What will you say when your doctor asks about your guns?

By now you are probably used to the probing questions your doctor asks during your annual checkup.
How have you been sleeping lately? Any increased stress at work? Problems at home? Have you engaged in any risky sexual activity?
Don’t be surprised if, in the future, the questioning turns to guns.
With gun violence on the rise over the past few years and mass shootings happening more frequently, physicians are making a renewed push to treat the issue as a public health crisis. And part of that begins in your doctor’s office.
Doctors, especially primary care physicians, are in a unique position to know some of the most private details of our lives, including many indicators that could suggest a higher risk of being a victim or perpetrator of gun violence.
The Violence Prevention Research Program at the University of California Davis has launched a new tool kit for doctors and nurses that teaches them how to gently introduce the topic of guns into the conversation, with a special emphasis on spotting red flags that could indicate risks for suicide, domestic violence, homicide or child access to guns.
While physicians liken the strategy to previous campaigns that involved asking patients about seat belt use or smoking, gun rights advocates see it as intrusive and a way for doctors to leverage their status in society to ultimately reduce ownership of firearms.
The “What You Can Do” initiative was conceptualized following the Las Vegas massacre in October, when a lone gunman fired indiscriminately into a crowd of concertgoers from his hotel high-rise, killing 59 and wounding 422. It is the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.
Those who have studied mass shooters say many of them — although not all — showed warning signs of such impending violence.
The program’s founders acknowledge, however, that violence is much more likely to occur closer to home.
Nearly 23,000 people in the U.S. were killed in firearm suicides in 2016, accounting for 59 percent of all gun deaths that year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A 2017 study published by the American Academy of Pediatrics found nearly 1,300 children die from gunshot wounds each year, and about 6 percent are accidental shootings.
Dr. Kelly Motadel, a pediatrician and chief medical officer at Vista Community Clinic in North County, said the question of gun access in the home is already a common one in pediatricians’ offices, but that the inquiry should become standard across all age groups.
“People don’t think of their doctor as political. It allows us to be more of a neutral party and come at it from an ‘I care about your health’ issue rather than a gun control issue,” Motadel said. She pointed to research that showed just a doctor mentioning a risk factor makes a patient more likely to reduce that risk factor.
“Even though there’s a lot of doctor-bashing out there, most people still respect their doctor,” she added.
The organizers stress the project is not about restricting people’s rights to firearms, or politicizing the issue.
“Having a gun in the home increases the risk of violence and death for everyone in the home,” said Rocco Pallin, a research data analyst at UC Davis and the project’s director. “It’s about the gun owner being responsible and understanding the risk of having that gun.”
A Florida law in 2011 aimed to restrict doctors from asking about guns, but the “Docs vs. Glocks” law was overturned by a federal appeals court last year. As long as the doctor feels the question is relevant to the patient, then it is legal, the UC Davis program advises.
Doctors are advised in the guidelines to approach the gun conversation with patients respectfully and to realize that many gun owners already take safety very seriously. It also urges doctors to “keep in mind that firearm ownership can be reflective of longstanding beliefs and values.”
Much of the advice to doctors revolves around being able to identify patients who might be at higher risk than others.
That can include someone with a history of violent behavior, domestic violence, drug and alcohol abuse, or mental illness. Special attention should also be paid to demographic groups that include children for accidental shootings, middle-aged and older men for suicide and adolescent and young men for homicide.
The conversation with the patient should typically begin with asking if the patient owns or has access to a firearm and if anyone else might have access, according to the guidelines. The doctor should take steps to make the conversation specific to the patient’s circumstances, relate to the patient’s well-being, be educational and include follow-up in case conditions change over time.
Recommendations to the patient might include safe gun storage tips, firearms safety classes or how to properly dispose of an unwanted gun.
Doctors can jot down the patient’s answers in the file, but are otherwise prohibited from sharing personal health information due to federal law. However, if the doctor uncovers information that suggests the patient or someone else is in imminent danger, then the doctor can take preventative measures that includes contacting family, law enforcement or mental health providers.
Doctors can also suggest in times of crisis that guns be stored temporarily outside the home, such as with a police department or at a local gun range. In California, law enforcement or family members — not doctors — can file a Gun Violence Restraining Order that prohibits certain people from owning guns, such as patients experiencing homicidal or suicidal intent.
The Annals of Internal Medicine is supporting the project and is urging colleagues to take the pledge to at least commit to talking about firearm safety with their at-risk patients. More than 1,000 physicians have signed up so far.
