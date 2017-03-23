Westminster attacker was UK-born and known to MI5, Theresa May tells MPs

UPDATE: The man police believe to be responsible for the terrorist attack in Westminster has been formally identified as Khalid Masood, Scotland Yard says.
The attacker behind the terrorist rampage at the gates of the Houses of Parliament was a British-born man previously known to MI5 due to concerns over violent extremism, the prime minister has said.
The assailant, who was shot dead as he attacked police officers in the shadow of Big Ben, was considered to be a peripheral figure and had fallen from the intelligence picture, Theresa May told a packed House of Commons.
The Met’s head of counter-terrorism, Mark Rowley, said a woman in her mid-40s and a man in his mid-50s were among the dead as well as PC Keith Palmer, a 48-year-old husband and father.
Among the 29 treated for injuries at hospital were 12 Britons, three French children, two Romanians, four South Koreans, one German, one Pole, one Chinese, one Italian, one Irish, one American and two Greeks
May said: “The man was British-born and that some years ago was once investigated by MI5 in relation to concerns of violent extremism. He was a peripheral figure. His case was historic. He was not part of the current intelligence picture.”
Armed police have arrested eight people during late-night raids at six addresses across the country, including in Birmingham and London,
Parliament will put on a show of stoic defiance on Thursday when politicians attempt to go about their daily duties, less than 24 hours after a “lone actor” mowed down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and attempted to storm the seat of power in Britain.
The woman who died was Aysha Frade, 43, a teacher and mother of two, who worked as a teacher in London, and had family in the north-western Spanish town of Betanzos, Galicia.
“It is still our belief, which continues to be borne out by our investigation, that this attacker acted alone and was inspired by international terrorism,” Rowley said.
As officers attempt to piece together details of the attacker’s background and motives, armed police raided six addresses across the country, including a second-floor flat above a row of shops on Hagley Road in Birmingham.
Witnesses to the search said they believed three men were arrested and one of the flat’s windows was covered in cardboard, with non-uniformed officers spotted taking pieces of equipment into the property.
West Midlands police confirmed arrests were made at the addresses raided in Birmingham. A statement from the force said the arrests and searches were intelligence-led and there was no immediate risk to public safety. Extra officers would be out on patrol throughout the next few days in the city, the force said.
Rowley said addresses were also searched in London and other parts of the country.
Theresa May was rushed out of parliament as the attack unfolded on Wednesday and later chaired an emergency meeting of the government’s crisis committee, Cobra. The committee will meet again on Thursday morning.
Shortly before 9pm, her voice cracking with emotion, the prime minister confirmed that what she called the “sick and depraved” attack had been carried out by a single assailant.
She also praised the bravery of the police and other emergency services, who “ran towards the danger, even as they encouraged others to move the other way”.
The prime minister added that Britain’s threat level would remain at severe, where it has been for some time; but she struck a defiant tone, insisting it would be business as usual for MPs and Londoners on Thursday.
“The location of this attack was no accident. The terrorists chose to strike at the heart of our capital city, where all nationalities, religions and cultures come together to celebrate the values of liberty, democracy and freedom of speech,” she said.
Sir Michael Fallon, the defence secretary, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The police are investigating this man, his associates, where he came from, checking urgently whether other people were involved in this. Their working assumption is it’s linked to Islamic terrorism.”
“But they don’t yet know; the investigation – and it is a very large investigation – has been under way ever since the incident started.”
Cressida Dick, the incoming Met commissioner, Craig Mackay, the acting commissioner, and other officers held a minute’s silence in front of the “eternal flame” alight outside New Scotland Yard on Victoria Embankment, within sight of Westminster Bridge. The new headquarters was set to be formally opened by the Queen on Thursday but the ceremony was cancelled.
Good old political correctness by the idiot politicians. This radical should have been put in prison, as he was known to British Intelligence. Secondly, the idiot Brits have two police officers in front of the Parliament Building and they were unarmed. Had they been armed, the one police officer would be alive. Real rocket scientists in this age of terrorism, having unarmed police!!!!!!!
It makes you wonder what the hell is the bloody point of all these ‘watch lists’, monitor lists etc when we keep seeing SO DAMN MANY people on it, get ‘cleared then go on to commit one of these acts? ARE THESE intelligence people even USING ANY INTELLIGENCE, or are their brains so full with liberal bull, that no thought can ever last??
They just released the terrorist’s name. It’s Khalid Masood.
So I guess we were ALL wrong. NONE of us guessed this guy would be a Muslim. Who could have possibly known that? Oh well, better luck next time guys.
Here I thought it was going to be a Hindu. This ONE TIME ONLY it turns out to be a Muslim behind the terrorist attacks.
We’ve had similar cases in the USA. Where someone was a known danger/threat by intelligence and police agencies but nothing was done. For to take action would not be PC. But that’s the Liberal Mindset…upholding agendas is worth any number of innocent lives.
And IMO there are so many brainwashed liberals out there, that even if it was their OWN KIN who were on that ‘victim block” they still wouldn’t change their vision…
The New Western State Sanctioned Religion of so-called “unbiased” Secular Humanism with its PC Ideology In Government, Law and Education enables Legislated Tyranny.
