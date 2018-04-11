Watch out! These Trump-supporting ladies were labeled ‘unsafe’ by Facebook

It was quite interesting to see Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the defensive. As he droned on about how Facebook strives to be fair and open, the simple facts point to a completely different policy… a policy where conservatives are blocked or banned, while left wing groups have free rein. Just look at what is happening to Diamond and Silk, two hilarious Trump-supporting women who have been labeled “unsafe” by the thought police at Facebook.
For those of you not familiar with Diamond and Silk, they captured the spotlight during Trump’s run for president. Here’s a sample from back when Barack Obama was still president and then-candidate Trump was talking about his policies regarding illegal immigration.
Despite their popularity, Facebook “openness” and “inclusiveness” does not seem to apply to Diamond and Silk, and this was made apparent during Zuckerberg’s Capitol Hill testimony on Tuesday. As reported by Fox News, the pair “accused Facebook Monday night of discrimination and censorship after they said the social media giant branded them as ‘unsafe to the community.'”
Facebook later backtracked, but Diamond and Silk claim there are still algorithms in place that make it difficult for their fans to view their content — and other conservatives’ content — on Facebook.
During Tuesday’s hearing Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) asked Zuckerberg about Facebook’s “pervasive pattern of bias and political censorship,” pointing to Diamond and Silk. Zuckerberg said he is also concerned about political bias in the tech industry, and he tries to root that out at Facebook.
Zuckerberg’s response didn’t sit well as Lynnette “Diamond” Hardaway and Rochelle “Silk” Richardson voiced their comments regarding Facebook’s actions.
On “Fox & Friends,” Diamond and Silk said they have a message for Zuckerberg: “We are not unsafe!”
“If he was concerned about his platform being a place for all ideas, then why would he put algorithms in place to censor some ideas?” Diamond said. “And why is he turning Facebook into a political playground for Democrats?”
She added that Zuckerberg never answered why they — two conservative black women — were deemed “unsafe to the community.”
In an email to supporters, these “unsafe” women said that they’ve watched their Facebook page grow, but now, “all of the sudden our followers stopped receiving our notifications, they stopped seeing our posts, and Facebook was no longer showing our videos in our followers’ newsfeed.”
They even attached a chart showing how their Facebook reach has mysteriously declined.
What’s most amazing is not that Facebook is doing what it’s doing. What’s amazing is that Zuckerberg can sit before Congress and say that Facebook is fair and treats left-leaning groups the same way the company treats right-leaning groups. Everyone knows that is not true.
When big media and tech companies with so much influence can start determining who is safe or unsafe solely based on what the person says or believes, then we have hit crisis mode in America. Inclusiveness and fairness mean nothing if a company can target those with opposing views.
As Diamond and Silk mentioned in their email, if a privately owned bakery is forced to bake a cake against its Christian beliefs, then Facebook and other companies should be forced under fines and other penalties to provide conservatives with the same opportunties the left gets. After all, it’s only fair… and inclusive… right?
I hope Diamond and Silk sue these idiots at Facebook. Facebook is practicing communism!
And it’s censorship is imo criminal.
Fakebook “safeness rating” — if taken exactly-opposite way, ground-reality!
‘Diamond’ and ‘Silk’ are ‘unsafe’ because they’re unliberal conservatives who are wonderful women. Thanks ladies for fighting the good fight. I wish you both success always.
I agree. I love watching them too, guest star on Louder with Crowder.
I tell people this all of the time; okay sit down for this one.., ‘Most black people’, (Yeah I know.., the PC ‘name’ for us is ‘African American’.., I was born in the U.S.A., my Father, Grandfather, Great-grandfather, Great-great-father, also most eight generations of us were born here. We are Americans that are black), are conservative. Husain would have people believe that all black people are ‘liberals’. Well, BHO did not know ‘my’ father. My siblings and I were taught ‘self-reliant’ values from the time we could recognize we could walk. That teaching has remained in all of us. We are all conservative.
Diamond and Silk are fun people, from what I can see, to be around. However, their views on politics are serious. I totally relate to what they are saying. The are ‘real’.