Some question, however, if it is realistic — or fair — to continue to expect more from doctors with increased patient loads and work requirements.
“I’ve administered health care facilities side by side with physicians for 35 years, and the amount of required information that we have put on them in the last decade is not sustainable long term,” said Fran Butler-Cohen, CEO of Family Heath Centers of San Diego. “Until we address these societal issues more effectively through legislation and policy, it is absolutely unfair and unconscionable to continue to demand more and more of our medical professionals.
“They are not responsible for the nation’s opioid epidemic, they are not responsible for obesity,” she added, “and clearly cannot act in place of good, solid gun control legislation.”
Gun rights advocates argue blanket questions about gun ownership cross an ethical line and exploit a position of power the doctor has over a patient.
Dr. Arthur Przebinda of Doctors for Responsible Gun Ownership, a gun rights advocacy group, said that while safe gun storage is important, the message should not be coming from physicians. “Most doctors don’t know jack diddly about guns,” he said.
He said the major medical associations have shown a history of bias against gun ownership over the years, and the gun-screening questions appear to be a thinly veiled attempt to reduce gun ownership, period. Przebinda, the group’s project director who works as a diagnostic-imaging specialist in the Los Angeles area, said he gets email on a nearly daily basis from patients around the country who complain about being badgered by their doctors about gun ownership.
“It’s none of your damn business,” he said. “If I come in to you with stomach pain, it has nothing to do with how many guns I have or where I keep them.” The group says gun owners can politely refuse to discuss the issue with their doctors and also suggests other actions to take, including filing a complaint with the health care system or medical licensing board.
However, asking someone about access to guns might be appropriate in very specific circumstances, such as a patient exhibiting suicidal tendencies, he said.
The UC Davis project comes as the medical community is putting increasing pressure on legislators for funding for gun violence research.
“There is a science to all of this,” said Dr. Garen Wintemute, director of UC Davis’ Violence Prevention Research Program and a longtime researcher of firearm violence from a public health perspective. “It’s something that can be investigated, understood and dealt with just the way other health problems are.”
But even the developers of the “What You Can Do” initiative admit there is a lack of data when it comes to intervention strategies. The program was rolled out anyway.
“We don’t have the data we need to say this is the best way to intervene in a clinical setting,” Pallin said. “We can’t really wait for that.”
The CDC began to fund gun violence research in the late 1980s and early ’90s when crime was at an all-time high in the U.S. But in 1996 in what is commonly referred to as the Dickey amendment — named after Rep. Jay Dickey, R-Ark. — Congress prohibited the use of federal funding to advocate or promote gun control. The rider came after lobbying by the National Rifle Association, which argued certain CDC-funded research was biased on the topic.
“There has never been a ban on research, but the CDC took the message and has not funded research since,” Wintemute said.
The latest federal budget addresses the misconception of a ban on research, clarifying the CDC is allowed to study the topic. But Wintemute said many in the research community have written it off as “empty talk” since the budget did not allocate any funding toward research.
In the absence of federal research, nonprofits, government agencies, healthcare networks and schools have taken up the cause from a health perspective.
The latest is Kaiser Permanente, an integrated health system that serves 12 million patients, from Hawaii to Maryland. On Monday it announced a $2 million initiative to study how health care practitioners can help prevent gun injuries.
“This is not about gun ownership, this is about science and this is about research to help us find solutions to prevent firearm injuries,” said Dr. Bechara Choucair, chief community health officer for Kaiser Permanente who is co-chairing the effort’s task force.
“We are planning to leave the policy debate to policymakers and focus on identifying evidence-based tools and evidence-based resources to prevent injures and improve our care delivery.”
The task force will identify research priorities over the next few months — possibilities include suicide prevention and intimate partner violence prevention. A call will then go out to Kaiser Permanente staff for project proposals.
Only answer I’ll give is (expansion of) “NOYB”!
That is my first reaction as well, but it’s basically answering “yes” and also gives the added information that you might be one of those “ardently, right-wing, ultra-pro-gun types.” So I think it would be far better to simply lie and calmly say, “no.”
The beauty to being one of those “ardently right-wing ultra-pro-gun types” is we practice what we preach… on the range, usually.
Liberalism is a potentially dangerous mental disease, yet the “doctors” are not asking “are you a Liberal”.
Stalin and Mao communist regimes killed est. 100 million+ innocent civilians (all were “preventable deaths”) yet the “doctors” are not asking “are you a communist”.
