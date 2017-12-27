VN:D [1.9.6_1107]We can spend your money better than you can!,
We can spend your money better than you can!
- Michael Ramirez
- 3 comments
If they dropped a truth bomb on Washington.
Also, I’m going to take this opportunity to stump for the Laffer Curve again.
Since we’re currently above the Laffer Peak, raising taxes would NOT give the politicians more money to spend. They would have less to spend.
Economist Art Laffer is still alive, and has approved of the Trump tax cuts. Cutting tax rates would give politicians more money to spend.
However, as we found out in the Reagan years, politicians were eager to spend spend spend all this wonderful additional revenue coming in. Nothing was too frivolous to spend money on. We must not.
The additional revenue will be factual proof that liberals are wrong about how money works. None of them, no not one, is expecting more tax revenue following a tax rate cut. That’s because none of them can understand a simple 2-dimensional diagram, upon which our entire economy is based.
Since they were wrong about raising the revenue, they are also wrong about how best to spend it. Don’t let them have a say. Cut the budget hard. Cut spending to the bone and then find a bone saw. Cut, cut, cut! The economy will respond tremendously to this, and round 2 of MAGA will have begun.
Then keep cutting spending and tax rates until you get it right. In a few years the economy would be about 4 times what it is now (this happened with Reagan). That means the natl debt has 1/4 the drag on the economy. That’s when you pay it down, and then pay it off completely.
Start of the new Jacksonian Era.
Democrats can always overpay their taxes if they want. They can write a check to the US Treasury and send it in anytime they want. Nothings stopping them. They can give as much of their money to the US Treasury as they desire. In fact, I urge them to do so..!!