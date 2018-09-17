Watch Weather Channel’s Mike Seidel fight Hurricane Florence

Probably not your best look, Mike.
In a scene that could’ve been scripted for comedy sketch, The Weather Channel’s Mike Seidel is taking some ribbing for this incident.
That’s Seidel bracing himself to stand has the high winds from Hurricane Florence whipped ashore in Wilmington, N.C.
And that’s two guys walking behind him, wearing shorts, seemingly unaffected by the wind, as though nothing is out of the ordinary.
It didn’t take long for social media users to catch on.
The incident reminded some of a “Today Show” report in which Michelle Kosinski reported on flooding in Wayne, N.J., from a canoe … while emergency workers walk in ankle-deep water.
GOPUSA’s Editor’s Note: Looks like CNN is hiring. LOL
What a fool! Fake News even on the Weather Channel!
These fakes have no shame. Trump labeled their entire industry correctly….FAKENews. They have EARNED their reputation. A shout out to the people that these shysters hang out with: You are known by the company you keep. Birds of a feather flock together.
Scientists have insisted for years that Dodo’s were extinct: this video (and others) suggest that they walk among us still.
“Reporting to you live…and making it up as we go!” “This is Mike Shyster Seidel…flipping you off once again!”
. o O ( Oops )
They use many words when a few would do. Run off at the mouth to fill their time. I watch TV to see the incident.