The products of post-modern reducation system (many being beneficiaries of lowered admission and graduation standards under the banner of “diversity”), unable to treat such popular diseases as common cold and flu, the not-so-competent-or-smart “doctors” are desperate to find something that would help them to reduce public health risk. But the biggest health risk that we are facing is turning the US into something similar to SU (Soviet Union), which is going to significantly reduce life expectancy for the majority of Americans. And the “doctors” are increasing that risk.
I think you are right. Unless the libtard congress passes a law making it illegal to lie to your chancre mechanic, I too will lie my head off. NOYGDBYSOB.
After laughing my head off will I say it’s none of your business!
My reply would be, “Do you have the stats on knives and vehicle related deaths?” “No?” “Hmmmm ” “Now, about this growth on my a**.”
My response to “Do you have guns in your home?” — “Doc that’s a great question — Do you think I need one? If so where do you suggest I shop for one?”
This is none of the Doctors business. When I went to the Doctors in the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s, I would tell the Doctor what was wrong with me and he would try to figure it out. Now, these “modern” Doctors are constantly playing psychologist and I am sick of it.
Consider the source of this article; the Union Buffoon in San Diego. This is worse than fake news. This is an attempt to create news with a multitude of lies.
Almost all newspapers and news sources are liberal so what they write has a liberal slant. However, this is happening. Doctors are asking patients about their guns. Best to be ready with an answer.
This is WAY too much like the books “1984” and “Animal Farm” for my comfort!
the answer. what is a gun
“…most people still respect their doctor…” Oh yeah, wait until the docs become weasels that start reporting people who don’t have the same viewpoint on guns as the doc has.
They already have.
Do not say “None of your business” or get smart, they can hurt you more than you know. Use your head and be very non committal. Don’t tip your hand. A simple no should suffice.
“Do not say “None of your business” or get smart, they can hurt you more than you know.”
If they hurt you they are violating their medical oath
“First, do no harm”
One should explain to the doctor such a question is irrelevant to any diagnosis they would make because whether I have one or I do not will change nothing about my health, but in asking the question it creates a bias that now I am in greater danger than someone who has medication, a swimming pool, a drawer full of knives, a can of gasoline and a box of matches, is standing on the edge of a high cliff, or a thousand other means of killing themselves
Such questions do not cause the doctor to know anything more than what they knew before they ask the question.
This is just libtard logic at work, the question presumes you have a greater chance of killing yourself with a gun because guns drive liberals crazy
The gun is the liberal boogeyman. They are scared it will sneak up on them when the are not looking and make them do all kinds of evil deeds with it
When the problem is the mental illness called liberalism
I suggest change the “doctor” if she asks you the gun question.
“Wow, I’m glad you asked me, as a matter of fact, I have 25 or 30 and they’re all loaded with one in the chamber”. How about you?
Good one, Forrest! Don’t forget to tell them about your IEDs and assorted other booby-traps.
Don’t you just enjoy busting people’s butts?
I’ve got a great doctor who is into firearms and owns a hemi Challenger…I’ve got firearms and had a 340 Formula S Barracuda!! So we talk trash!
Uh.., my ‘Right’ to privacy will be my answer.., I have no idea of what ‘Congress’ is doing to protect the Constitutional Rights of its citizens. It ‘seems’ to be a trend of eroding the U.S. Constitution by those that want to ‘control’ the citizens of the U.S. Thank God for our current president. I pray that other potential presidents take notice of how demonstrative he remains firm on his campaign promises.., He is working for all U.S. citizens; while protecting, and preserving the rights of the U.S. Constitution!
What is wrong with Congress? Corrupt? Being paid for their vote to erase the Constitution? I hope not…, I pray not..,
Doc: “I’ll need to see your health insurance card.”
Me: “Sure, here ya go.”
Doc: “Do you have any guns in your household?”
Me: “I’ll need to see your SSN & bank account card.”
Doc: “I’m not giving you that.”
Me: “Great, now that we understand each other, here’s what wrong with me, doc . . .
I am a retired RN, former VA employee, and receive my medical care at VA facilities. I have NEVER been asked about guns. I have asked several MD’s is there is a protocol for questioning Vets about guns? All deny that such a program exists.
Some Vets are seen in ER or clinic appointments and have anger issues, suicidal thoughts and threats of gun violence.
ANY DR or professional would be REQUIRED to act upon such behavior or statements.
The gun issue is a hotly discussed, and promoted issue, generally approaching FAKE NEWS whatever side of the issue is posting.
