What if teachers had been armed?

Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida — a former student who was expelled for disciplinary reasons — was arrested for the shooting deaths of 17 students.
The left likes to use these tragedies to sing a song of gun control. But they’re making the wrong case.
What’s needed are more guns in the hands of the right people.
What’s needed is a concerted and widespread push for teachers, staffers, administrators to be given the rubber-stamp approval to conceal-carry firearms on school grounds.
Look at the alleged scenario of this latest tragedy.
“Cruz, equipped with a gas mask, smoke grenades and multiple magazines of ammunition, opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon, killing 17 people and sending hundreds of students fleeing into the streets,” NBC wrote, citing police.
Other media reports said he first pulled the fire alarm to pour students into the hallway and then, after shooting, that he tried to blend in with those fleeing into the streets. This fits with the police telling that they apprehended him at home, after viewing surveillance video.
Now imagine the scenario where teachers at this school are armed — where administrators actually have guns at the ready — where it’s publicly known that staffers are maybe, maybe not carrying. It’s the last that’s key.
Never mind how many staffers are actually armed. Fact is, a gunman suspecting resistance — fearing resistance — may not even carry out gunning plans. Just the knowledge that some may be carrying could defray killings.
If Cruz thought a teacher or two were well-armed, would he have gone on his rampage in the first place?
Mull this: “Guns Saving Lives: 12 Stories Cited by Second Amendment Advocates,” a headline from Newsmax in late 2017.
Or this, from the Daily News in 2012: “Concealed weapons save lives.”
Or this, from National Review in 2015: “Gun-Free Zones Don’t Save Lives — Right to Carry Laws Do.”
Or this, from Gun Owners of America, way back in 2008: “Fact Sheet: Guns Save Lives: Section 8: Arm Yourself With The Facts.”
That’s right — the facts.
And the fact is: Metal doesn’t kill. Flesh does. And going after guns does nothing but give the criminals the upper hand. If we want to stop the senseless violence gripping America, the tragic incidents of death and mayhem at our schools, we have to address the root of this violence — the fact that our society is largely godless, morally drifting, wallowing in secularism, broken and damaged. Until then, let’s at least level the playing field and give administrators, teachers, staffers — those who’ve already been cleared to conceal carry — the ability to conceal carry in the classroom.
It’s for the children.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
I read a report that a teacher stepped in front of students and took several bullets to protect them – and died in the process.
Imagine the teacher, instead of just giving up his life for others, being armed and stepping in front of the kids, firing back and stopping the threat. He and how many other victims would still be alive?
We protect money and politicians more than we protect our children. Where are our priorities?
You are 100% correct. Plus Cruz in particular probably would not have been a shooter if he knew he would get shot.
“Escaping with the fleeing students,” doesn’t appear he was interested in “killing himself,” unfortunately! Best case scenario for all these diehard killers would be for them to try out the “first bullet” on their own bean pot!!
We have an EDUCATION PROBLEM!!!
beginning in the cave dweller Days, children were taught WEAPONRY!
How to USE them.
How to handle them
How to maintain them
“hiding them from children” was never an issue because they were TAUGHT FROM BIRTH!
Safety was NEVER an issue because they grew up knowing not having a WEAPON HANDY when needed was an AUTOMATIC DEATH SENTENCE!
Unless the Cave Bear wasn’t really hungry at the time, then you were just crippled until you died.
Gun Control that WORKS EVERY TIME
K-12 MANDATORY Gun Safety.
Beginning in Kindergarten, and continuing through school K-12 I suggest a MANDATORY firearms education class.
Include Situational Awareness and Threat Assessment in the training
Complete with hands on training and live fire from 4th grade on. The older the student, the larger the caliber.
With a full and complete knowledge of firearms, what their uses are, and the inherent dangers being well known the number of ‘accidents’ will plummet.
With the intimate knowledge of safe firearms usage, more people will be likely to carry, either concealed or open.
