What are states hiding behind refusal to turn over voter info?

The vice chairman of President Trump’s new voter integrity commission says Democrats’ resistance is “idiotic,” and questioned why they were so intent on thwarting the work of a panel designed to look at barriers to voting and how widespread fraud is in the U.S. system.
Kris Kobach, who is also secretary of state in Kansas, fired back after a growing number of Democratic governors and election officials across the country said they would refuse to comply with a request he sent late last week asking for each state’s set of voter data, including names, addresses, dates of birth, voting history, party registration, military service and the last four digits of Social Security numbers.
Mr. Trump added his voice to the criticism Saturday by calling the panel — led by Vice President Mike Pence and Mr. Kobach — “very distinguished” and by questioning the motives of the resistance.
“What are they trying to hide?” he tweeted.
Mr. Kobach calls the information he is seeking basic public information — and, indeed, many states sell their voter data to political parties, candidates, researchers, nonprofits and even the general public.
“It’s idiotic,” Mr. Kobach told The Washington Times. “These states make the information available to the public, but they don’t want a presidential commission to take a serious look at it? That makes no sense at all.”
He said the commission wants the information so it can run names against each other and against several federal databases.
Checking the lists would help elucidate how many people are registered in multiple places, while the federal databases would help identify names on the rolls who are noncitizens or who have died, according to the government’s Death Master File — the Social Security Administration’s repository.
Mr. Kobach’s request letter also asked states to provide details about their voting and registration laws.
Immediately after the letter was sent, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, announced he wouldn’t comply. Secretaries of state from a number of other states followed suit.
“I have no intention of honoring this request. Virginia conducts fair, honest and democratic elections, and there is no evidence of significant voter fraud in Virginia,” Mr. McAuliffe said. “At best, this commission was set up as a pretext to validate Donald Trump’s alternative election facts, and at worst is a tool to commit large-scale voter suppression.”
Mr. Kobach pointed out that Mr. McAuliffe announced his resistance just days after prosecutors in the state got a guilty plea out of a 21-year-old student at James Madison University who worked for Democrats last year and who admitted to registering 18 dead people to vote.
Still, Mr. Trump and Mr. Kobach’s involvement has poisoned the effort for many.
The League of Women Voters said Mr. Kobach is “not interested in facts, but false accusations and dangerous policy recommendations.”
Common Cause, another advocacy group, questioned the validity of the Homeland Security citizenship database — which is used to verify eligibility for welfare benefits — saying it isn’t accurate to use for voter purposes. The group also said checking lists for duplicate names across the states is a pretext for arming states to cull their voter rolls.
The Congressional Black Caucus said asking for the data could break privacy rules, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, demanded that the commission explain more about its operations. She said it had no legal basis for making its request.
Ms. Feinstein also praised California Secretary of State Alex Padilla for refusing to turn over the state’s data.
Democrats have publicly blamed their catastrophic election losses last year in part on tighter voter screens, saying their supporters are being hindered from casting ballots. The president’s commission is supposed to look at those claims as well as voter fraud.
But Democrats fear the commission will end up trying to support Mr. Trump’s claims of massive fraud, which he says cost him the popular vote victory — even though he legitimately won the White House thanks to the Electoral College.
Mr. Kobach says getting the data he wants shouldn’t be difficult — though he declined to say whether he would use other methods besides the request letters to obtain the information.
“It’s publicly available information. Any person on the street can walk into a county election office and get it. This is not information that is supersensitive,” he said.
State officials disagreed.
Sam Coleman, a spokesman for Mr. McAuliffe, said Virginia considers Social Security numbers, addresses, dates of birth, political affiliation and voting history to be sensitive information that is not available under state open records laws.
“In addition to violating the privacy of Virginia voters, Gov. McAuliffe believes that the commission was created on a pretense to placate the ego of the president and increase voter disenfranchisement,” Mr. Coleman said.
Voter integrity groups said states already either sell or give away the kind of information the commission is seeking.
Virginia’s Department of Elections already sells names, addresses, dates of birth, sex, voting history and even the last date of registration with voting officials. Partial Social Security numbers, however, are not listed.