I disagree. MANY blacks i’ve had the chance to know, were NOT conservative, and nearly all voted liberal…
Verison owns Yahoo, and Yahoo has not improved. In fact, they are so leftoid that they should join up with leftoid Facebook. They both will block your conservative comments without any concern. Most of Yahoo is Huffington Post, Newsweek, NPR, Yahoo itself, and at other hate America source. I would not miss Yahoo if they were dead and buried…Look all the trashy sources that would be hard up to find other Yahooligans for their garbage news report..
What is a shame is that two women who voice their opinions are edited for telling it like it is ,yet Michelle Obama can lie like a rug in stating that Hillary [the liar ,murderous backstabber,theif, delusionary ,frail,coughing spells fainting ,clumsyconspires with our not so friendly [Russia] selling them URANIUM .her and Obama are responsible for ISIS ,this can be said by Michelle taht hillary was the best candidate for Presidency,yep there you have it folks one lies the other swears to it neither Hillary or Michelle are to be trusted THEY ARE DANGEROUS TO DECENT UPSTANDING INNOCENT CITIZENS AND SHOULD NOT BE LISTENED TO OR SPOKEN TO .KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK DIAMONS AND SILKWE’RE WITH YOU
This is why all conservatives should boycott the hell out of farcebook..
I’m not sure about being “unsafe”, but these two cartoon characters are ridiculous and are all schtick. They are a perfect example of why FoxNews can’t be taken seriously about issues, because the commentary is all about having a “hot take” on something and making a show out of the presentation, instead of a thought-provoking reasoned statement. Mmmmhmmm, you know that’s right………
jmotte3, ‘two cartoon characters’? I see you.
So cause they are comical, they should be dinged by farcebook?
Liberal fascism…Facebook style.
Well, Zuckerberg could care less about anyone who leans right. He will never allow any voices from the right to be uncensored.
Diamond and Silk Black screamer’s are being demonized by left Communist, while they let horrible disgusting crooked Maxine Waters off the hook That says it all, especially when you look at Waters face while she spouts. Ditto John Lewis, a few other Black Congressmen. It seems there way not pretty but it is what it is. Dangerous is Sharpton and Jackson , not the two sweeties.
Speaking truth to power will always get you condemned by the far-left as being a dangerous person… dangerous to their socialist agenda that is. I’m proud of these two young ladies for standing their ground on their conservative beliefs. Keep up the good work Diamond and Silk.
So am i. And i’d be prouder, if they actually sued the pants OFF facebook.
They need to accuse FB & Zuckerman of ‘Racism’ & Anti women!!! thats what the DemRats do! They need a taste of their own medicine
Watch out for that new “Red Flag Law ladies when it comes to your state. The “Red Flag” ( USSR here in the USA?) will be so easy to stifle First and Second Amendment rights.
Which is why i hope someone sues those redflag laws, and sTOPS THEM in their tracks.
I am PROUD of these 2 Black women, and their conservative beliefs ! The left is apparently not used to BLACK people being strong in their conservative beliefs, they are more used to Blacks that go along with the agenda of the Democrats. Good for Diamond, and Silk !
Yes, it’s undeniable, though Zuckerberg and his fellow Lefty Loony billionaire tech moguls do deny it, the prejudicial censorship exercised against any posting with political views to the Right of Jerry Brown’s, by Facebook, Yahoo, Amazon, and Twitter (and others). That the Congress has called Zuckerberg to defend the obvious sins of his cash cow, Facebook, is in and of itself, a good thing and long overdue. That Loony Zuckerberg found such a defense difficult, ought to illustrate his hypocrisy, dissembling, and outright lying. However, after the show is over and the hard questions, evasive and unconvincing answers, bluster and sanctimony have been aired, CONGRESS WILL DO NOTHING but congratulate themselves, while the sins continue….just like all the “outrage” over the secret PUBLIC monies used to buy off victims/witnesses of/to members of that Congress’s bad behavior and promises to expose the members’ names, incidents, force repayment of those misappropriated and misapplied monies, and enact strict rules against repetition, disappeared quietly, with Congressional leaders confident the short attention span and lack of genuine abhorrence of such misdeeds by the American public would allow it all to simply melt away. Correct…on all counts.
Very true, Liberals ALWAYS deny what they are doing, then accuse others of exactly that same thing.