Wells Fargo resists pressure to stop offering banking services to NRA, gun makers

The American Federation of Teachers has threatened to pull its business from Wells Fargo unless it severs ties with the National Rifle Association and gun manufacturers, but so far the bank is resisting.
“We’re issuing Wells Fargo an ultimatum,” said AFT President Randi Weingarten said in a Saturday statement. “They can have a mortgage market that includes America’s teachers, or they can continue to do business with the NRA and gun manufacturers. They can’t do both.”
She released recent correspondence between the union and the bank showing that Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan offered to meet with her without acceding to her demand to stop offering loans and other services to the NRA and firearms companies.
“When dealing with the safety of our families, children, and other issues of this magnitude, there are no easy or satisfying solutions,” Mr. Sloan said in an April 3 letter. “In fact, as I have publicly stated, I do not believe that the American public wants banks to decide which legal products consumers can and cannot buy.”
He declined to confirm or discuss the bank’s relationship with firearms companies, citing customer confidentiality, but Wells Fargo was described as the “go-to bank for gun makers and the NRA” in a March 7 report by Bloomberg, owned by gun-control activist and billionaire Michael Bloomberg.
Wells Fargo has led the industry by arranging for $431.1 million in borrowing for gun manufacturers since 2012, followed by Morgan Stanley with $350 million, said the report.
Mr. Sloan said that Wells Fargo Home Lending helped provide mortgages to 1,600 AFT members in 2017, and offers special assistance to teachers struggling to make down-payments on homes through its Neighborhood LIFT program.
“What we can pledge is that Wells Fargo will be a thoughtful participant in the dialogue and listen carefully to all voices and all points of view, taking each of them seriously, including that of the AFT,” Mr. Sloan said.
Ms. Weingarten responded by vowing to remove Wells Fargo as a provider of AFT member benefits and encourage the “Union Privilege” mortgage program to do the same unless he capitulates.
“This is America — Wells Fargo has the right to be the NRA banker, but we have rights too,” Ms. Weingarten wrote in the statement. “That’s why if Tim doesn’t ditch his guns business, we’ll ditch Wells Fargo. We are glad Tim wants to meet; but no words will dissuade us from our view that our society must value people over profits.”
A number of companies have taken action following the deadly Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Walmart and L.L. Bean, which have said they will no longer sell guns to customers under 21.
Eugene Volokh, the UCLA School of Law professor who runs the Volokh Conspiracy, applauded Wells Fargo for refusing to cave to political pressure.
“I’m not a Wells Fargo customer, but I’m considering switching from U.S. Bank (for practical reasons, not political ones), and this raised Wells Fargo’s standing in my mind. Indeed, I even called their customer service line to pass along my compliments,” Mr. Volokh said in a Sunday post.
The Volokh Conspiracy recently began running on Reason magazine after appearing on the Washington Post website from 2014-2017.
Mr. Volokh added that the “attempted demonization of the NRA and gun manufacturers also helps support, I think, many gun owners’ worry that many gun control proponents’ endgame isn’t just ‘reasonable regulation’ but outright bans.”
Companies cutting ties with the NRA last month include Delta Airlines, which pulled the plug on its travel discounts for NRA members, and retailer REI, which does not sell guns but said it would no longer place orders for hiking and camping gear with Vista Outdoor, which also makes firearms.
Why is it after every mass shooting the liberals behave just like one and demand harm be done to more innocent victims? They only differ in their weapon of choice
Because we need to think like they do and that will never come for me. As one person said in the article, they were thinking of changing from BA to WF. I already did.
It has nothing to do with saving lives.
This is a highly organized, well funded attack on the second amendment by motivated progressives intent on the destruction of the Constitution.
Our rights are God given. This is Satan and his followers and the ignorant, uninformed and immoral weaklings who allow their thoughts and action to be altered by threat, coercion and “free” stuff to surrender their freedoms for the illusion of security.
When they become slaves of a godless ruling class, it will be too late to recover that which they willingly surrendered.
Amen , you’re absolutely right
Yeah, these Union Thugs need to just shut up! Tell me again why any government employee should be in any union? Wells Fargo needs to just say NO to the Union and continue to provide quality service to the NRA members, gun manufacturers, gun sales and the Teachers who want to utilize WF for mortgages and banking. This union hag can do whatever she wants for her own family, but leave the rest of us alone! Almost sounds like she supports the criminals, illegal aliens, gang banger and terrorists over the NRA and Wells Fargo! Go after the real problem, not the make believe liberal agenda! And get the unions out of our government!
