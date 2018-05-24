West Hollywood gives prostitute ‘keys to the city’

West Hollywood declared Wednesday as “Stormy Daniels Day,” as the adult-film actress received a ceremonial key to the city.

The Los Angeles-area neighborhood, located between Hollywood and Beverly Hills, held a ceremony at an adult boutique for Ms. Daniels, whose birth name is Stephanie Clifford.

About 100 people cheered and chanted “Stormy! Stormy!” as Daniels appeared outside an adult entertainment store called Chi Chi LaRue’s.

Mayor John Duran officially declared it “Stormy Daniels Day” and presented her with the key to the city.

“This community has a history of standing up to bullies and speaking truth to power, and I’m so lucky to be a part of it,” Daniels said.

Duran called Daniels a modern-day Lady Godiva who “has had to bear the slings and arrows of attacks not only from people all over this country, but from the most powerful person on the planet.”

Daniels and her attorney are “fighting back for all of us to get our country back into our hands,” said Duran.

Outside the store, a mannequin was adorned with a T-shirt with pink letters reading #TeamStormy. A banner with the city’s logo said “#resist.”

A liberal city of 35,000 with a huge LGBT population, West Hollywood has declared itself a sanctuary city and a “safe space” for people of all nationalities and immigration status.

Its City Council has vehemently opposed what it considers to be Trump administration bigotry and discrimination. Last year, the City Council approved a resolution calling on the U.S. House of Representatives to impeach Trump.

Ms. Daniels alleges to have had an affair with President Trump in 2006 and is suing the president and his attorney, Michael Cohen, for defamation. Mr. Trump has denied having a sexual relationship with Ms. Daniels.

• This article is based in part on wire-service reports.

