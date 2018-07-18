Welcome to the resistance says Uber driver as he kicks out Republican riders

The ridesharing company Uber says it is investigating a case in which young Republicans were abandoned at a gas station and told, “Welcome to the resistance.”
Chris Godbey, executive director of the Young Republicans National Federation, and his peers said they were abruptly told to exit an Uber driver’s car over the weekend after an event near Raleigh, North Carolina. The reason: an anti-Trump “resistance” driver wanted to deliver a message.
“About halfway through the trip our driver said he needed to stop and get gas,” said Mary Russell, a federation volunteer, the Daily Caller reported Monday. “Then he quickly turned off and stopped the car and said, ‘your ride has been terminated and you’ve reached your destination — and I have the right to deny you service. And so, we were all shocked. … And then he drove off and said, ‘welcome to the resistance.'”
The pair said the incident happened Saturday at about 10 p.m. EST. They claim their rhetoric, although political, wasn’t incendiary or controversial.
“I was a little dumbfounded by the reaction [the driver] had,” Mr. Godbey said. “The reason why we were sitting in this gas station now, unsure of where we were, and quite frankly not really that safe because we were just at a random gas station off the interstate, was something that I was immediately worried about.
Ms. Russell received an email from Uber the next day claiming the group made the driver uncomfortable, although she maintained nothing warranted a ride termination.


Republican Rep. Mark Meadows entered the story the next day by offering the volunteers a $100 credit for Lyft, one of Uber’s competitors.
A spokesman for Uber told the Daily Caller that it was further examining the incident.
So much for freedom of speech!
So much for Uber, if they don’t put a stop to this hateful CRAP. I don’t know why ANY sane person would use this service, anyhow! Climb into the car of a STRANGER who could well be a serial rapist, serial killer or ROBBER? I think NOT! It’s obvious their “security checks” are not worth a DAMN — as I just saw a story about Uber riders being victimized by a criminal ILLEGAL Uber driver who “somehow slipped through” their “background checks.”
Welcome to the Democrat ‘big tent’ where tolerance and free speech are welcomed, right up until you disagree with them. Right now it’s ‘resistance’. Soon it will be violence.
As for Uber, this, along with stories of Uber customers being robbed, is a big reason why I would never ever use their service.
I agree. The Left continuing on this path will eventually become violent. First it was Trump administration cabinet members. Then old Trump staff members. Then extended family of staff members (who are liberals, even). Now this. I expect in the not too distant future, a Lefty is going to get violent with a Republican, or get into a Republican’s face and the Republican will remove that Lefty from his/her face.
The Left really needs to stop this harassment campaign. It won’t lead to good things. How do the Left think this harassment campaign is ever going to be constructive? Do they think they are ever going to convert anyone with those actions? If they do, they are stupid or sick in the head.
A good tree bears good fruit. A corrupt tree bears corrupt fruit. By their fruits you shall know them.
It seems to me Progressives want civil unrest. When you have a sitting member of the House of Representatives essentially green lighting the harassment of political opponents, it’s pretty much what we can expect. The only good to come of it could be less Democrats serving in public office in November; the Janus Decision from last month may also put a severe dent in the DNC coffers.
When has the left in any country been interested in being constructive?
They want all the assets of everyone else, and the way they try to get them is never constructive.
I agree, joefriday! I predict that when Pres. Trump whips their sorry Leftist fannies all over the landscape in the 2020 elections is when they will escalate to violence, if not BEFORE. I also agree about Uber–why would ANY sane person use this service? You might as well stand by the side of the road HITCHHIKING and climb into the car of the first STRANGER–be it serial rapist, serial killer or WHAT–who stopped to pick you up!
Uber stupid!
What did you think would happen when you turned the little public indoctrination centers educated commies loose on society? They are mean little ———.
This is only going to get Worse.
Yes; it’s hard to imagine the liberal Obama Orcs getting better.
another big time company who is getting ready to feel the burn of no business.
the more the left is un-civil the more it feeds the fire to take america back from these godless socialist or communist demons.
folks the american dream is dying i actually believe its on life support.
and future generations will not know the america we grew up in.
MAGA
Uber-Liberal is more like it.
I would think Uber is in particular financial danger from a conservative backlash because overall conservatives own nice vehicles and liberals are derelict hitchhikers. I certainly wouldn’t consider using them after this, nor would I care to be an Uber driver picking up liberal hobos to ride in my car.
If all the conservatives migrated over to Lyft or whichever other company springs up, Uber would suffer immensely.
welcome to the democrat world of “tolerance”
First, I don’t believe you can blame UBER, this was some liberal nimrod who lost his mind that there were conservatives in their backseat. I hope that UBER investigates and fires this nimrod, if he is found to have no better reason than they were Republicans. Second, I wouldn’t be discussing politics around people who aren’t receptive to hearing my views. So how did this idiot driver know the politics of these passengers unless they told him.
So how did this idiot driver know the politics of these passengers unless they told him.
A better question is why shouldn’t they be able to tell him or more likely simply discuss what they were working on or where they had been? You might not discuss politics but people who work in politics discuss their work just like anyone else.
What they are discussing isn’t any of this guy’s business. His business is to drive and collect his fare when they arrive and nothing else.
And YES, this is UBER’s responsibility. They hired this creep, they put him on their app and they need to stand behind their purpose which is to pick people up and drive them safely to where they want to go. I don’t use this company. There have been too many horror stories for me to believe that UBER is a responsibly run company.
Both are the same company now…I was told.
