What’s in the envelope Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee gave to Ford’s attorney during Kavanaugh hearings?

HOUSTON – It’s a quick moment caught on camera during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings that has a lot of people talking.

Texas 18th District Representative Sheila Jackson Lee walked up to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyer and handed him something which he quickly put into his coat pocket.

Sheila Jackson Lee what was that? pic.twitter.com/yWPyrelIs8 — wade (@wade222) September 27, 2018

The viral moment took place during the first recess of the hearing between Dr. Ford and senators, but viewers quickly caught the moment.