The department says candidates, political parties, political action committees, nonprofits that engage in voter participation and even members of the public who want to communicate with voters can all buy the information.
Virginia is one of a relatively small number of states that demand a voter’s full Social Security number when registering to vote.
Other states — including Kansas, under Mr. Kobach — ask for just the last four digits or make providing Social Security information optional. Nearly every state redacts the number from publicly released data.
Almost every state collects date of birth, but some redact that data too before releasing anything to the public.
The Public Interest Legal Foundation, which has been pursuing records of voter fraud in Virginia and released a report last month on noncitizens on the state’s books, said they had to fight for disclosure.
“McAuliffe has never been big on transparency. We went to federal court three times because he hides evidence of election crimes,” said J. Christian Adams, president of the foundation.
© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Plain and simple. Illegal aliens are voting. I forgot what investigative reporter went undercover in New York City and they interviewed a person who worked for the DemoRAT party and he indicated that because illegal aliens do not have to provide ID to vote, there is rampant voter fraud by illegal aliens and by people that come to our country on a visa and they then vote. There was also a former Secret Service agent who indicated on cable that in California, illegal aliens voting is rampant. All of us Conservatives have known this for years. Shame on George W., who had the House and Senate his first two years in office and these clowns did not pass a bill requiring voter ID, with proof of citizenship. The socialist RINOS are as bad as the DemoRATS!
I live in Wa state. For many years, state-wide elections for Senator and Governor have initially resulted in narrow Republican victories. These are followed by required recounts, which are repeated until the Democrat wins and is declared victor. It is always the finding of a lost bag of ballots in the Demo-Socialist King county that turns the election. This is election fraud. It has disenfranchised about half of the electorate in Wa, with Republicans ending with no representation in the US Senate or the Governor’s office. Blue states are the scene of active successful Demo election fraud, and the Demos in charge in those states naturally avoid any attempt to deal with their criminality. That’s what you are seeing here. There might be no blue states if not for Demo election fraud.
And WHAT is this corrupt, sleazebag, tax-evading, deadbeat, Russian-backed con man hiding by refusing to show his tax returns like every other politician? And even here there can’t be enough imbeciles (can there?) to think that someone who got 10 million less votes than the others in an election, that ALL of those votes were fraudulent? Anyone here with two working brain cells think that a campaign that was involved in Russian hacking might have gotten a majority of fraud votes? Or would thinking require a modicum of logic too?
Where do you get your facts, c n n . or . m s n b c? Ten million less votes? It was only about 2.8 million illegal votes. Kalifornia has the ‘Motor Voter’ law that allows Illegal Alien Invaders to get a drivers license and immediately get signed up to vote, 800,000 to date. As
far as Russia meddling in the election in Trumps favor, which has been debunked, your anointed messiah, B. Hussein bin Obama Soetero was aware of them attempting to hack the election and all he did was say “cut it out!” If the Russians did anything it was to the advantage of hi L I A R y. The democRATs colluded more with Russia than the Republicans. Lastly, it is not a requirement for the president to give us his tax returns.
M A G A !!!
The “motor voter” law was courtesy of Clinton, and needs to go away.
Trump lost the popular vote by < 3,000,000, not 10,000,000.
It is claimed by those with knowledge of Dem party machines that in Chicago, LA, Seattle & NYC, 3,000,000 extra votes could easily have been generated. That is why Dems fight tooth & nail to block all efforts to true the vote. It also proves that our founding fathers were brilliant to have established an electoral college which makes it too expensive for corrupt political machines to rig the votes in enough states to steal a presidential election. Dems have been very successful in finding enough "new" votes to change close state election results or enough votes in California & New York to win the popular vote in national elections but couldn't find enough "new" votes in multiple recounts in non-Dem controlled Florida to steal the 2000 election.
NotADumerican Redcap is just another paid clinton/obama troll attempting to hide the truth about massive voter fraud with the deceptive Democrat smoke and mirror tactics that true American citizens can see through and no longer fall for.
You probably will not hear another peep out of him after several of her obama phones are disconnected.
If they are so hell bent claiming there is nothing going on, then why the resistance. prove to them that they are wrong.
“Those who don’t want to disclose the truth are those with something to hide”
— President Barack Obama, 2010