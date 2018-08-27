What part of ‘illegal’ does Liz Warren not grasp?

One of the most powerful lines ever employed in cultural discourse simply asked, “What part of ‘no’ don’t you understand?”
It was directed at predatory men who force themselves upon unwilling, resistant women and what made it devastatingly effective was that there was nothing coy about it — no play on words, no double-entendres, no obfuscation.
Even a dolt could understand it. So, presumably, could a defense attorney.
Well, it’s been echoing here this week after watching Elizabeth Warren, a shameless opportunist, exploit traumatized kids languishing along our southern border in order to take another bite from the anti-Trump apple.
While the ruthless slaying of 20-year-old Iowa coed Mollie Tibbetts by an allegedly illegal immigrant was forcing horrified Americans to again contemplate the importance of vetting who we allow into this country, as Kate Steinle’s killing did three summers ago, our ambitious senator rode the coattails of the tragedy to resume her badmouthing of the White House.
“I’m sorry for the family,” she condescendingly allowed before immediately transitioning to a mawkish account of pathos at our border.
“I went down and saw where children had been taken away from their mothers,” she said. “We need immigration laws that focus on people who pose a real threat; I don’t think mamas and babies are the place that we should be spending our resources. Separating a mama from her baby does not make this country safer.”
That begs a question: Senator, what part of “illegal” don’t you understand?
We are not a heartless country; far from it. But we are a nation of laws and, truth be told, those babies were brought to those border locations by parents intent upon thumbing their noses at our laws.
Senator, please, the tears of those children, like the tears now being shed by Mollie Tibbetts’ loved ones, need to be viewed in a context larger than your own ambitions.
To simply use them for your own personal gain is cheap.
The context makes a difference.
In courtrooms you can find kids sobbing as Dad is led off to prison.
In airports you can find them weeping as Dad heads off to war.
Those tears are real and understandable, but so are the reasons that caused them to flow.
That’s why, no matter how much those kids you describe touch our hearts, we can’t scrub laws or alter policies because of them, and we surely shouldn’t be using them as props to advance our own agendas.
Seriously, senator, it’s not complicated, not if you understand what illegal really means.
Join the discussion
Hey Elizabeth, what part of the word illegal, don’t you understand? Oh, I forgot, illegal aliens have more rights than American citizens, according to liberals like you, right Elizabeth Open Borders Traitor, Warren? Shame on you liberals, who have literally spit on Americans like Mollie and Kate Steinle., whose lives were taken by illegal aliens!
backpacker, she has been a liar from youth and she has lied her way through college and to her constituents, and definitely would like illegals to stay because they don’t have a clue that she is a liar/cheat/and thinks she is a good
candidate which hopefully the voters in her state have awakened and will vote in someone trustworthy, if such exists any more, to say their state. She created a “department for consumers” that only benefited her and her “friends”.
Try this time to elect someone with values and let her live on the millionaires she has acquired ripping you off!
That is why i say EVERY American who loses a loved one to illegal invaders, should start SUING democrats as ACCESSORIES to each and every one of those crimes they commit..
We should start by insisting that the flag be flown at half staff one day a year, to mark the 9,500 Americans killed every year by illegal aliens.
As it is, that figure has never been mentioned on any news network (that I know of).
I agree. WHY should we fly it at half staff, for enemies of the nation who die (Mccain), in some cases for a week or more, or for super-stars, but NOT FOR all the thousands of American citizens who’ve been raped and murdered by these invading scumbags?!!
Yes, Elizabeth, what do you say to the “immigrant” who followed the laws, paid the fees, and learned the value of AMERICAN FREEDOMS while allowing millions of “IMMIGRANTS” who did not follow the laws, didn’t pay the fees, and the value of AMERICAN FREEDOM is how much FREE STUFF they can get? The AMERICAN TAXPAYERS are on the hook for $trillions, 21 to be exact, not just Democrats and especially Democrat politicians for your “generosity.”
She says she prefers the illegals.
Elizabeth Warren is just another crooked liar Hillary.
She is just as unethical, scheming, dishonest, untrustworthy, corrupt, immoral and just as much of a political profiteer.
Her whole existence rolls around discrediting President Donald Trump and his administration.
Why wont the libs pass a bill with money for the wall?
