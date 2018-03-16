What’s Happening to Our Young Men?

Writing last week about the opioid crisis, I suggested that, as we consider policy options for dealing with the problem, we consider that at least some part of it may reflect a spiritual, moral crisis in the country.
I noted that casualties from opioids show that they are disproportionately men, disproportionately divorced or never married, and disproportionately individuals with no more than a high school education.
We can look beyond the opioid crisis and see a broad, disturbing picture pointing to a social and spiritual crisis among our young men.
In 2016, Nicholas Eberstadt, a scholar at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, D.C., published a book called “America’s Invisible Crisis: Men Without Work.”
He discusses what he calls a “flight from work” in which droves of our male population have disappeared from the work force.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics just issued its new jobs report, and the results were heartening. Data shows a return to growth in jobs in the American economy and return to the work force of many who dropped out during the years following the recent recession.
The labor force participation rate of prime-age working men ages 25-54, that is, the percentage working or actively seeking work, was 89.3 percent in February 2018.
Given that this rate was down to 88.4 late in 2011, we see progress here — good news.
However, Eberstadt points out that average labor force participation rate of these prime-age working men in 1965 was 96.6 percent.
“Expressed another way,” says Eberstadt, “the proportion of economically inactive American men of prime working age leapt from 3.4 percent in 1965 to 11.8 percent in 2015, and remains at 11.5 percent today.”
By my own calculations, almost 5 million prime-age working men have disappeared from the work force.
The U.S. population of men 25-54 today is 64.5 million. If their work force participation today was 96.6 percent, as it was in 1965, 62.3 million would be working or actively seeking work. But today’s reported rate of 89.3 percent indicates that there are now 57.6 million prime-age men working or actively looking for work — 4.7 million less than there would have been at the 1965 rate.
How are these millions of men who have dropped out of the work force sustaining themselves?
According to Eberstadt, they get help from friends, family, and, of course, government.
Using Census Bureau data, Eberstadt reports “as of 2013, over three-fifths of prime-age men not in the labor force lived in homes that relied on at least one means-tested program for income. Some 41 percent of these men lived on food stamps, while just over half reported using Medicaid, a noncash benefit program.”
Additional Census Bureau data, according to Eberstadt, shows that “in 2013, some 57 percent of prime-age unworking men were getting benefits from at least one government-disability program.”
What is the profile of these prime-age unworking men?
They most likely have no more than a high school diploma, are not married, have no children or are not living with children they may have, are born in the USA and are black.
Although overall the workforce participation rate for black men is lower than that of white men, the cultural dynamics at play are more fundamental driving factors of what’s going on than race.
For instance, Eberstatdt points out that “labor-force participation rates for white men today are lower than they were for black men in 1965.”
Also, the labor-force participation rates for never-married white men are consistently lower, by about 3 percentage points, than for married black men.
We are paying a large social price for the widespread collapse of Christian values — in particular, the values of marriage and family. And our young men may be disproportionately bearing the brunt of this.
Star Parker is an author and president of CURE, Center for Urban Renewal and Education. Contact her atwww.urbancure.org. To find out more about Star Parker and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.
Join the discussion
Obama–who had NO work ethic whatever, himself–deliberately engineered this destruction of the work ethic and traditional family structure to weaken and damage this country. If you’re old enough to remember Jimmy Carter’s Presidency and his “malaise,” well Obama went him one better with a SPIRITUAL as well as FINANCIAL malaise. He and his Left-toon worshpers NEVER missed an opportunity to criticize or denigrate the Christian religion, and promote and glorify Islam and/or rampant immorality, and as a result our country is now afflicted with a spiritual sickness that we may NEVER recover from. Of course Obama didn’t do that all by himself–it was well underway by the constant efforts of the Left-Toons before he appeared on the scene, but it certainly picked up a LOT of speed on HIS watch!
This is what happens when you elect Commucrats who are ethics- and morality-free to run the country, and ESPECIALLY when you put an EVIL, power-hungry SOCIOPATH in the White House, and give him 8 YEARS to try to destroy the country he made no SECRET of hating!
If you ask a woman “who are you?” she will tell you who she is.
If you ask a man “who are you?” he will tell you what he does.
A man’s identity is in his work. If that is lost, his self-esteem is lost with it.
And imo this is EXACTLY what the left and the feminazis have created…
Stephenhiller: you are mostly right.
Once was a time when woman talked about their children and men talked about their jobs.
My, how times have changed.
The collapse of families, drugs, snowflakes who are offended by everything and many do not know what gender they are!
I am In total agreement with Ms. Parker and she has my deepest appreciation for bringing attention to this critical problem in America. The male population is in trouble and It goes beyond unemployment.
It is a premeditated plan to undermine our men and it is mostly a morale problem. Our guys are being negatively targeted without ceasing, whether it is in the social, professional, physical, spiritual, academic, sexual, political etc. etc. ..realms. The results are fear, intimidation, lack of self -confidence, lower libido, hopelessness etc. etc. .
In conclusion this inexcusable employment problem is one of the results when the morale of an individual is being destroyed. In the vernacular, it made our men feel like “sh..”
They don’t feel worthy enough, but feel rejected , unappreciated, incompetent, weak, impotent and stupid , to say the least. Of course and again I repeat that Ms Parker is absolutely right, because behind all this sordid description of human behavior is the real
reason. We have become a society without morals that cannot survive unless we go back to our Christian values.
I agree. From schools pushing things like “Toxic masculinity” to feminists pushing the whole “happy wife, happy life” to where married men just seem to become carpets allowing the wives to dictate to THEM what happens in every aspect of the marriage, men have been emasculated..
Who wants to play a game where you always lose?
For the most part, the personal computer revolution was developed by young men, but once it acquired a market value, then we had to make sure girls were equally represented
It is the same old game over and over. It is just not fair to girls they did not spend twenty hours a day, seven days a week writing computer code or developing new methods for doing something in a basement, or crowded apartment, only having the space of the chair and a small table to hold the keyboard and monitor, now a laptop.
So now, all the quota of men are filed they have to hire women and that displaces a lot of men who have labored hard to develop the skills they cannot sell because there are too many men working in the field
Then when you do get married you will find a large portion of your paycheck siphoned off to support children the gatekeeper will not allow you to see, because it is more profitable to her to use your money for herself while she gets to sleep with other men and does not want you influencing the children with some other values.
The solution to all of this is simple
Father custody by default
“Father custody by default”
Of course, the primary way a father would lose custody is if he failed to support his wife, so we would need to make sure all married men were first in line for a job