Home » Fresh Ink

What’s missing is morality

GOPUSA StaffJoe Fitzgerald, Boston Herald Posted On 6:47 am October 21, 2019
2

Charles Colson came to mind a few days ago when five young members of a New York gang called Trinitarios were sentenced to virtual life in prison for the heartless, bloody slaughter of a defenseless teen on a Big Apple sidewalk.

As their punishment was being handed down they grinned at photographers, brazenly flashing gang signals as if the proceedings were only an inconvenience to them. Sorry? Sorry for what?

What was most chilling here was their indifference.

Stories like that always bring Colson to mind.

He’s remembered by most as the Special Counsel to President Nixon who spent seven months in jail for Watergate-related offenses, but during those seven months his life would dramatically change through a spiritual conversion.

Cynics may question that, but it does happen. It’s how Malcolm Little eventually became Malcolm X.

Colson, who died in 2012, subsequently became a leading authority on incarceration.

That day we met our luncheon conversation was dominated by a similarly barbaric murder that had occurred here.

“Years ago,” he noted, “whenever kids would come in off the streets I could talk with them about right and wrong, but these kids coming in now have no idea of what I’m talking about.

“Historically, the challenge was to protect kids from older cons. It was a common theme in the movies. But now that’s been reversed. Wardens tell me their biggest problem now is older inmates asking for protection from the younger ones because the kids coming in today are much more dangerous than the convicts already in prison.”

Colson’s answer was one America no longer wants to hear.

“There are two types of restraint on human behavior,” he said. “One is external; building prisons. But we can’t build them fast enough. We’re so overcrowded that we’re releasing inmates early to accommodate more dangerous ones.

“The other restraint is internal, which is the informing of conscience by the teaching of values. But this society says we can no longer do that, and so we continue missing the cause of crimes.

“Our moral breakdown has overwhelmed the capacity of our criminal justice system to respond and until we recognize that we will continue to have kids killing each other over leather jackets and Nike shoes.”

The law of the harvest assures us we will reap whatever we sow, and that’s exactly what we’re seeing now.

As the Pew Research Center reported last week there’s a big decline in America’s “religious landscape.”

Some will insist those dots do not connect.

But they seem clear as a bell at this address.

___

(c)2019 the Boston Herald

Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 10.0/10 (2 votes cast)
What's missing is morality, 10.0 out of 10 based on 2 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

- Advertisement -


2 Comments

DrGadget
DrGadget
7:07 am October 21, 2019 at 7:07 am

Legally, if you can’t distinguish between right and wrong, you’re not sane.

The Dems have spent decades teaching our kids there’s no such thing as right or wrong. Do the math.

That is, unless you grew up going to modern schools that no longer teach actual math.

Bring back mandatory school prayer and Bible readings.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Sandmine1
Sandmine1
9:01 am October 21, 2019 at 9:01 am

This shouldn’t really be a shock to anyone that’s been paying attention.

We have stripped our schools of faith, morality, and now gender. We pass kids and push them through the system simply for “Showing Up” spitting them out the other end not really having the tools they will need to cope or survive in society outside of some safe space university environment where their indoctrination into oblivion will continue.

Things like responsibility, honor and discipline have been casted off in the name of “Inclusion” and “Tolerance”………….God and faith have turned into bad words and can’t be spoken without getting sued or ridiculed into silence.

Other than the very few, who happen to wake up on their own are destined to spend life in a rem-sleep of obscurity spiraling downward into gangs, death or playing video games in their parents basement.

It’s circling the drain……………..all that’s left is waiting for the slurping sound.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Leave a Reply