WH adviser takes it to CNN’s Jake Tapper; gets kicked off show

CNN anchor Jake Tapper cut off White House adviser Stephen Miller after a heated interview Sunday over a new book that has the president and his supporters up in arms.
The news anchor attributed Mr. Miller’s combative behavior to his desire to please the president.
“There’s one viewer that you care about right now, and you’re being obsequious, you’re being a factotum in order to please him,” Mr. Tapper said on his “State of the Union” show. “And I think I’ve wasted enough of my viewers’ time. Thank you, Stephen.”
The conversation centered on “Fire and Fury,” the new tell-all about the first year of the Trump presidency by magazine columnist Michael Wolff.
Mr. Miller denounced the book as “very poorly written fiction” and “garbage.” He then pivoted to attack CNN’s “anti-Trump” news coverage.
“You have 24 hours of negative, anti-Trump, hysterical coverage on this network that led in recent weeks to some spectacularly embarrassing false reporting from your network,” said Mr. Miller, the White House’s senior advisor for policy.
“I think the viewers right now can ascertain who is being hysterical,” Mr. Tapper responded.
“No, the viewers are entitled to have three [minutes] of the truth,” Mr. Miller said. “Why don’t you just give me three minutes to tell you the truth about the Donald Trump that I know and that all of our campaign staff know?”
“Because it’s my show, and I don’t want to do that,” Mr. Tapper said.
When the interview turned to Mr. Trump’s recent tweet declaring himself a “very stable genius,” Mr. Miller again attacked CNN’s reporting.
“Not only do I think [the tweets] help, but I think in the toxic environment that you’ve created here in CNN and cable news, which is a real crisis of legitimacy for your network — and we saw it, of course, with the extremely fake news that you reported about the Don Jr. and WikiLeaks story. That was a huge embarrassment for your network —”
“Stephen —” Mr. Tapper cut in.
“— just like the huge embarrassment that you had when you got the Comey testimony wrong,” Mr. Miller continued.
Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration. Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018
“Stephen, I’m trying to get to the issue of the president’s fitness, which a lot of people are questioning,” Mr. Tapper said.
“Well, and I’m getting to the issue of your fitness,” Mr. Miller shot back.
Mr. Tapper accused Mr. Miller of attempting to “filibuster” and sent the show to a commercial break over Mr. Miller’s protestations.
I just don’t understand why conservatives go on any of the CNN shows. They must know they’re not going to get a fair interview. They need to boycott CNN and at that point CNN will turn to even wackier loons on the left and show their dwindling viewers what they’re really about.
johnnypriest is sounding as desperate as Miller in his attempt to justify the inept presidency of DJT
I think you have the wrong initials for an inept president….BHO!
President Trump is laying waste to the embarrassment that is Obama’s legacy, and at the same time he is energizing the economy that languished and stagnated under our first AA (that’s Affirmative Action) president. You snowflakes can get as outraged as you want–stamp your feet, hold your breath, throw temper-tantrums like the entitled little children that you are. But at the end of it all, Trump will go down as the greatest President since Ronaldus Magnus, and B. Hussein Obama will be little more than a historical footnote.
You, and those 90%+ negative president Trump media, have acquired the disease known by its acronym TDS, Trump Derangement Syndrome! You all are in some alternate world bubble, removed from realty, can not comprehend the difference between “inept” and “incompetent,” or simply “dangerous to America,” compared to the alternatives. All of those, BTW were exemplified by the former “wannabe” president!
We as conservatives must make every attempt to refute the lies even if we know the libtards are not going to be fair in their treatment. As you can see from hoosiernva’s statement they are fanatics that refuse to use logic or good manners so it is imperative to show them up for what they are.
Jack Tapper like all the other partisan hacks at CNN refuse to acknowledge what a recent Harvard study disclosed, that over 80% of Trump related news CNN puts out are negative to the President!! And to think they call themselves journalists!! Fake News and False anti Trump Reporting, that’s what CNN does best!!
I agree with your point, Johnny Priest. However, I think viewers should be exposed to the fear that leftist show hosts have of conservative point of views. What the leftist hosts are basically doing is denying the freedom of expression and speech. What are they afraid of?
None of the liberal media can take the heat when presented with any kind of logical argument. Their only recourse is to cut people off.
Tapper and all of the left can’t stand to hear the truth.
He made an obvious fool of himself, repeatedly cutting
of Steve Miller and hurling names at him. That is what
people do when the truth is being told, they attack with
lies and innuendo. We have your number, Tapper, so go
tap your fingers somewhere else.
I could never do what Miller does–stand there and debate with these elitist vermin as they continuously cut you off, and then malign and misrepresent everything you say. Honestly, if I were in that studio, and Tapper had ended the interview on me like that, I would have put my foot so far up his rear, he could floss his teeth with my shoe laces.
Here Jake, let me hand this to you.
What’s that, Stephen?
It’s your ***, Jake.
Thanks, ROTFLMAO.
jake tapper the state of the union on Commrdade News Network.
this guy is a major tard.
CNN needs to have it’s broadcast license permanently revoked for knowingly pushing fake news and false propaganda for the crooked Clintons and inept Obama cronies.
Someone will eventually expose the bribery money links between the Clinton cronies and the fake news media.
Excellent, Mr Miller. Well said and well done!
For a good laugh, go see how CNN edited this interview, on their webpage, to make it look like Miller just went off the rails without provocation.
Jake Tapper asking the DemoRATIC National Committee, what they should ask Trump during his debates with Hillary Benghazi. Hey Jake, go put your head in the toilet and flush it. While flushing the toilet you can yell that CNN is Fake News!
What really needs to happen? All these boobs wearing that T-shirt stating “I’m With Her,” need to be trucked off to share the same cell their criminal is headed for. Only question would be, how to make the cell large enough to hold all these blabbering idiots….Just think of some of those sharing that cell: Maxine Waters, Bernie “The Communist” Sanders, Pocahontas, Tapper, Huma Mahmood Abedin w/A. Weiner, Pelosi, Shumer, and the list just gets greasier, Barney Frank, Al “The Groper” Franken! But what fun to contemplate the interaction.
Tapper looks like a pompous jerk, certainly rude to his guest. When are we going to regain civility in media an elsewhere? So sad! Miller is wonderful under the circumstances here!
Also, Bannon was associated with Trump’s success so was not the media’s friend but now they are trying to support him in his remarks in the fiction book that just appeared by the opportunist author. Hypocritic media!