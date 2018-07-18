What Is Democratic Socialism?

The new rising star of the Democratic Party is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The 28-year-old former bartender doesn’t know much about politics — this week, she bungled her way through an interview answer by referring to Israeli “occupation” of Palestine and citing her lack of expertise on the issue despite her international relations degree. But she’s young; she’s energetic; and she speaks in glowing terms about rights to housing, food, college and health care. She’s a charter member of the Democratic Socialists of America, a group, we’re informed by The New York Times’ Michelle Goldberg, that is on the rise. “Its growth has exploded since the 2016 election,” Goldberg reports, “from 7,000 members to more than 37,000.”
What exactly is democratic socialism, and what distinguishes it from socialism plain and simple? Ocasio-Cortez doesn’t know. When asked about it by Meghan McCain on “The View,” she stated that there is a “huge difference” between the two notions but then concluded, “I believe that in a moral and wealthy America, in a moral and modern America, no person should be too poor to live in this country.” Which doesn’t explain the difference at all.
The difference is truly between socialism and social democracy. Socialism suggests state ownership and control of all major resources — and generally ends with the complete collapse and destruction of the productive population. Social democracy suggests redistribution of capitalistic gains — more like Denmark or Norway or Sweden. It’s unclear where Ocasio-Cortez lies on this spectrum considering that the DSA openly acknowledges its desire to abolish capitalism.
But let’s assume that what Ocasio-Cortez and Democrats want is actually just European-style social democracy. If that’s the case, they’re still misreading the tea leaves: The Nordic countries aren’t thriving and healthy because they’re socialist; they’re thriving and healthy because they are small and homogenous. In fact, Nordic lifestyles means that Nordic life expectancy outclassed life expectancy in the United States before the Nordic states tried to grow government redistributionism radically. The left is fond of citing Norway and Sweden — even though both are now moving in a politically right-wing direction — but neglecting Switzerland, which is just as successful and far less socialistic.
Furthermore, generous welfare policies can only operate in small, homogenous countries because if you open the borders to such countries, immigrants flood in and then sink the boat. That’s why voters in Europe have been consistently moving toward a more restrictionist view of immigration — particularly in that bastion of social democracy, Sweden.
Yet the democratic socialist dream never dies, even as it fades away in Europe. Democrats will continue to point toward the Nordic states and claim that utopia is a mere “free lunch” program away. But lunch is never free, as a former bartender should know.
Ben Shapiro is a true American patriot, using his brains and writing skills to expose the far left side of the US which is intent upon destroying our nation. Wish there were more loyal patriots like him who want to MAGA. The truth SHOULD win out against the liberal concepts of propaganda and misinformation, riots, protests, burnings, and civil disobedience, but since the left controls most of the media, it does not care about accuracy or the truth. Left- wing radicals such as this kosher kommunist Michelle Goldberg proudly tells us that the Democratic Socialists of America is on the rise. “Its growth has exploded since the 2016 election,” Goldberg reports, “from 7,000 members to more than 37,000.”. Why are so many students and recent immigrants from **** WORD nations in favor of this socialism? Because they think they can get everything for free by taking and stealing from the rich and relying on the government for everything. It is PURE EVIL.
And this is what all liberals fail to understand. IF YOU GIVE out to people, you remove incentive to DO FOR THEMSELVES..
Remember the Story of the Ants and the Grasshoppers?
“this week, she bungled her way through an interview answer by referring to Israeli “occupation” of Palestine and citing her lack of expertise on the issue despite her international relations degree. “
This should prove to EVERYBODY just how WORTHLESS these types of degrees– based mainly on Leftist indoctrination–truly are! You know the old Lincoln saying about remaining silent is better than opening your mouth and removing ALL DOUBT that you are a FOOL? Well, this little dolly “removes all doubt” EVERY. SINGLE. TIME. she opens her CLUELESS mouth! Sadly, she is the DARLING of the EQUALLY CLUELESS snowflakes and Millennials, who are products of the SAME relentless brainwashing dispensed through our Leftist LOON-controlled educational system, and are FURTHER entranced with her “siren song” of FREE STUFF! MOREOVER, she is already talking about her desire to be PRESIDENT–and she is taking the SAME PATH Obama took to get there: Community Organizer/Congress/President.
THIS Socialist IDIOT and her CLUELESS followers are the GREATEST existential threat to our Constitutional Republic, because the public school sheep factories and universities are graduating MILLIONS of them EVERY YEAR! If we do NOT wrest control of the educational system from the Leftist LOONS controlling it now, and re-institute TRUE education–including CIVICS and study of the US Constitution and REAL American history–we are DONE as a FREE country, because these brainwashed FOOLS will GIVE AWAY our freedoms at the ballot box!
This is not the ONLY thing she “bungled” her way through! When she declared that Democratic Socialism is WAY different than that bad “old” Socialism in one of her first interviews after her primary win, and the interviewer asked her to define the difference between the two, she rambled and stammered her way through a NON-explanation, making it ABUNDANTLY CLEAR she not ONLY did not have the FIRST CLUE what any difference might be, but really, NO IDEA what SOCIALISM, ITSELF really is. This girl is an IDIOT, but she is DANGEROUS, because she is attracting MASSIVE support from equally CLUELESS snowflakes and millennials who are JUST as ABYSMALLY IGNORANT and ILL-EDUCATED in the public education SHEEP FACTORIES as she is!
Those millenials who voted for her, are PROOF positive (IMO) that a college degree does NOT MAKE one smart!
If you really had a degree in International Relations, an explanation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would hit you in the head like a brick. Trump 2020!
“The difference is truly between socialism and social democracy. Socialism suggests state ownership and control of all major resources — and generally ends with the complete collapse and destruction of the productive population. Social democracy suggests redistribution of capitalistic gains — more like Denmark or Norway or Sweden.”
So basically it’s the same thing, only the politicians are admitting they’re too lazy/stupid/incompetent to manage the kleptocracy themselves and have outsourced the socialism to the people and the businesses so they can destroy themselves without bothering the politicians with all that pesky paperwork.
Democrat socialism signals the substitution and death of traditional values for progressive social engineered “feel good ” values based on feelings which have nothing to do with reality.
What is Democratic Socialism? Probably the same as National Socialism …
An, the fresh face of the Democrats…..a younger and just as stupid version of Pelosi, Waters and of course, our all time favorite….Hillary.