West Hollywood gives prostitute ‘keys to the city’

West Hollywood declared Wednesday as “Stormy Daniels Day,” as the adult-film actress received a ceremonial key to the city.
The Los Angeles-area neighborhood, located between Hollywood and Beverly Hills, held a ceremony at an adult boutique for Ms. Daniels, whose birth name is Stephanie Clifford.
About 100 people cheered and chanted “Stormy! Stormy!” as Daniels appeared outside an adult entertainment store called Chi Chi LaRue’s.
Mayor John Duran officially declared it “Stormy Daniels Day” and presented her with the key to the city.
“This community has a history of standing up to bullies and speaking truth to power, and I’m so lucky to be a part of it,” Daniels said.
Duran called Daniels a modern-day Lady Godiva who “has had to bear the slings and arrows of attacks not only from people all over this country, but from the most powerful person on the planet.”
Daniels and her attorney are “fighting back for all of us to get our country back into our hands,” said Duran.
Outside the store, a mannequin was adorned with a T-shirt with pink letters reading #TeamStormy. A banner with the city’s logo said “#resist.”
A liberal city of 35,000 with a huge LGBT population, West Hollywood has declared itself a sanctuary city and a “safe space” for people of all nationalities and immigration status.
Its City Council has vehemently opposed what it considers to be Trump administration bigotry and discrimination. Last year, the City Council approved a resolution calling on the U.S. House of Representatives to impeach Trump.
Ms. Daniels alleges to have had an affair with President Trump in 2006 and is suing the president and his attorney, Michael Cohen, for defamation. Mr. Trump has denied having a sexual relationship with Ms. Daniels.
Hollywood is a prostitute. Giving another prostitute the keys to the city is just what Hollywood does. Hollywood is a despicable, rotten, dirty, liberal-infected, hooked-on-liberalism prostitute.
So on point. And wasn’t it hollywood where film/tv porn was started!
Just look at the smiles on the faces of those guys all lined up for seconds. Hard to tell who’s really the high dollar *****.
Well, there you have it folks–the LOONY LEFT celebrating a PORN QUEEN in order to VILIFY President Trump! Their mothers must be SO proud . . .
Their mothers are more likely the ones who pushed them INTO the liberal loonacy in the first place.
big deal, hollywood has been a giant whorehouse for years
Soddom and Gammora, eat your heart out! They have nothing on the modern version known as holly weird!
Why haven’t the authorities charged and arrested Stephanie Clifford with extortion and blackmail for receiving thousands of dollars for keeping quiet for allegedly having a sexual encounter with Trump?
W Hollywood adores prostitutes. How is this news?
BTW I saw her a few weeks ago on SNL. The one prostitute who’s too stupid to know how to respond when someone on the phone says, “What are you wearing?”
She’s one of the top minds of the Resistance. We’re doomed now.