All Fascist Governments do this. Their Governments, and Supreme Courts pass Legislation to normalize their values to everyone, through Government, Law and Education.
When all so-called Democratic Political Parties have the same anti-traditional family values policies legalized, by Government Legislation evil becomes the new normal. The Elites on top own almost everything, by decree, and we have the greatest wealth disparity caused by legislated criminality.
During the election Donald Trump, and Mike Pence won, but the Dems, and Libs used all the venues they control predicting a Killory Victory. They legalize and normalize morbid behaviors using adult educators, and special interest group activists starting with Kindergarteners. Only The US can start legislating righteousness because of the Trump – Pence election victory. Europe, and Canada are voting on legislation legalizing and normalizing Islamophobia, adding on another worldview to so-called unbiased State Sanctioned Secular Humanism.
That should be “criminalizing” islamophobia.
And as i keep saying. ITS NOT IRRATIONAL to fear islam when you see exactly what their adherents are doing the world over…
A rehearsed terrorist attack on ‘Skull&Bones’ Day, 3-22. Go Figure!!!
Can anyone explain why No Christian refugees are accepted when every practicing Islamist is subjugated to the Koran and Sharia Law …
That means a practicing Islamic must annihilate (by whatever means and however long it takes), reject (not obey) any set of laws (USA’s Constitution, laws and the legislative and enforcement systems) and all non-Islamic entities (Biblical believers, edifices and principles) not subjugated as they are.
To do so, all forms of lying, cheating, subterfuge, breaking of contracts, deception, murder, killings, terrorism and any anti-Biblical means that brings honor and glory to Allah (Satan) are praiseworthy to all Islamist. Hence Obama (a not so covert Muslim) and his peers never critiqued or condemned those actions unless it was ‘taqiyya’ (an approved form of deception to pretend they are offended while inwardly rejoicing and supporting such actions).
Simply put, while many may deny it, every Islamist is a warrior and at war (to some degree) with every non-Islamist.
Too few Americans understand (been blinded to and isolated from) the absolute hatred of the Islamic faith to our Constitution, legal system, Biblical believers and principles. The Satan authored Koran is the antithesis to and counterfeit of God’s Bible.
Excellent questions! Obama is a Muslim, trained by Saul Alinsky in radicalization, with the intention of creating chaos in America so people will accept totalitarian rule when it promises to control the violence. The pattern of similar radicalization is that after electing those who offer suppression of violence, there are no more real elections, enemies of the radical socialist leaders are purged from society (killed, disappeared, imprisoned, tortured). Drain the swamp Mr President!
IMO its cause way too many governments are infested with the PCism of the one world governmentists, who keep pushing the mantra that to single out islam would be bad, and thus it is also wrong to single out christians.. EVEN THOUGH its not the christians doing all this killing, but it IS ISLAM doing it all..
And still Theresa May continues to insist that this “has nothing to do with Islam” and is a “perversion of a great Faith.” And the jihadist, pardon me, the “extremist” (extreme what? martial arts, maybe?) was a “lone actor” but seven other people were arrested. Lots of lone actors there. Maybe a new kind of repertory theater? (sarc)
And so the lemmings continue on their plunge over the edge of the cliff….
And unfortunately taking everyone else with them!
Inventing the word Islamophobia, legalizing it as a so-called human right normalizes Islam, the Quran and its values.
These kinds of human wrongs are legislated as rights by Liberals. Thus creating a so-called legislated right that adult educators, and special interest group activists then normalize to malleable school children.
This must end by appointing righteous Supreme Court Justices. President Donald Trump is trying to appoint wholesome legislators, and this is the reason Liberals are raging. He must be doing right or they wouldn’t be so upset.
Canada’s Liberal majority will pass an Islam friendly law making it a hate crime to object to the Islamicization of the country, Sharia Law included. Objecting Parliamentarians will be targeted for defeat in the next election and the RCMP will be tasked with building detailed files on them for future political purpose. Trudeau is a Marxist in Liberal disguise. He wants Canada to cowtow to United Nations, to fund the dissemination of socialist policies around the world, even donating $650 million to abortion promoting NGOs to use over the next four years, even in countries that value human life and have laws against abortion. My belief is that Canadians would be 80% against this radical and costly intervention in the internal affairs of other nations. Most would rather the money be spent getting clean water for First Nations communities. Depression and suicide follows hopelessness. Justin, clean up your own backyard before taking lives in other countries.
[even donating $650 million to abortion promoting NGOs to use over the next four years]
That has always made me laugh my a^^ off.. IF THEY ARE non-government agencies, then why is damn near ALL of their funding coming from GOVERNMENT GRANTS/GIFTS/charity?
We must be careful in what we allow to be legalized. As what is legal is considered moral, and then is normalized. By adding phobia to a unhealthy practice helps liberals to legalize it, and then normalize a morbid activity. They get their way when The Supreme Court it full of Government appointed Liberals.