They were probably talking between themselves or it’s where they were picked up or being delivered. It doesn’t take much of an imagination to figure things out. What an “idiot”driver.
Yeah, but the problem is, there CONTINUE to be “incidents” with Uber–whether its riders being ROBBED at gunpoint, raped, murdered, whatever. And it’s always, “Ooops, well, he must have slipped through our background checks.” Most recently, a criminal ILLEGAL driving for Uber was victimizing riders, and Uber’s response was that he “somehow” slipped through their “background checks,” which evidently aren’t worth a DAMN since they seem to routinely FAIL to detect people who have NO BUSINESS driving for them.
I agree. If UBER kicks this guy out then all is good. If they don’t, THEN we can blame UBER.
This story, and others just like it, show that the liberals are all about tolerance and free speech as long as it meets with their approval. Let’s assume the driver was Christian and they terminated the ride for a group of homosexuals who were attending a convention. Do you think the response would have been the same? Would the driver been allowed to opt out of driving them because their language made the driver ‘uncomfortable’? Would they be given the right to deny the group service? Yeah, I don’t think so.
The world is living in the Hegalian Dialect, a truly despicable, luciferian agenda is waiting in the shadows if we keep going down this path of destruction.
The little Uber libtard snowflake is going to try his “resistance” tactic with a group of Good ‘Ol Boys, get jerked out of his car and have the crap kicked out of him…soon, I hope.
I doubt it, because if he pulled up and saw a group like you describe, he’d probably just floor it and DRIVE AWAY, because like ALL left-tard snowflakes, he is a COWARD at heart!
Accepting and then stranding people is different than refusing service to someone. This qualifies as breach of contract. Why was the driver listening in on a private conversation? The driver should be fired immediately or there should be hell to pay for Uber and a bonanza for Lyft.
This is just more of the out-of-control HATRED and hostility of the Left toward ANYTHING to do with Pres. Trump. It’s like the entire left side of the political spectrum has become the ENEMIES of this country. They are the enemy within, and seem to be HELLBENT on starting another Civil War with the rest of us who do not subscribe to their Leftist LOON ideology.
This makes a good advertisement for Lyft. Remind me next time I need a ride.
Keep your powder dry boys & girls, it’s coming!
Hmm, just deleted my Uber App. Guess I’ll upgrade to Lyft. Uber divers, welcome to free market capitalism and consumer choice! The dollar is a very powerful tool. Resistance is after all a two-way street.
Uber and lyft are “symbiotic”. The drivers are dispatched by either one, no matter who you call.
I have to give it to the Trump-haters. They seem to have an unending supply of dirty tricks to play on unsuspecting Republicans. This Uber driver and the other members of the so-called resistance are incapable of engaging in a constructive debate with Republicans on the issues so they resort to the infantile tactic of expressing their disagreement by responding with some form of hatred. It is time for Republicans to confront this aggressive insanity by utilizing passive aggression. In the case of the Uber driver, Republicans should refuse to do further business with the company until the driver either apologizes to the deliberately stranded customers or is fired. The same goes for other business that mistreat Republican like the Red Hen that refused service to Sarah Huckabee-Sanders and her familt. It is past time for Republicans to fight back and the most effective way to do this is to hit the Trump-haters where it really hurts – in the pocketbook.
I think it’s very important for Republicans to maintain their patience with these leftist tools – they actually make no sense whatever and if you ask them what they are resisting, they can’t really give a lucid, well-thought out reason. They are simply angry that their candidate (the unindicted felon) lost the election. Hopefully, after they lose more seats in November, things will cool down (or not). The worst thing that could happen is that they people get violent and need to be restrained by law enforcement.
And that will work until one of these Uber Obama Orcs drops a teen off somewhere, and that teen becomes one of the hundreds of thousands of people who disappear in this country every year.
My question is, I wonder how much this guy’s life has really changed since Trump took office? Has he, as an individual, been affected by Trump’s policies so drastically that he has this much of a vendetta against people who actually like and voted for the President? I really tend to doubt it. He’s probably living the same kind of life he’s always lived under the left liberal agenda for the past eight years. As one commenter, Renee, already said, “They are simply angry that their candidate (the unindicted felon) lost the election.” They just can’t stand it that they don’t have their person–or one similar–in office anymore, and they are taking out their hate and aggression on conservatives who don’t deserve their wrath. It’s sad, and it’s disheartening, especially the way they justify themselves. I can only shake my head, but as 2 Timothy 3 says, “But understand this: In the last days terrible times will come. For men will be LOVERS OF THEMSELVES, lovers of money, boastful, ARROGANT, ABUSIVE, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, UNLOVING, UNFORGIVING, slanderous, WITHOUT SELF-CONTROL, BRUTAL, WITHOUT LOVE OF GOOD, traitorous, reckless, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having a form of godliness but denying its power. Turn away from such as these!” Describes them to a tee, does it not?
This gives Republicans a chance to return good for evil. Take the high ground.
Republicans have taken the high ground forever and the left simply continues its practice of following Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicles”. We we are not talking about baking cakes here, it is a cultural war and one that can not be lost. The only thing lefties understand is payback in spades … Trump style. Best regards
Ya gotta think that Uber driver should be prosecuted under the civil right laws for not rendering services based upon race, religion, gender preference and/or political preferences. Additionally , Bullying is another charge that may be warranted.
I think the bases for discrimination are: Race, religion, gender, age, physical/mental disability, national origin. Unless it was added later, political persuasion isn’t protected under federal discrimination laws.