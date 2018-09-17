What’s at stake in Feinstein attack on Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans and Democrats have locked heads after Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were high school students, told her story publicly for the first time.
“I thought he might inadvertently kill me,” Ford, now 51, told the Washington Post, describing a drunken Kavanaugh trying to force himself on her, covering her mouth to stifle screams in a Maryland house in 1982. Ford provided notes from past therapy sessions where she described the attack, and her attorney provided results of a polygraph test Ford passed.
The bombshell comes with dramatic political stakes: If Kavanaugh’s nomination is withdrawn or voted down, it will be impossible for the White House and Senate Republicans to choose, vet and advance another nominee before the midterm elections, which are only seven weeks away. While election forecasters largely predict that Republicans will retain control of the Senate, they also leave open the slim possibility that Democrats could flip the upper chamber. If that happens, Senate Democrats could stop any Trump nominee to the high court for the rest of his term, leaving the Supreme Court with just eight justices and prone to deadlocks in crucial rulings. Democrats have a playbook to follow in the GOP’s block of President Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland in 2016.
Democrats yesterday called for Kavanaugh’s nomination to be halted until Ford’s allegation can be investigated.
But Republicans dug in.
“It’s disturbing that these uncorroborated allegations from more than 35 years ago, during high school, would surface on the eve of a committee vote after Democrats sat on them since July,” said Taylor Foy, spokesman for Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).
Committee Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina echoed Grassley’s sentiment, but added: “If Ms. Ford wishes to provide information to the committee, I would gladly listen.”
Graham’s statement reflects the reality that the current #MeToo movement creates a different political reality than was in play in 1991, when Anita Hill came forward with sexual harassment accusations against Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas. Coupled with the upcoming elections, an attack on Ford’s credibility could backfire politically.
So far no Democrats have indicated support for Kavanaugh’s nomination — including vulnerable red state Sens. Joe Manchin, Joe Donnelly or Heidi Heitkamp, all of whom announced support for Trump appointee Justice Neil Gorsuch after his confirmation hearing.
That places all eyes on moderate GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, both of whom supported Gorsuch, but who also both called on former Sen. Al Franken to resign over sexual harassment allegations. At the time Collins called the allegations against Franken “credible, disgusting and appalling and degrading to women.” If they oppose Kavanaugh, the GOP loses its lock on his confirmation.
The questions she must answer, who, what, when, where, why
The what, when, where parts are extremely vague
Did she come alone?
Why was she wearing a swimsuit under her clothes?
How did she get invited?
How did she know where it would be?
How did she know what time?
If the bathroom is upstairs and she climbed out of the window, was she on the roof? How did she get down to the ground from the window?
Was she drinking and why she had to use the bathroom?
How many people were at the party?
How did the window open so she could get out?
Can she describe anything in the neighborhood?
Was this a new or old home?
What were the stairs like?
Can she describe anything about the decorum of the house?
Any details at all?
That she had an unpleasant encounter at the age of 15, while attending a party in which high school students (including her) were drinking without adult supervision, seems to be well corroborated, both by her previous discussions with a therapist and the polygraph test. The details surrounding that encounter, on the other hand, are highly suspect, including who else was involved in the encounter. Was it some other teenager, but became Kavanaugh after her parents complained of the loss of their case at the hands of his mother? Was it Kavanaugh and his friend, in what started out as an invited encounter, but he/they accidentally did something wrong in his approach to make it unpleasant for her? Did she accidentally imply consent to these immature minds, then, when she made in clear she didn’t want it, the boys stopped? While “recovered” memories tend to be based on actual events, it’s even possible that she watched this happen to someone else, with completely different people (perhaps on TV or film), and imagined it happening to her with people she knew.
Given the time passed, these questions cannot be answered, which is why the statute of limitations needs to be honored in all aspects. Confirm him immediately.
“While “recovered” memories tend to be based on actual events, it’s even possible that she watched this happen to someone else, ”
For years have recorded the weather for the area in which I live and have always found it amazing what people remember about a particular season
One, Winter, in particular, had some very cold days in December and people remembered it as a very cold Winter.
When the fact was the average temperature was considerably warmer than normal.
There is no doubt she believes what she remembers is what happened, just like the people who remember a bitterly cold Winter that never happened. It is just the way they remember it
What other repressed memories has her psychiatrist uncovered in her life. Is she totally screwed up, or was this the single event in her life that caused her mental health issues? Is she suffering from a new kind of PTSD? Was there a priest involved? The whole thing reeks of slander and projection.
Pretty amazing what MONEY will make people say. Why did she just come forward after she talked to the Washington ComPOST?
This sounds an awful lot like the ambush they put on Judge Roy Moore last year about this time. Some woman with a flimsy story that changed from day to day showed up out of nowhere and accused him of something that supposedly happened over 30 years ago. Moore lost the election and she cockroached her way back into the woodwork.
You notice with the Libs they always dig up something from the 1970’s that’s near-impossible to verify? And then we’re expected to take their word on it? Please.
But for them it’s a different story. We can never see any records of Obama from before 2004. John McCain’s official Vietnam records are sealed by some court. And anyone daring to testify against Hillary commits “mystery suicide” the day before they make it to the courtroom.
Also remember all that pedophile stuff and the sexual trafficking the Libs are involved in wasn’t from 1973. It was very recent, with much of it happening in 2016. John Podesta would fly them out to super pedo island on the Lolita Express where they could do all sorts of unspeakable things to children. This includes “spirit cooking”, which is every bit as evil as it sounds.
“And then we’re expected to take their word on it?”
The path to the truth is to do exactly that
After reading multiple articles quoting her, there were only five people in that house, four boys and her.
She does not remember how she got there. More to the point is why was she there alone with no other girls wearing a swimsuit under her clothes?
Was she planning on taking her clothes off and going swimming?
If so that means she knew in advance where she was going would have a pool
It still seems a little inexplicable a lone female would go to a party, to a place she did not know anything about, to go swimming with four guys she did not know and was most likely drinking with them