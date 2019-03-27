What??? All charges dropped against Smollett, but he’s still not innocent?

Tuesday was so strange. All charges were dropped against Jussie Smollett, yet prosecutors say to not take that to mean he’s innocent. What? Even Chicago’s own Democrat mayor Rahm Emmanuel is against him. Also, not one single Democrat voted to bring Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal up for debate. But we did learn about the uses of Star Wars Tauntauns and Aquaman’s seahorse.

The reactions from Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emmanuel conveyed shock and disbelief. Did they know this was coming? Did they know that eventually nothing would happen to Jussie? I don’t know, but not by the way they sounded at Tuesday’s press conference.

What’s coming to light is that there may have been some influence exerted to get Smollett off despite the evidence. One of Michelle Obama’s old cronies seems to be involved as well.

Also in today’s show, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez received ZERO votes on her Green New Deal, but what upset her more than that? Apparently, she didn’t like that Sen. Mike Lee treated her ridiculous resolution with a ridiculous, yet entertaining, floor speech. Check out today’s show for all the details.

