HOUSTON – It’s a quick moment caught on camera during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings that has a lot of people talking.
Texas 18th District Representative Sheila Jackson Lee walked up to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyer and handed him something which he quickly put into his coat pocket.
Sheila Jackson Lee what was that? pic.twitter.com/yWPyrelIs8
— wade (@wade222) September 27, 2018
The viral moment took place during the first recess of the hearing between Dr. Ford and senators, but viewers quickly caught the moment.
This is an excerpt. Read more at KHOU11.
VN:D [1.9.6_1107]What's in the envelope Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee gave to Ford's attorney during Kavanaugh hearings?,
Join the discussion
She does look like she knows she is now guilty of something. What’s in the envelope? A paycheck?
PAYOFFS from George Soros–who already OWNS Sheila Jackson Lee.
IT Certainly looked like the standard sort of envelope we see, people use to make ‘cash’ payments’ to informants and the like..
BUT expecting anyone in the media to ask about it, let alone anyone to investigate it is a pipe dream.
Her office’s statement was complete BS. If those were truly notes, the attorney wouldn’t have quickly stuffed that into his jacket to conceal it, he would have handed it immediately to his client.
AND if they were notes, why were those notes in an ENVELOPE?
I was going to give her the benefit of the doubt but gee it looks suspicious. She goes over and shakes hands but it is rather perfunctory and her eyes seem to be shifting and then essentially sneaks him the envelope very low so that it would be, for most people, not seen due to the chair. He is really fast in tucking it away too. She immediately looks away so as to pull attention away from his hand tucking the envelope away and from her interaction with him. If I saw that exchange in my classroom I’d know they were doing something they shouldn’t. On a street corner you’d know something suspicious was going on. Fishy, definitely fishy! We’ll NEVER know what was in that envelope, EVER.
One of my gaming buddies, here in town, is a COP. He said after seeing that, “If i saw that on the street, i’d be arresting BOTH, as it looked VERY suspicious, and gives me probable cause to think something crooked is going on”.
OH… it was a note asking the attorney how his sick dog was feeling. Or it was an invitation to her grandson’s birthday party. No, it was a gift certificate for a free pedicure…. Or rather it was her share of the tab for the lunch they had together. NO, let’s see… it was payment for the dry cleaning the attorney picked up for her. I’m sure there’s a logical explanation to it….. yeah, right. And pig’s can fly.
If this were a regular courthouse, where a bailiff is present, there would have been none of that. However, this is the SENATE. mind you, anything goes there, as we can plainly see now. I hope that someone puts it to her. she will most likely lie, like everyone does from the left.
In the criminal world, that conduct is either a pay off or a narcotics transaction. It is not a check. The envelope is to thick. It is a stack of $100s I suspect to pay off the lying women for her services.
Must have been the Soros paycheck they were expecting even though they said this was “pro bono”
Knowing the way Sheila does business, I would call it “pro Bozo”. I would suspect that she was carrying the envelope in her “Hair Hat”.
She looked around to see if anyone was watching, handed it to him down low, and he quickly stuck it in his pocket. It looked like some street corner drug deal. I suspect it was cash or a check from the Democrat Party.
Sheila would make a lousy drug dealer, passing cash in front of 30 million TV viewers, and on the Senate floor no less.
Not from the DEMented DEMocrat Party, jimbo–THEY are flat broke. The money came from SOROS. He’s spent MILLIONS trying to stop Kavanaugh from being appointed to the Supreme Court. He bankrolled all the kicking and screaming PROTESTERS who made a CIRCUS out of Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings. I’m sure he was willing to spring for a few thousand more to pay off this RENT-A-SKANK and her two attorneys. (Why do you think she needed TWO attorneys to come and tell her heart-rending little tale to the Senate? Maybe because she was BLATANTLY committing PERJURY, and everybody knew it, so the attorneys were there in case somebody actually decided to make an issue of that, no doubt!)
Yet, we all know, because of how SPINELESS the GOP is, nothing will be investigated, and nothing will be done about it.
we will never know, and the MSM will never ask.
No doubt it’s money. Dr. Ford didn’t answer the question about who was paying her attornies, saying instead that it hadn’t been discussed. Well, now I think we know. The DNC paid them, and Rep. Jackson was the delivery person.
You guys have got it all wrong. It was her phone number, can’t you see how lonely she looks?
Sheila Jackson Lee claimed it was “unopened letters from women supporting Ford.” If she didn’t open them, how the hell does SHE know that’s what they were? I say it’s a bold-as-brass DEMented DEMocrat waltzing up there with the PAYOFFS from George Soros–one envelope for EACH of the two attorneys, and one for the RENT-A-SKANK–she wanted to do it on-camera so SOROS could see that the payoffs had been made. No doubt he paid HER to be the “bag-man”/delivery mule, TOO! She’s not even in the Senate–she’s a Representative (MORE’S the pity!) What was SHE even DOING there?
She’s so STUPID that she was “looking around to make sure nobody was watching”–when there were TV CAMERAS from the news media pointed right AT her? Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha!
Hey Flake, want the FBI to investigate something? Get them to “follow the money” in this latest hack attack! There is absolutely NOTHING they can spend “our money” investigating in this “Twilight Zone” memory revelation!
OR investigate Feinstein for obstruction of justice, for NOT BRINGING this issue out till the 11th hour.
As a former Police Officer in Los Angeles, Given the size of the envelope and how quickly the attorney shoved it into his jacket pocket, I would say an envelop with quite a few very large bills, at least $100.00 but possibly even larger, say $500.00, or even $1000.00, pay-off for suborned perjury, probably from G. Soros! No checks, because checks can be traced and followed. Watch for unusual high priced purchases by the accusers! Orf cash deposits into checking or savings accounts!
Unfortunately, I’d verify whether Ford leaves the country for a vacation to some obscure pacific island where she can make cash deposits into an international account. She’s admitted liking some of them and flying there before. Was her most recent trip after the “letter” was submitted???