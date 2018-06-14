What happens if voters approve three Californias?

California voters in November will decide whether they want their Golden State split into three. So what would happen if they approve the three-Californias ballot measure?
State Legislative Analyst Mac Taylor and Finance Director Michael Cohen laid out the process in an October report to the Attorney General.
Once approved, the measure would require the governor to notify Congress on January 1, 2019, and request a vote on the proposed California split within 12 months of that date.
Congressional approval, however, is no easy ask. Congress admitted four U.S. states that were split from an existing state: Kentucky, Maine, Vermont, and lastly West Virginia in 1863 during the Civil War.
Shortly before the Civil War, the California Legislature in 1859 asked Congress to approve a split that would have created a southern California state or territory, including Los Angeles and San Diego. But Congress, riven by divisions that sparked the Civil War, never acted on the request.
Expect similar congressional push-back in today’s politically divided Capitol. Creating two more Californias would add four more California members to the U.S. Senate, something those who already think California wields outsize influence would loathe. It also would leapfrog statehood dreams in Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories.
Should Congress go along, the measure also would require the state Legislature to divide and transform the existing state into the three new states. If the Legislature fails to do so within 12 months of congressional approval to divide the state, the measure would divide California’s debts among the three new states based on their populations.
Existing state assets like universities and prisons within the boundaries of each of the new states would then become assets of that new state. Each of the three new states would have to adopt a new constitution by convention or popular vote.
Dividing up the existing state’s infrastructure and bureaucracy would be a spirited legislative debate. The state report notes that California’s water system is “one of the most complex in the world” because water “does not naturally appear in California where demand is highest.” The new California state along the coast from the counties of Monterey to Los Angeles would be a net importer of water from the proposed Northern California and Southern California.
Assuming state lawmakers hash all this out, you still have the inevitable lawsuit. The state analysis notes that it’s been a long time since this issue last came up, and there are some uncertainties in the law.
How long would it take to resolve all this? Be patient. After West Virginia split from Virginia in 1863, court cases related to the states’ debts persisted for about 50 years, the state analysis said.
“While this measure anticipates action to divide California’s debts and secure congressional approval within two years after voter approval, it would be difficult for this timeline to be put into practice,” the state report concluded. “Some of the legal and practical issues of splitting up California suggest there is a high likelihood that the process would take many years to complete.”
This will never happen. Congress will never approve this, so this is a waste of communist Kalifornians voting!
probably a in state civil war.
I think it is a wonderful idea. Many think it would be a setback for the nation’s conservative agenda because it would create 4 liberal U.S. senators where there are now only 2. But actually it would be a no change because the inland (SoCal) California portion is mostly conservative and would send 2 conservative senators to counter the 4 from the two People’s Republics on the west coast. That is a net of two liberal senators (which is exactly what we have now).
The upside is that it would only be a matter of time before the 2 socialist states go bankrupt while the inland state prospered. All the deadbeats would be concentrated in the northern and southern states where all the freebies are. Put another way, the socialist ideology would be exposed for all to see and learn from. Let’s get started.
Good logic. Let’s see what happens>> But in the meantime.
VIVA TRUMP>>VIVA TRUMP>>VIVA TRUMP
I agree with your assessment that this action would not have much impact in the senate. However, consider the huge (IMO) impact it would have on the electoral college. In 2016 California’s 53 votes went to democrats. If your theory that the inland ‘state’ would go republican, and the new state would have about 30% of the current total population, then 16 electoral votes would go from the democratic column to republicans. That would be a swing of 32 votes.
I like it! 🙂
Most likely Coastal California would expect their majority illegal population to pay for it all. Similar to Sparta and Rome, the slaves will eventually revolt.
Better yet, let them become separate countries so we won’t be responsible for any of their debts!
Wouldn’t it be less complicated if they just flushed their toilet and got rid of all the crud that just seems to stink up the place?
Well, the inland areas could just shut off the water and powerlines crossing their lands.
Stop all commercial traffic in both directions.
Shouldn’t take too long to get the message across.
IF the incoming OIL transports can’t unload because the pipelines headed east would be closed.
All the container ships would find different ports to ship through.
They would have to import ALL FOODS to be consumed….
Yeah, it shouldn’t take too much to get the point across…
As per above map:
* people of other 49 states should be asked whether they want NorCal or SoCal as the 50th state (or add 1 more star to make 51 and take both)
* “plain” Cal (darkest area) should be split off from US (unilateral decision from DC) as “sovereign” FUBARistan, around which more of the Wall should be built
IF they do split, I PRAY they will have the sense to install an ELECTORAL COLLEGE system to protect the ‘non-metro’ areas from big cities seizing control like they do in every State.
IF every State had an Electoral College, very few States would ever have a democrat governor.