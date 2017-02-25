Wearing a headscarf for the Grand Mufti is not pro-woman

Bravo to Marine Le Pen, who refused to wear a headscarf at a meeting with male Sunni religious officials this week.
Le Pen, a conservative French politician campaigning for president, informed Lebanese Grand Mufti leaders in advance of the meeting she would not be wearing a hijab, a symbol of oppression for millions of Muslim women worldwide. They canceled the meeting.
Le Pen is French and obviously shouldn’t be forced into Islamist religious compliance not her own.
Let’s get this straight: Women don’t have freedom if they’re denied the basic liberty to dress themselves.
Allowing Muslim men — some of whom are religious freaks who subscribe to Sharia Law — to strip women of this basic human right to show one’s face, hair or body in public, has no place in the modern world.
But try telling that to left-wing American women who proudly consider themselves feminists. Some of them — spotted at the anti-Trump “Women’s March” in Washington — have been wearing hijabs as a politically correct gesture to show “solidarity” with Muslim women.
What these clueless fools don’t realize is that by wearing a hijab or a burka, they’re advocating for extreme female oppression symbolic of the millions of Muslim women who are forced to wear face and body coverings.
Certainly that’s not “pro- women.”
Some women who refuse to wear a burka or a hijab risk being imprisoned or flogged to death. Thankfully, our laws protect us from those unspeakable atrocities, but sadly, that is exactly what is happening to women today throughout the Muslim world who dare to defy the male-enforced “dress code.”
Just last December, Malak Al Shehri, a Saudi woman known online as the “Saudi Rosa Parks,” dared leaving the house without her hijab. She posted a photo of herself on social media wearing what normal Western women wear: a dress, coat and boots.
She was arrested and imprisoned, and received scores of death threats from men calling for her to be executed and her corpse “fed to the dogs.”
Last year, Qandeel Baloch, a young Pakistani celebrity, posted selfies on social media without her headscarf. She was strangled to death by her brother in an “honor killing.”
After the heinous murder, her brother boasted, “I am proud of what I did. I drugged her first, then I killed her. She was bringing dishonor to our family.”
There are too many other dreadful stories of Muslim women being murdered, raped, and stoned to death in the Gulf States for daring to show even the slightest bit of flesh in public.
Kudos, then, to Marine Le Pen and other modern women for refusing to comply with female oppression.
That’s what a real feminist looks like.
Adriana Cohen is host of the “Adriana Cohen Show,” airing Wednesdays at noon on Boston Herald Radio. Follow her on Twitter @AdrianaCohen16.