Act with kindness, treat others as yourself, speak softly, and keep your pistol on your belt with one in the chamber! Except when you are in a restricted area, where you probably should not go too often.
My question is what comes next if the patient answers yes, they have guns. There’s a wide range of possibilities.
Would the doctor ask where you store your guns? Are they locked in a safe? Would he just start spouting government statistics in an effort to convince the patient he shouldn’t keep guns? Or will you end up in a government database?
What if the doctor disapproves of your storage methods? Will he call the local cops and report you?
Probably best to simply answer no and look for a new doctor.
Snowy, I can tell you what happened to me when this question was asked several years ago. When I answered honestly, the next question was about whether I had trigger locks. When I said “No,” I received a lecture on why I should have trigger locks. The whole thing was incredibly intrusive and offensive!
“When I said “No,” I received a lecture on why I should have trigger locks”
Should of ask what re-education center they received their medical degree?
And whether it actually taught them anything about the human body, rather than liberal indoctrination?
Then send them a bill for improving their mental health by getting them to see how being a liberal has infected their mind.
I’ll tell ya how I’ve already answered:
Q: Are there any guns in your household?
A: “NUNYA”
Q: “What does that mean?”
A: “NUNYA F-ing business.”
Response: “Okay then.”
I have not been asked that by my Civilian PMC yet, nor by the one at the VA, I am sure that it will happen, and I will politely answer “NO, but I have considered buying one or two when I look at the crime rate today. When I do I will also get a nice well constructed Gun Cabinet and lock them all but one hand gun in it.” Nice safe comment.
My doc knows better than to even ask any gun related ???s He knows it’s none of his business!
this is completely Orwellian…what a bunch of BS…it is none of their f#$%ing business UNLESS you have hostility, violent tendencies…what the Hell is going on in this 1984 Country?…tell them NO even if your lieing or the new world order will take over the damn Country….since when do doctors, who are among the highest suicide rates, have the exalted rights to know what we have in our houses?…none of their damn business…they are ONLY doctors…stop putting these people on pedestals like we have done with teachers…how is that working out?
It has been several years but I remember when my doctor gave me a form to fill out with questions. I think the first part was pertinent to what a doctor would ask, but then I am pretty sure I was asked if there were any guns in the house and another question was asked about if my husband ever hit me. For the rest of the questionnaire, I answered I refuse to answer. When my doctor came in she asked why I didn’t answer I told her I didn’t think they were pertinent to my health. She kind of scolded me so I have had no more questions since then.
I would reply that it is none of your business.
Why would anyone be simple-minded enough to go to a doctor so banal as to ask that question?
Only a libtard *** doctor would be so stupid. I’d say, send the bill doc, and walk out. None of their gd business! By-the-way, doctors are a dime a dozen; go somewhere else.
If I am ever asked that question by any heath care professional, I will politely ask them “what does gun ownership have to do with my current health care visit”? Already knowing the answer to my own question I will NEVER use that heath care professional again.
And yet you give no example of what is appropriate to say to said Doctor. Read the head line What all you say?
How about You’re fired? MAGA, OR ELSE!!!
My doctor asked me about my guns so I shot him.
Interesting…now look at the statistics involving death/injury with firearms and death/injury involving the medical practice. Seems like you’re far more likely to be killed/injured by the doctor asking you about firearms than killed/injured by the firearms themselves!
Answer – none of your business. If he wants to make an issue of that I will be happy to make a complaint against his license to the medical board. If he refuses to treat if you don’t answer his intrusive question, then make a board complaint for patient abandonment.
Like many people above, my first reaction would be to say something offensive to the doc. But to do so would be the same as telling him you do own guns. I agree with those who say the best response is to simply tell him that you don’t own any guns. You want to stay off the radar.
Depending on the doctor, some variation of an armed society is a polite society, or maybe, You’re Fired! MAGA, OR ELSE!!!
Following suicide by guns are medication over-doses as a leading cause of death.
Why not take another creative page from the liberals? Start a class-action law suit against the AMA and its members for having proscribed the pills that were used by an individual to end their life.
If MDs, licensed as general-practitioner or for family-medicine, want to pretend that they are clinical psychiatrists shouldn’t they be required to be board-certified and licensed; or, face liability for possible mal-practice in acting outside their area of trained expertise?
As the AMA now wants to ask about guns as a medical issue…shouldn’t the doctors adding this line of questioning to their practice, also assume liability for any FAILURE on their part to properly diagnose or to take all “appropriate and proper-action” after receiving the information?
Just saying…one can’t assume authority without assuming responsibility…and liability.