It will become the norm, and with a certain knowledge that there will be return fire, the loons that want to shoot up a school for their instant glory in the spotlight of the current news cycle will no longer view schools, movie theaters and shopping malls as a great place to become famous.
(Part two.)
To counter the gun control nuts gnashing of teeth and wailing incessantly, I propose the following:
If 20% of the Teachers had been carrying concealed, this would have never happened to the extent it did.
IF Firearms training had already been instituted, the instructors and most of the student would have known how to defend against the shooter.
WE need LESS stupid laws, and about 350 congress weasels thrown out of office and charged with Treason for attempting to undermine and destroy this Nation!
By the way, cave bears were vegetarian IIRC, but if you scared one or threatened her cubs she’d probably take you out. And there were lots of other hungry critters to deal with. Besides, if something made of meat wandered near enough to you, you became a feeder of the clan.
Now we have stupid laws which prevent you from being a protector of the clan.
The faculty staff of our schools should absolutely be trained and armed. It might be challenging to train teachers in the more liberal areas because they are too stupid to know which part of the gun to hold.
They should have two to three security guards that are armed, with double doors that are bullet proof, with metal detectors at every door to the schools. Have these guards armed with handguns and rifles. Also, you have security on the outside of the school, armed with rifles and handguns. Make them all former police officers or military who pass a background test.
I favor better solutions than making our schools “prisons” out of fear and ignorance of how to prevent shooters.
Instead of just saying you prefer better solutions, how about telling us what they are? Be specific. Then you become part of the discussion on solutions rather than just a banging gong.
Liberals will never admit they are wrong, that’s why “all” decisions must be taken away from them.
Your plan to take all decisions away from liberals is — ????
Maybe one could start taking decisions away from liberals by promoting and voting for more conservatives & libertarians to fill political offices?
I can think of a large number of problems which could have been avoided if public offices at city, state, and federal levels were NOT filled with liberal busy-bodies & career politicians wanting to micro-manage the lives of everyone around them.
I agree there should be armed staff in every school and children should be taught weapons safety.
But there is more to this that needs to be addressed:
In the 50’s we replaced Creationism with Darwinism that says we are just animals. We also stopped the morning prayer.
In the 60’s those kids grew up to promote free and open sex.
In the 70’s we began aborting babies in the millions.
In the 90’s the world embraced Islam and still does; you to kill those you don’t like.
Does anyone really believe you can dance with the devil that long without consequences?
Absolutely right. A couple of my siblings are teachers that have conceal carry permits. If they could carry at school I have no doubt they, because of their ongoing gun training, would be willing to do what needed to be done to protect their students. At one of the public schools my sibling teaches at a number of the teachers have conceal carry permits. Implementing carry by teachers wouldn’t even require extra training. They have the training, they own the guns, they just need the OK.
Try to address mental illness with liberals: zzz
Try to address violent movies, music and video games with liberals: zzz
Try to address the causes of societal decay with liberals: zzz
Try to address etc., etc., etc.: zzz
Instead, the liberals want to peddle a naive gun grabbing agenda: SCREEEECH!!
To conclude:
Response to liberal rants & retorts: zzz
Why is the media ignoring the fact that the worst mass school killing was in Bath, Michigan and not a shot was fired. Dynamite was use and half of the charges didn’t go off still killing 40 kids.
Banks have armed security.
Courthouses have armed security.
City Halls have armed security.
Many government facilities have armed security.
Why does the left insist that our schools (with the most precious assets of all) remain unprotected?
Elected officials have set our schools up as free fire zones. They are not interested in defending kids or letting anyone else defend them.
This whole issue is about one thing and only one thing. Disarming the law abiding population of America.
Dead kids have become a club for liberal politicians to bash law abiding gun owners over the head. They would rather wield that club than stop the carnage and they will not stop until they find a way to end the 2nd Amendment.
