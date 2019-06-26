WHAT??? NBA owners won’t say THIS word! Did AOC break immigration laws with her warnings?

The NBA appears to be the latest organization to throw common sense aside in favor of political correctness. Trump’s planned deportation raids are on hold, while the House votes on emergency funding for the border crisis. Meanwhile, did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez break the law in warning people about the raids? All that and more on today’s show.

You’ve heard a lot of words that the left has attacked as “offensive” and forced a change. Retarded became mentally challenged. American Indians became Native Americans. Now, the left says that the world “owner” is offensive… as in a business owner. The NBA appears to be listening.

When it was thought that Trump would begin deportation raids this past Sunday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sent out warnings to people saying they should hide and avoid ICE. Did she break the law? Check out today’s show for all the details.

