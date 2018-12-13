What? GOP more tolerant than Democrats

Critics of liberals, progressives and Democrats complain that they preach tolerance and acceptance but can still be intolerant and hostile toward those with another political calling — mainly conservatives, fans of President Trump and Republicans. A timely survey now suggests that in reality, the GOP may be more forgiving than their Democratic counterparts.

A new poll from Morning Consult and The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Americans don’t dwell on old tweets, Facebook postings and other social media fare. Some news organizations now mine the internet seeking questionable old posts from celebrities, politicians or other public figures which could be deemed “offensive,” and thus sully reputations.

“A majority (56 percent) believe an old social media post does not represent the person who posted it and has no influence on their opinion of the celebrity,” the poll analysis advises.

There are noteworthy public divides on this complicated subject — and Republicans emerge as more tolerant of social media gaffes than Democrats. For example, 63 percent of Republicans say that old post does not represent the author in question — compared to 46 percent of Democrats.

Another 44 percent of Americans overall say that social media posts are “a form of expression” and will influence their opinion of someone no matter how old the post is. The survey revealed that 37 percent of Republicans agreed, compared to 54 percent of Democrats. See more numbers in the Poll du Jour at column’s end.

PELOSI’S ‘MORALITY’ AND THE BORDER WALL

Amid al the squawking about “the wall,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has now declared that a border barrier between the U.S. and Mexico is “immoral,” insisting that the means of obtaining border security should “honor our values.” Someone has parsed that idea.

“Pelosi claims that a wall is an ‘immoral’ means of achieving that morally justified end. Ultimately, however, there are only two ways to stop people, drugs and other contraband from illegally crossing the border. You can stop them by building impenetrable structures that prevent them from crossing. Or you can stop them by sending out Border Patrol officers to confront them when they do,” writes CNS.com editor-in-chief Terence P. Jeffrey.

“Which of these means is less likely to result in harm to human beings? When seeking the morally justified goal of securing the border, a wall that stops or deters potential illegal crossers is morally superior to a plan that relies on confrontation. Yes, there will be stretches of the southern border where it is impractical to build a wall. But the more miles of border with an impenetrable wall, the fewer the miles where the Border Patrol must confront illegal crossers. More wall means less confrontation,” Mr. Jeffrey observes.

NOTABLE ON THE AIRWAVES

A moment to look for on Thursday. Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner will conduct a wide-ranging interview with President Trump at 1 p.m. EST, her first-ever sit-down interview with the president. He is expected to discuss his former lawyer Michael Cohen’s sentencing, his search for the next White House chief of staff, and his push for border security, the network says.

Meanwhile, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton will provide testimony at 2 p.m. EST Thursday before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform’s Subcommittee on Government Operations; the hearing is titled “Oversight of Nonprofit Organizations: A Case Study on the Clinton Foundation.” The committee is chaired by Rep. Mark Meadows, North Carolina Republican. Yes, C-SPAN will be there.

SCALISE: ‘HOG WILD FOR THE FARM BILL’

House Majority Whip Steven Scalise says that support for the 2018 Farm Bill is “strong as an ox” among those who will be affected by the bipartisan legislation, which has passed in both Senate and House. They are, he notes, “hog wild for the Farm Bill.”

Who are they? Over 500 organizations support it — and they truly represent the “fruited plain” of America.

Among the many: Alabama Cotton Commission, American Beekeeping Federation, Catfish Farmers of Arkansas, Ducks Unlimited, Florida Sugar Cane League, Idaho Hay & Forage Association, National Potato Council, Pheasants Forever, South Carolina Peach Council, Texas Pecan Growers, U.S. Hemp Roundtable, and USA Dry Pea & Lentil Council.

HONORS FOR THE INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY

For the 10th consecutive year, employee satisfaction within the intelligence community is very good indeed — placing the federal agency fifth in the “Best Places to Work in the Federal Government,” according to Partnership for Public Service, a nonprofit group that bases the ranking on a “viewpoint” survey of employees in 488 federal agencies who are asked to weigh in on leadership, work-life balance and other matters.

The “IC” finished in the top two in eight out of 14 categories, third place in four additional categories.

“I am extremely proud to lead the dedicated professionals of the Intelligence Community, who work tirelessly to keep our nation, its people, and our interests safe globally. Their ability to adapt and innovate are surpassed only by their determination,” says Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.

The Intelligence Community is composed of 17 organizations — including the CIA, FBI, National Security Agency and Defense Intelligence Agency.

“Because the work we do as an IC cannot always be recognized publicly, we are grateful to have this opportunity to recognize the commitment and appreciation our officers have for our mission,” observes Sue Gordon, principal deputy director of national intelligence.

POLL DU JOUR

• 56 percent of Americans agree that an old social media post “does not represent the person who posted it” and does not influence public opinion; 63 percent of Republicans, 59 percent of independents and 46 percent of Democrats agree.

• 52 percent overall say their opinion of a public figure “would not be changed at all” by a 10-year-old social media post; 58 percent of Republicans, 56 percent of independents and 42 percent of Democrats agree.

• 41 percent overall say their opinion would not be changed by a five-year old social media post; 45 percent of Republicans, 45 percent of independents and 34 percent of Democrats agree.

• 38 percent overall say their opinion would not be changed by a one-year old social media post; 39 percent of Republicans, 41 percent of independents and 32 percent of Democrats agree.

Source: A Morning Consult/Hollywood Reporter poll of 2,002 U.S. adults conducted Dec. 7-10.

