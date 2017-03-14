WH South Portico Intruder Released by Court

(UPI) — A federal district judge released Jonathan Tran, accused White House trespasser, ordering him to stay near his California home and return to Washington for an April court date.
Tran, 26, appeared in court Monday. He allegedly breached the White House perimeter Friday, scaling a fence and hiding behind a White House pillar before running toward the building’s South Portico. In a charging affidavit, the U.S. Secret Service said Tran carried a backpack containing two cans of Mace, a laptop computer, a passport, a book written by President Donald Trump and letter to Trump with alleged information on Russian hackers. The affidavit said that when he was arrested, Tran said he had an appointment to see the president.
In court Monday, Tran was ordered to stay near his San Jose, Calif., home when not traveling to Washington for court appearances and consultations with attorneys. He was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation, wear a tracking device, and stay away from weapons and the White House. He will be under pre-trial supervision in San Jose until Thursday when he will be fitted with the tracking device.
In response to questions in court, Tran said he was unaware of any mental health issues and did not take any medication on the day of the White House incident. He told the judge he does not have children, does not own a home or car, and is a U.S. citizen. Tran did not enter a plea at the hearing.
Tran will next appear in court on April 13 in Washington. He could face 10 years in prison if convicted of entering a restricted pace while carrying a dangerous weapon.
Very interesting… I hope they find out a clear motive. It is probable that Tran was just mentally ill.
So this Federal Judge–no doubt an OBAMA appointee–releases this nut case so he can TRY AGAIN? How much did he learn from his FIRST ATTEMPT about how to get over the fence and INTO the White House before he’s caught? Looks like they’re going to have to stop relying on that damned fence and post ARMED GUARDS around ALL White House doors! (Hmmm — that might be a valuable lesson to remember when that WALL is built on our southern border, also!)
If this cretin supposedly had an appointment to see Don, WHY THE HELL did he jump the fence, and avoid the guards???? ME thinks there is a lot more going on here that they are not telling us..
ituser, I wonder if George Soros paid HIM, too? Since the riots didn’t seem to work, maybe Soros decided to try the DIRECT approach.