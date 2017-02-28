Wendy’s to add self-ordering kiosks in Ohio stores this year

Fast-casual restaurant chain Wendy’s is adding self-ordering kiosks to 1,000 of its stores this year, and has already installed some in a few Ohio locations.

The restaurant chain, which is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, started testing kiosks last year at certain locations, according to the Columbus Dispatch. A typical store would receive three kiosks, which cost about $15,000.

According to the Dispatch, the kiosks reduce labor costs and also give younger customers a preferred way to order their meals. The chain has not announced specific stores that will receive the kiosks this year.

Wendy’s released its preliminary report on its 2016 results, citing the 16th consecutive quarter of positive same-restaurant sales. Nearly 150 new restaurants opened globally, a highest total of new openings since 2005.

“As we look to 2017 and beyond, we are poised for strong global growth,” said Todd Penegor, president and chief executive officer. “We believe we can grow the Wendy’s system by approximately 1,000 restaurants and $2 billion in sales by 2020, resulting in a global system of about 7,500 restaurants generating $12 billion in sales. Importantly, this growth will be achieved in a profitable manner for both the company and franchisees, which will help carry the momentum beyond 2020.”

Wendy’s has locations in Springfield, Dayton and the northern Cincinnati area.