The power lust globalists use dumb narcissistic liberals to do their dirty work. Its the globalists who want an unarmed citizenry. Liberals are just useful idiots. If the globalists ever finally gain their power over us they would line up all the liberals before a firing squad because they know first hand how their stupidity is dangerous.
Guns should definitely be in the hands of the staff of ALL schools. The misguided left believes that no one should have guns, of course, unless it is they who have them. I cannot even imagine any person getting into a school, and shooting so many innocents. It is impossible for me to understand how any individual can walk into a school carrying any rifle, and not be noticed by anyone who would take some action. I can’t believe that gun dealers would sell assault rifles to anyone under 21 years of age, especially when they purchase multiple rifles. This is usually a sign that someone is stocking up, for a specific reason, same with massive purchases of ammo.
Guns are not the problem, the problem exists with those who pull the triggers, and it is they who should be removed, not guns. Someone knows when a person plans to take massive aggression towards anyone any institution or event. Problem is, that those in the know do not take the appropriate action to disengage these people, before the fact, not after it. See a problem situation, do the right thing, and report it to someone. If you are wrong or mistaken, this can be tolerated, but if one is right and a massacre is averted, then the days keep coming for the otherwise innocent victims who could have died.
Take down the stupid “THIS BUILDING IS A GUN FREE ZONE” signs if nothing else. Then replace them with “FORCE WILL BE MET WITH FORCE” signs.
I live in Georgia. I have two grandsons in schools here. When I go to pick them up or go to a meeting, I have to be buzzed in through the front door by someone in the office who is looking at me. I am retired from teaching, myself, and I would have loved to have been armed at school. I would have never forgiven myself if I couldn’t protect my students and coworkers in a situation like this. However, schools typically these days are not open entry venues. There are entry choke points that should be guarded, like my grandkid’s school. Every one complains about how valuable their kids are, but are not willing to do the work to plan a safe school for them to be in. How does someone just walk in the front door with a rifle without being challenged?
It is difficult to tell what would have happened had the teachers been armed. Cruz pulled the fire alarm and likely filled the halls with at least hundreds if not thousands of victims. At 5’7″ he would have been difficult to spot and shooting him when there is mass panic in the hall may not have worked so well and others could have been hurt or killed even with a headshot.
Even so, stopping Nikolas Cruz early would have saved lives and I think training teachers who would like to carry and training faculties to respond to active shooter scenarios will only help save lives in the future.
Charlie Brown,
Respect your opinion but seriously disagree with it. After every technological development in firearms there has been an outcry that the guns are “too dangerous” simply bad logic. These ******* choose AR15s etc because that is what they play with on their video games. One day one of these vermin will take a double barreled 12 ga (Joe Biden’s weapon of choice if you are shooting in the air) a couple of pockets full of 00 buck and reload twenty times before the cops arrive and truly create carnage. Its not the firing mechanism, its not the number of cartridges in the magazine, its the criminal behind it that needs to be addressed.
Oh, and as a teacher/administrator of 42 years and a concealed carry permit owner in two states, I would gladly carry in school if asked. It is only this year that Texas concealed carry owners who are public employees are now allowed to keep our guns in locked vehicle on public grounds (read school for me) my truck is less than 30 seconds from my office/classroom, first place I am headed when the “Lockdown” warning goes out, then back to my kids.
Kudos to you for wanting to be a teacher in these times! That said, I could NOT be a teacher, unless I was authorized to be armed, as I am armed at all times, 24/7 with my Glock riding a beside holster while asleep! As you note, the problem with even having your weapon locked in your car 30 seconds away is retrieving it and getting back to where the threat is. I venture into “Gun Free Zones” only when forced to. Even then, sans a pat down or metal detector, I willingly accept facing a felony weapons charge by “remaining armed.” I will NEVER willingly voice the same lament as that of my hero Dr. Susanna Hupp, in her testimony before congress: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FvTO-y-B2YM – Pay close attention, near the end, for whom she blames for the deaths of her parents!