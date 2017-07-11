What If There’s No Trump-Putin Conspiracy?

This week, The New York Times dropped a potential bombshell: It alleged that Donald Trump Jr., then-Trump presidential campaign manager Paul Manafort and President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, met with a Russian government-linked lawyer in order to hear potential dirt about Hillary Clinton. The media immediately declared victory — this was obviously the first step toward establishing the Trump-Russia collusion about which they have crowed for nearly a year.
Meanwhile, Trump issued a series of tweets implying that he created a relationship of trust with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and that he might consider the foundation of a joint cybersecurity “unit” with the regime that allegedly attempted to influence the American election.
All of this looks rather suspicious, unless it turns out that pretty much every Trumpian scandal can be explained through a combination of Trump’s ego and the incompetence of those around him.
Here’s the truth: Even if every allegation surrounding Trump Jr., Manafort and Kushner regarding this meeting is true, that’s still not evidence of any working relationship between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. At best, it’s evidence that Trump Jr. and Co. weren’t averse to attempts to feed them information. But as all accounts of the meeting state, no actual information was transferred, which means that there’s still no Trump-Russia collusion.
What of Trump’s bizarre behavior regarding Putin? The most obvious explanation isn’t nefarious manipulation but pure, old-fashioned spite. Trump feels assaulted by the media who have been accusing him of being a Putin puppet since mid-2016. Rather than distancing himself from Putin, Trump’s initial tendency is always to “punch back 10 times harder,” as Melania Trump put it. That means embracing Putin, demonstrating a nonchalant apathy toward rumors and even treating Putin as a potential partner — after all, he has treated Trump more nicely than the media accusing him of corruption. From an egocentric perspective, Trump has more in common with Putin than he does with CNN.
That may be ugly, but it’s also not collusion. It’s not even in the same ballpark as then-President Obama promising “flexibility” to the Russians before the 2012 election.
This leaves the media short of the kill shot they’ve been implicitly promising for months. Ant that, in turn, makes the media desperate to prove that this hasn’t all been a waste of time, a perverse attempt to find conspiracies in alphabet soup. And that means overplaying every single story into the Harbinger of Doom.
Here’s the truth: Trump isn’t a conspiratorial mastermind. He’s a man irked by empty criticisms and dedicated to kicking his enemies in their most vulnerable areas. Sometimes that looks like he’s reinforcing their theories. He isn’t. So long as the media insist that Trump is someone he isn’t, they’ll keep finding conspiracies that don’t fit the facts or the personality.
This is nothing but BS again. The lawyer already stated that she did not work for the Russian Gov’t. But wanted to really talk about the Americans being able to adopt Russian babies again that was stopped under Russian authority because of Obama. Here we go again with more leaks without a name tired to the story.
Personally what I would do is fire Rosenstein, then nominate another asst Attorney Gen, then have him fire Mueller and all the high priced lawyers he is assembling. Anyone with a lick of sense can see what Mueller is doing by the people he is hiring, all Clinton donors and even people Pres. Trump fired. Do you honestly believe they are really only looking for collusion?
I am surprised Trump has not already fired Rosenstein..
What IF there is no Trump-Putin conspiracy? Given the lack of evidence, despite NON-STOP digging, searching and daily reports of all the “smoke” they’re finding, there is STILL ZERO EVIDENCE of any such conspiracy. Common sense ought to tell us there IS NO CONSPIRACY.
So why can’t these delusional Commucrat LIARS and their EQUALLY delusional media attack dogs just give it a REST, SHUT UP and let our LEGALLY ELECTED President get on with doing what we elected him to do? I guess that is just TOO MUCH common sense for these IDIOTS to embrace!
That’s cause to give in and shut up, would mean they were WRONG. AND we all know how liberals rabidly hating being wrong about anything..
I love how the media is constantly saying how stupid Trump is — and in the very same newscast, will talk about how he’s involved in this grand conspiracy with the Russians.
If he’s as stupid as the media claim, how can he be smart enough to engage the Russians in this super-secret grand conspiracy?!!
Idiots…
I will suggest that this business of Russia as an ‘enemy’ has been far overplayed.That they are a competitor in the world is evident. But so for that matter is China. If one is to use the sobriquet ‘enemy’, the only real enemy is the many factions of Islam, factions that are blatant in their use of violent terrorism.
That Russia, with its communist background, could metastasize into an active, violent, enemy is always a possibility. But there are no indications of that event is in progress. In today’s world, that situation has already occurred with Islam, and only Islam
Enough of interference with elections, Obama has already proven that we are as guilty as anyone that you can try to blame.