TVZZ, unfortunately you answered your own question. They are socialist progressives who cannot get elected on their stands on abortion, homosexuality, transgenderism, open borders, homosexual marriage, and on and on. So, what they do is find little pockets of individuals who deem themselves to be victims. Can you imagine Fauxahontas debating Trump? She would be
proven to be the ignorant socialist dolt that she is.
[Why wont the libs pass a bill with money for the wall?]
Because they NEED the illegal alien vote!
Well, yeah, Ituser–that’s about the ONLY “voter base” the Dems have left! Their lousy economy with its RECORD HIGH black unemployment and the worsening economic condition of blacks all THROUGH Obama’s trainwreck of a Presidency has pretty much cost them the Dems the “black vote” they always took for granted. A LOT of the black Americans who have seen more jobs and a rising economy since Trump was elected have joined the increasing numbers of black Trump supporters! And MOST “legal” immigrants are AGAINST their stance on ILLEGALS being allowed to jump the immigration line, come in and STAY. So the ONLY voter “base” the Dems have left is the Muslim HORDES Obama imported, and the MILLIONS of illegals who are ILLEGALLY voting in our elections.
Because they WANT to turn America into a Muslim Venezuela.
DemonRats have been using “the children” for decades to get their way. Why should you think they won’t continue?
The concept is so simple that even the Left, the “useful idiots” in their base and the MSM should be able to understand it. So, please pay attention to the words of a naturalized citizen and a very knowledgeable source on this topic:
“Every sovereign nation has the authority to determine who can be a citizen and who can be present within its borders. As the nation’s former chief law enforcement officer, and a citizen who believes in the rule of law, I cannot condone anyone coming into this country illegally. We are a nation of laws. When people fail to follow the law with impunity, it encourages further disobedience and breeds disrespect for the rule of law; and that is not America.” — Alberto Gonzales, the nation’s 80th Attorney General, speech to the Austin Economics Club.
A bunch of these liberal Democrats, but I repeat myself, now say that they want to decriminalize illegal border crossings; and that is just inane cubed!
WHERE THERE IS NO PENALTY FOR VIOLATIONS, WHAT BENEFIT IS ANY LAW?
And without those laws, we would be just like the countries they are fleeing and have their parents murdered in a senseless act of violence taking over the turf of another drug lord
The reason those countries are the way they are is because they had too many Elizabeth Warrens who focused on keeping their comfortable political position rather than the welfare of the nation.
Pocahantas is desperately trying to be the front runner in the next prez election. The word is out that her nonsensical communist sayings have already torpedoed her chances according to reports from Democrat stories. Lizzie is also on Judicial Watch’s list of Senators that are registered communists with the American Communist Party. Time to spread this info hither and yon.
Maybe she and the Orc should share an apartment.
Maybe she needs to have information translated into the Powhatan Indian language?
She could borrow Barry Seotoro’s signer.
The Dems have real issues with the meaning of two letter words. Like “no” and “is”.
Maybe that’s why bumper sticker levels of logic is about as deep, as they get?
Calling her names does not make your point of view any more right than the senator’s. I agree that anyone entering this country has to do it legally. End of discussion. When people illegally come in, send them back as a family unit;no separating. That way, no problems about children missing their parents would come up
“When people illegally come in, send them back as a family unit…”
Yes, but not necessarily with the people they came with. Legal proven family units, by all means.
Then you’d get the whiner bleeding hearts crying about “How dare we send a kid back on his or her own..”
““I went down and saw where children had been taken away from their mothers,” she said. “We need immigration laws that focus on people who pose a real threat; I don’t think mamas and babies are the place that we should be spending our resources. Separating a mama from her baby does not make this country safer.”
While she and all the OTHER Leftist LOONS are wringing their hands over “mamas and babies,” they completely IGNORE that about HALF of those dragging these kids into the country are NOT their parents. MANY of them are pedophiles and SEX TRAFFICKERS. Do they propose we just take their WORD for it and allow people like that to be given children they will only abuse or sell to pedophile rings like the one composed of wealthy, prominent DEMOCRATS like both Clintons, and their Hollyweird Lib-toon friends and campaign donors. LIE-awatha needs to sit down and SHUT UP, and quit making up LIES like THIS one to advance the lib-toon agenda. The sad truth is, they don’t give a DAMN about those kids–just PANDERING for illegal votes!
Let’s start flying the flag at half staff for each person killed by a illegal alien, and see if it ever gets to the top of the pole.