What if today’s school walkout were for prayer instead of gun control?

A nationwide school walkout Wednesday, to oppose school violence, raises a question. What if churches promote similar disruptions, so public school students can pray for peace? Visualize a walkout for Jesus.
In a Gazette news article by Debbie Kelley, Cheyenne Mountain D-12 Superintendent Walt Cooper said he met with student organizers about logistics of the anti-violence protest, promoted by Women’s March Youth EMPOWER in a national call to action.
Although Cooper discussed details with protesters, he clarified the school neither sponsors nor endorses the event. It only offers “support” for the walkout. Hmmm.
“But I do feel it is incumbent upon us to support our kids and their efforts, if they truly feel so strongly about something,” Cooper said.
The superintendent promised no students will face consequences for participation or nonparticipation — even though it is not a school-sanctioned activity.
“I am impressed by and appreciate the maturity, thought and planning that our kids have put into this event and their willingness to work with the administration to ensure a well-organized, safe and inclusive event,” Cooper said.
Colorado Springs D-11 Superintendent Nicholas Gledich defended students marching from schools as an exercise of their First Amendment rights.
“I believe our kids are going about this the right way, and because of this, I think this can be a good and authentic learning experience for them,” Gledich said.
We hear lots of other school administrators trying to distance themselves from the protest, while offering glowing support. It raises an inevitable question.
“Imagine when, in a few weeks, Christian students ‘feel so strongly about something’ like prayer that they organize a walkout during class time for a 15 minute prayer,” said radio talk show host Jeff Crank, president of Aegis Strategic consulting firm, in an email to a lawyer. “Will Superintendent Cooper meet with student organizers about logistics? Will he ensure that they will face no consequences for participation or declining participation? In order to uphold the Constitution, he must treat both situations equally and ensure that Christian students who want to pray are treated as equally as students who want to protest.”
He is correct. Schools that support Wednesday’s political activism must offer no less support for other walkouts.
Ask the ACLU.
“Because the Establishment Clause does not apply to purely private speech, students enjoy the right to read their Bibles or other scriptures, say grace before meals, pray before tests, and discuss religion with other willing student listeners,” explains the ACLU’s Joint Statement of Current Law on Religion in the Public Schools on ACLU.org. “In the classroom students have the right to pray quietly except when required to be actively engaged in school activities. In informal settings, such as the cafeteria or in the halls, students may pray either audibly or silently, subject to the same rules of order as apply to other speech in these locations.”
In other words, the Constitution and the U.S. Supreme Court treat secular, political, and religious speech the same when expressed by students in public schools. Administrators must remain content-neutral when choosing to tolerate or reject demonstrations by individual students or groups.
They don’t have to tolerate free speech when students are “required to be actively engaged in school activities.”
When schools facilitate Wednesday’s protests — permitting disruption of school activities — they will set a precedent regarding other forms of nonviolent demonstration.
If Wednesday’s protesters get to disrupt class, so do students with messages less appealing to administrators. Otherwise, schools engage in content-based discrimination.
Students love to walk out of schools. If walkouts catch on, superintendents and principals might regret facilitating Wednesday’s disruption.
This walkout will do nothing. Also, would I be allowed to walkout of school, because I did not like one of my teachers? Talk about setting a bad precedent!
One thing i am wondering abou all these walk outs.
If the kids get injurd some how, ARE THE SCHOOLS ON the hock for it, since technically they are still supposed to be in charge of the kids?
Another thing. WHO THE HELL is funding all of this??
And lastly, with all these days off for protests, WHEN THE HELL are all these kids, going to make UP the missed time?
are they going to give up their spring break to do so? Are they going to work extra over summer time??
I sure am convinced now that a bunch of mind numbed Democrat robots took to the streets telling us to stop spilling their blood that it will just miraculously stop?! Put this in your very tiny minds, in the time it takes for you to walk down that street protesting 23 human babies have lost their lives! Just 12 minutes of your lives. Now, who are the mass murderers in America? It sure isn’t gun owners boys and girls! If you really want to stop the killing, stop abortion on demand for any reason. What? Your Democrat handlers would not want you to do that?
A pray in would be better. I do not consider these gun control walk outs to be legitimate because tax dollars are being used by some schools to “stage” this event. It is being organized by teachers who are globalist activists that are using children as their pawns.
That’s something that shocked me yesterday. One guy said “I used to be a member of the NRA< but i feel its the Nazi rifle owners of American now days.. As such i do NOT want my tax dollars going to support only one side of the political spectrum."
Funny, i never KNEW the NRA received one dime in tax aid.. BUT i know that planned Parentlesshood gets MILLIONS in tax dollars, and we See time after time, THEM ONLY supporting one side of the political spectrum….
Unfortunately God is not part of the agenda, so they would be met with hate and prejudice just like all people are that don’t believe things that the left does. It should start though Prayer and God is the answer not more legislation.
If there were a threat of a prayer walkout the Liberal bought and paid for media would rally to denigrate and circumvent the Constitution AS WRITTEN, particularly the First Amendment : “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances”,,,,,,,and the Second Amendment: “, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” ,,,Which reveals most of them as masked anarchists with a true intent to subvert America laws and values as it is, and change it to suit their own needs. So much for equal protection under the laws which they flaunt at will with no financial business repercussions for their acts of subversion. They are allowed to print opinions, not subvert the opinions of others, or established law, especially those our founders put down on papers with the courage to sign off on, never hiding behind the description of a concealed “government source of information”.
True, i can already see the headlines.. ACLU Sues schools for encouraging and supporting “Prayer walk out”, in violation of sep of church and state…
Before the children are let outside to play and make believe they are smart and enjoy their freedom of speech, the teachers should give them an assignment. Research countries that enacted “common sense” gun control and then lost their freedom of speech.
The students need research no further than Europe to find countries that did the “common sense” gun control and then lost freedom of speech. England and a few others will, and have, charged people with crimes for speaking things not considered PC.
For every minute these students are out marching is another minute the liberal teachers won’t be able to pollute their empty heads.
How do you know, this is NOT the liberal teachers, pushing them to DO THESE marches…
If there was a school walk-out to support Islam and imposing Sharia Law, you can bet you’d get rousing support from Progressives. Yet try the same walk-out to support Christianity…and those same Progressives would be shoving students back onto campus.
That stop spilling our blood sign would look beautiful in front of a planned parenthood location. Blood is spilled daily and body parts sold for profit. . .these misguided youth definitely could use God in their lives.
What if our educators were forbidden to spew their leftist propaganda in our schools! Just imagine how students would be empowered to think for themselves instead of being brainwashed with dangerous one sided idealisms! Educators are getting very paid very well these days but are not educating, they are planting seeds to feed their divisive one sided ideologies!
these knuckleheads would be better to protestt/complain around the real culprits…..the fools (police/FBI) that let him slip through the cracks and the school system that allowed a previously reported mentally ill loser to ever be on school property….if it wasn’t for cell phones these students couldn’t find their collective way to a McDonald’s let alone a protest site…another sign that were doomed.
By all means, students are free to protest—on a Saturday! As a taxpayer, I’m forking over big bucks for the little darlings to be educated, and that can’t happen if they’re not in the classroom.
I would imagine that the attendance at a Saturday protest would not be impressive.
That is a good point. ALL Of us are paying, via taxes, for these snowflakes to be IN SCHOOLS.. So since they are not, should we be getting a refund?
I wonder if it has yet occurred to them that it was “one of them” that did all the shooting.