A news outlet publishes a story that a Republican politician dismisses as “fake news.” Sounds familiar, right?
But in this case, there’s a twist. The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel in Colorado is accusing state Sen. Ray Scott of defamation and threatening to sue. If filed, legal experts said it would be the first suit of its kind, potentially setting a legal definition for what is considered fake news and what is not.
The dispute began with an opinion column in the newspaper supporting a bill that would give journalists and others greater access to public records. Scott, who represents Grand Junction and serves as assistant majority leader in the state Senate, postponed a hearing and vote on the bill.
When A Politician Says ‘Fake News’ And A Newspaper Threatens To Sue Back,
“potentially setting a legal definition for what is considered fake news and what is not.”
This is not the issue
Further reading shows it is the press claiming their freedom is being abridged by a “government actor” saying what they write is “fake news”
“I’m accustomed to all kinds of criticism for what we do; that comes with the job,” he said. But Seaton says the term “fake news” is “an attempt to undermine the speaker. That’s where this bumps up against the First Amendment. When you’ve got a government actor who doesn’t like something he’s seen and tries to diminish its credibility, then you’ve got real problems.”
Major problem, the First Amendment says, quite clearly, “Congress shall make no law”
So unless they are prepared to argue this individual is the embodiment of Congress, all they are really claiming is the First Amendment does not protect his speech
How totalitarian of them. The little dictators
They are free to lie and we are free to call them liars
If they don’t like it, stop lying
How hard is that?
That is not surprising to me. THEY ALREADY have tried to do so, when they keep claiming a coach or other person at a school, allowing prayer to go on, is akin to the school itself establishing a religion, and thus violating the ‘separation of church and state’ law (EVEN THOUGH THERE IS NOT ONE!)..
Hey! If these liars can hide behind “opinion pieces” and political speech, the term fake news is just opinion and political speech. Maybe we should get together and enjoin the media with a class action suit because they have continually sought to change opinion with their falsehoods hiding behind what was their first amendment requirement to TELL THE TRUTH.
Fake news is when the news organization sues, gets caught lying, and THEY Pay the reparations. Be careful what you ask for?
Speaking the truth is an iron-clad defense against libel and slander. All the politician needs to do is show examples of fake news being pushed from that outlet.
This should be no problem. I’m sure people across the country will be helping root out examples of the fakery from the newspaper.
Might as well bring in a mountain of evidence of political bias, as a foundation for suing the newspaper for punitive damages. Wouldn’t hurt to bring up that this is a frivolous lawsuit designed to clog up the courts.
Fake media news is like fake boobs, the pleasure offered by these fake boobs, never lives up to the expectation promised, and when they become leakers, can become a cancerous prelude to a horrible death, first of the person, then of the country.
I am not a big fan of law suits of this nature. Rick Scott has a right to express his opinion. I disagree with that opinion. The paper should refute him with actual facts not a law suit.
Lawsuits are the main TOOLS of the liberal leftists.. Since they can”t often win on their “Facts and arguments (what arguments and facts)” they sue to get their way..
Here’s the rub: Fake news is permissible. It is called “freedom of speech” and guaranteed in the Constitution of the United States. If the lawsuit does NOT fail, then the Bill of Rights is certainly defunct.