How many rational people actually believe that the members of any union will fall into lockstep with every whim of their union.
The bottom line is that union membership must never be mandatory for any employment, and that union members’ dues must never be permitted to be used for political purposes.
We have had a business relationship with Wells for decades that places a significant sum on deposit benefiting them. We experienced a situation with one of their employees that was poorly handled – I reduced the balance on deposit by 2/3rd’s. If they make the mistake of becoming political activists, I will reduce our balance to zero. I want a bank to be a bank, not a shallow thinking pawn looking to align with the media manufactured sound-bite of the moment.
The dirty communists at work. The American Federation of Communist Teachers, trying to infringe on other peoples rights and also, trying to destroy our Constitution.
You are totally spot on backpacker. Hopefully, Wells Fargo will never give in to the demands of Terrorists. The Communist left uses these tactics anytime someone disagrees with them. I’m sick of the NRA getting the heat every time a mass shooting happens. I’m a life time member and I just gave them another $50. The Communist left will take away your right to protect yourself and stop you from speaking the truth. Look at the gun control laws in Connecticut.
Don’t do it Wells Fargo. Don’t even think about it. I just moved all my equities to WF from JPM. I swear I will move it again if they cave to these clowns.
Let’s see: Clients telling businesses who they can accept as clients. Yeah, that flies like a lead balloon filled with anvils.
Don’t give in, especially to them.
Everyone wants to prove that they are the most righteous social warrior. Save the children!
Or we can just dispose of them while they are still in the womb, then we won’t have anyone to worry about.
I think Wells Fargo should tell the teachers union that there will be a 150% penalty for early withdrawal for purely political BLACKMAIL reasons.
Another good reason to get rid of government employee unions – the AFT using member dues for political purposes. I was in a government union once until I learned they are an ineffective waste of money.
To quote Ms. Weingarten of the AFT, “… no words will dissuade us from our view that our society must value people over profits.”
Does the AFT support and donate to Planned Parenthood? So much for valuing people over profit.
Typical leftidiot nutjob hypocrite. They can kill millions of babies (which last time I checked are people) a year but even mention the word gun and they start screaming.
Yay for Wells Fargo, which I actually don’t like as a bank but applaud as a defender of rights, and hiss boo for the AFT, which is an embarrassment to every true educator.
YES the AFT do donate and fully stand with planed murderhood..
Educator’s, what a joke. Their Liberal cowtowing to the party line on guns, yet support slow agonizing deaths for pre-born human beings. Try prayer and God, and leave the sermonizing to the qualified.
Time to demand the Department of Indoctrination called by useful idiots the Department of Education has to be shut down & all Fed government educational funds be returned to the state with no strings attached to let local citizens decide how best to educate their children regarding what topics.
Then maybe some of these idiotic leftist NEA & AFT union leaders might have to actually work for a living, rather than living off their union boss salaries, especially in the right to work states.
ONLY if we also shutdown ALL teacher unions as well!
Who would have though the nation’s school teachers would become economic bullies attempting to shut down legitimate and lawful free enterprise for business “they” dislike. What kind of example are they setting for our youth? Hopefully Wells Fargo Bank will not give in to this un-American thuggish behavior by the Teacher’s Union.
Have they always NOT been ‘economic bullies’ every time they’ve gone on strike?
STOP IT, RIGHT NOW!
Quit calling them progressives
They are trying to ‘regress’ us back to the stone ages. And then the would want to outlaw rocks.
Seems like the AFT is trying to play hardball. Perhaps Wells Fargo should play hardball too. If the AFT decides to pull their account from Wells Fargo, then Wells Fargo should call in all of the mortgage loans now. Make the loans all payable in full immediately. Why should Wells Fargo be held at gun point (so to say) just because some liberal hack group wishes to force their agenda on the public. They are acting like a group of spoiled babies (which is the way most liberals are). It is time that people and companies grew a pair of balls and told these hijacking liberal crybabies that they will not be held hostage to their idiotic anti American agendas.
Now i’d LOVE TO See what the liberals would say if Wells did just that… I will grab a box of popcorn and sit by the tv, to enjoy watching their screams and howls of unfairness…
WTG Wells Fargo! Stay strong. I wish more banks and businesses had the backbone to resist these liberal crybaby control freaks.