Constitutional Supreme Court would back a temporary incursion into Mexico in defense of our liberties in law, and teach the Mexicans to either govern their country in law, or loose more territory in conquest. They can pay for our wall in peace, or pay the spoils of war in conquest. Half their country wants to become Americans anyway, why not just take over and responsibly develop in prosperity, what the Mexicans refuse to do now in poverty, drugs and lawlessnes.
From my perspective (in Texas) we already have too many Mexicans living here.
The Liberal Democrat Party is a Tratorist Enemy of our country.
I believe they are trying to destroy this country as we know it in order to rebuild the country as the Liberal Democrats WANT it to be. A socialist Country.
One has only have to have the ability to read, in order to see that this has happened and has been tried before in history. (I don’t think “Snowflakes read or know history)
Question: Are we as a nation going to allow one political party the Liberal Democrats to dictate what we become?
All one has to do is look at the insanity of the Democrat controlled States and Cities.
I sure WOULD NOT live there.
Another reason to enforce the concept of State’s rights so the failed Democrat State experiments do not seep into and destroy the rest of the country. The problem is we now face with the Democrats is the concept of City States like New York, Chicago, San Francisco that rule their state Like Rome ruled Italy, in popular mob rule of the rabble of the modern day Rome’s , not the enlightenment of a national electoral College election,,,, to allow a few cities to dominate the entire country where the ancient Pax Romana, becomes the modern Populist Pox on America.
Many say “we are American’s”, being those that come in from beyond the borders of the United States of America….which is true, they are….BUT, they are not citizens of the United States of America. Big difference. When we say “American’s”, that does in fact include them….but when we use the words “Citizens of the United States of America” that changes the whole picture. Just wanted to throw that out as something that merits thinking about.
We become a nation of Americans when all the illegal aliens and muslimes are thrown out of the country!!
We really do need to hang out the “NO VACANCY” sign. The world needs to know we’ve had enough of this invasion!
Illegal entry into the US is a crime. Any person or entity that facilitates such entry is aiding and abetting the commission of a crime. Any employer who knowingly hires an illegal is also guilty of a crime. Such entities and persons need to be ferreted out, thoroughly investigated under RICO and other laws, then prosecuted. I fear our Republic is going the way of the old Roman Republic/Empire.
“When do we finally become a nation of Americans?”
Sadly, the question which will need to be answered in a few weeks, are we even a nation, at all
We should not be confused about what this means, we have no place to go, if we let go on this, we are done
They must be met with deadly force and follow our every order or they will be shot
They will not be free to enter our country but will be imprisoned until such time as we can determine what should be done with them or they decide to go back home
What they are doing is openly showing their contempt for our sovereignty and a disregard for our lives.
This is a threat to our very existence
No, they should NOT be “imprisoned.” If they are, WE will bear the cost of their care and feeding, the same as if we let them come on in and just get on WELFARE, as these PARASITES expect to do! They should be “let in” at ALL, and if we have to threaten or USE deadly force to keep them out, SO BE IT.
We did not invite them here. The conniving Commucrats aided and abetted by George Soros BOTTOMLESS bank account DID–and that is REASON ENOUGH to keep them OUT, because anything instigated by THOSE vermin is NOT good for this country–that is a GIVEN. Many of these people have ALREADY demonstrated that they hate the USA–so WHY do they want to come here, if not to make trouble? And having SEEN their hatred for this country on OPEN DISPLAY, what kind of IDIOT would want to let them IN?
To your point, teabag, a US prison would probably be the best living conditions of their lives. At our expense, of course.
Colbert had people attacking the idea of Nationalism and called it racism. I wonder if he is intimately involved with Libre and this movement of the group coming to the US border? We probably need to look into this after the election to see if there was a Democrat, media, entertainment to create a problem at the border.We know that the Democrats have been attacking our founders concerning slavery etc. 52 of the 55 individuals involved with our Constitution were real Christians, that is why we were considered an exceptional country. President Washington after his inauguration and all the people present went to St. Paul’s Church to dedicate the United States to the Lord. These people are atheistic and hate both the US and Christians. No Christian should belong to the Democratic Party. They hate Christians and the United States, the democratic party is infavor of Globalism. They are not Americans but globalists. We are nationally, Black, Brown, Red, Yellow, and White, and how can you be racists? These people are clearly Globalists and have no desire to support our Nation. We should make up a new law which allows those who hate the US be removed from the US, if they don’t like America and send them to North Korea, Cuba, Russia, or anywhere where they can learn they really don’t understand what America Means/.
BUILD THE WALL. Afterwards, once the boarders are secure, THEN we can discuss what to do with Dreamers, DACA, and the rest of the 11-20 million people who have ALREADY entered the country both legally and illegally.
My grandparents from Germany and my grandparents from Denmark came here as immigrants; two of them were (technically) illegal; they lied about their ages so they could get into America and improve their lives!! All told, these four immigrants “created” over a dozen American citizens,including my parents. That first wave of “new” citizens went on to build America’s economy, fight in American armed forces during World War 2 and even Korea. In turn, their children (now over three dozen) have gone on to be productive citizens! That’s how we continue to be America!! As for Hispanics, I taught many of them at a large community college in Ilinois. They were proud, honest, diligent and work hard; I respected them all. They too want to become a real part of America!! As for the “caravan”, send a few thousand to Wisconsin. We have plenty of them already here; they work in our dairy, construction, agricultural and tourist trade businesses. Almost all of them are truly solid citizens; “good Americans” in every sense! Most of your comments are greatly exaggerated and unworthy of true Americans! America is the land of the free and the brave; not the whiners, complainers and frightened petty people you folks appear to be!
Think you have blinders on as everywhere I go those people only speak Spanish to their kids and if you open your eyes you can see the snap card come out the majority of the time.
We used to slow immigration after each wave in order to allow for assimilation.
Assimilation. We did not want to import other migrant communities to be preserved intact.
Assimilation makes America great, not enshrined diversity.