Were Parkland deputies ordered to ‘stage,’ not enter school?

Fox News has learned that in the critical moments as first responding deputies were searching for an active shooter on the property of Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school, a commanding officer on scene apparently ordered some of the initial responders to “stage” and set up a “perimeter” outside — instead of immediately ordering or allowing officers to rush in to neutralize the suspect, Nikolas Cruz.
“It’s atrocious,” a law enforcement source who was on the scene after the shooting told Fox News. “If deputies were staging it could have cost lives.”
The law enforcement source said responding deputies and officers were called to an active shooter scene in which they are trained to immediately “go, go, go” toward the direction of the shooter. “Every second is another life,” the source said.
This whole thing was botched. After Columbine, this Sheriff’s department was trained, per Fox News to go into the school if a shooting occurred and that is what they were supposed to do. That clown Sheriff and his deputies can go to you know where!
The whole thing has been botched since the 1920s first school shooting. Attack the problems: no real security in schools, no government intent to secure schools, and lack of governmental response to reports of people with desire to kill others, and no immediacy in methods to take those who are mentally dangerous to themselves and others off the streets.
[That clown Sheriff and his deputies can go to you know where!]
Yea, JAIL!
Looking for the shooter outside? Who pulled the fire alarm? Do they have fire alarms on the trees outside?
Supposedly the shooter pulled the alarm inside the school.
Politians are now proposing stricter background checks while looking for psychological problems for future gun owners. Would the deputies who hid behind patrol cars while kids bled to death be able to pass. What screening would detect an unwillingness to honor your oath and not try to prevent more bloodshed. Shame on these ” crime fighters”
And for all those idiots saying “lets raise the age to get a gun to 21, or in some cases 25!”.. Does that now also mean you can’t become a COP or a soldier till that age??
I can hurt just as many people in a vehicle.. Should i then require to be 21 to drive?
Whoever the Commander is, that told these Deputies NOT to go in to the School is an incompetent fool ! That person was responsible , along with the Sheriff, and the FBI, for these 17 deaths !
It is COMMON Police Procedures to Secure the Crime Scene and post a Perimeter BEFORE entering the crime scene, active shooter or not! In an Active Shooter scene, Securing the Perimeter allows for Police to make sure anyone coming out of the scene is Checked to MAKE SURE that those people are NOT the suspects and if they are, to detain and arrest those suspects. 2. To make sure that the officers going in have the BEST Back up possible in case they encounter fire.
3. OFFICER Safety is PRIORITY ONE! Suspect Safety Priority One and One Half. Officers MUST make sure that they are NOT taken down but track down and detain the suspect. These ARE Police Procedures, like it or not.