Wasserman Schultz wants background checks for ammunition buyers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. _ U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz wants a federal law that would require background checks for ammunition buyers.
“I really think it’s important to underscore that without bullets a gun is just a hunk of useless metal, and a would-be killer lacks the means to actually kill or maim,” Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., said Monday.
It’s already illegal for convicted felons, domestic abusers and dangerously mentally ill people to buy firearms and ammunition. Background checks are already required for some firearms purchasers, but nothing prevents anyone from buying ammunition, without having to provide as much as a first name to the seller.
The current system allows someone to “buy as much ammunition as they want, without so much as being asked their first name, and walk out,” Wasserman Schultz said, a situation she described as “such a gaping and grave and dangerous loophole that I could not wrap my mind around it.”
The legislation is sure to provoke opposition from many gun owners. Wasserman Schultz dismissed the argument that what she called “common-sense gun safety laws” would infringe upon Second Amendment rights to keep and bear arms.
“You do not have the right to bear bullets,” Wasserman Schultz said at a news conference at the Pembroke Pines Police Department, where she was joined by political leaders, a police representative, and teachers and students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Mei-Ling Ho-Shing, a Stoneman Douglas junior, praised the proposal. “If we can attack the bullets, we can stop how many people who can get shot with high-capacity magazines,” she said.
Wasserman Schultz said she supports broad efforts to address gun violence but said the background check would combat the illegal purchase of ammunition. By itself, the proposal wouldn’t have prevented high-profile shootings: the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, in which 17 people were killed and 17 wounded; the Oct. 1 shooting that killed 58 in Las Vegas; or the Jan. 6, 2017, shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in which five people were killed and six wounded.
But, she said, it would prevent many killings by people who aren’t legally allowed to buy ammunition but currently are able to purchase it anyway.
In connection with other proposals to combat gun violence _ such as banning assault weapons and making it harder for mentally ill people to get firearms _ she said it would have a positive effect.
“Closing this absurd loophole would not by itself end senseless mass shootings or the daily gun carnage that too many neighborhoods see every day, but this approach … has to be part of any larger strategy for ending gun violence,” she said. “Put together, woven together, it will provide the safety net that is essential to reduce gun violence. That’s our goal.”
Wasserman Schultz said her proposal wouldn’t be onerous for most gun owners. It would use the existing background check system for gun buyers _ which many critics believe needs to be expanded to cover all firearms purchases _ to cover ammunition purchases. In 2016, Wasserman Schultz said, 89 percent of all background check inquiries went through “within minutes.”
The legislation also wouldn’t require background checks for people who buy ammunition at shooting ranges or hunting camps and intend to use it at those locations.
California is requiring background checks for ammunition buyers beginning July 1, 2019 _ something that’s being challenged by the National Rifle Association, which has filed multiple lawsuits against the state’s laws regulating ammunition and firearms that it labels “gunmaggedon.”
New York also will soon require background checks for ammunition sales, Wasserman Schultz’s staff said. Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts and New Jersey require background checks to obtain licenses to buy or possess ammunition.
The NRA didn’t immediately respond to requests Monday for comment via email or at its media relations department submitted through the organization’s website.
Capt. Al Xiques, spokesman for the Pembroke Pines Police Department, said the city’s police chief, Dan S. Giustino, believes that “only law-abiding citizens, upon completion of a background check, should be able to purchase guns or ammunition _ without exceptions.”
Melissa Falkowski, a teacher at Stoneman Douglas, said she “wholeheartedly support(s) this legislation. It is an important start to the work that still needs to be done.”
Wasserman Schultz filed the legislation on Thursday, just before the two-week congressional recess for Easter and Passover. A good sign, she said, is that the legislation already has 36 co-sponsors. A not-so-good sign: None are Republicans.
Democrats are in the minority part in the House and Senate and rarely have a chance to advance controversial legislation. Wasserman Schultz said she expects she’ll eventually have some Republican co-sponsors, but the fate of the legislation depends on whether leaders in the Republican majority who control the flow of legislation allow its consideration. Republican leaders in the House and Senate have blocked legislation that would restrict firearms.
The proposal is also sponsored by U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. In 2012, a gunman killed 26 children and adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
Wasserman Schultz, who was joined by her 18-year-old daughter at the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, has seen the effect of gun violence. One of her closest friends, then-U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz., was left with a severe brain injury after a Jan. 8, 2011, assassination attempt in which six people were killed and 13 wounded. Wasserman Schultz was in the hospital room a few days later when Giffords opened her eyes.
Giffords later resigned from Congress and co-founded a gun violence prevention organization with her husband Mark Kelly, a Navy veteran and retired NASA astronaut.
___
(c)2018 Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Visit the Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) at www.sun-sentinel.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Join the discussion
Brainless skank. Loading your own ammunition is easy and cheap. Background checks for buying ammunition would have no effect on the availability of ammunition to ANYBODY. Idiot.
You’re right, but you’d be floored by just how many people out there think and reason along those lines.
I would like to know what it is going to take for the breathless gun control crowd to start using their efforts to concentrate on the real problem – the person pulling the trigger. Fix or mitigate that problem and there would be a lot fewer “mass shootings”. And law abiding individuals would be secure in their Constitutional right, instead of having to constantly be in a defensive posture for a LEGAL activity. As I pointed out in a different thread, most “mass shootings” are committed by persons 25 years old, and younger. IDK, maybe a 2 parent household, taking some personal responsibility, and at least a nodding acquaintance with the Lord might change things. Seems worth a try.
Maybe drugging the kids from 1st grade on, and violent computer games, has something to do with it.
Hell jim.. I’ve seen a news article from ONE town out in CA, where ‘supposedly’ 75% of the locals responding to a newspaper poll, said they would be all for a 5000% TAX on ammo. Rather than any MORE restrictions on gun ownership.
So imo, if these libtard nuts are THAT braindead that they would jack up the price of ammo THAT MUCH, then i can easily see a lot more being ok with making backround checks for ammo..
Here’s an idea commit a crime with a gun and the trigger finger removed off both hands, that might help in a small way.
Should the day ever come when the social minority of 2nd amendment destroyers get their way and vote buy it away with free stuff, or disable it into oblivion via mind destroying social fear, the very next day THE OTHER minority, the silent one, will arise and take it back, just like our founders did. It’s just a part of the uncorrupted American DNA, the ones who can tell SELF-governing real men from the neutered Socially surrendering dependent sheeple. Being of German AMERICAN extract myself, Her last name sounds just a little too German for my comfort. Not much American about this one. I think Wasserman in German means washerwoman, and this one has plenty of dirty laundry about her.
We can HOPE there’s enough patriots out there, who’d be willing to stand up and TAKE our rights back that way..
Please tell me this isn’t the same Congresswoman who thought if magazines were outlawed, eventually all gun violence would stop because once all the bullets in the magazines were shot, the magazines were useless.
Hell, i STILL wonder why the hell she is not in JAIL For willfully hiring a known Pakastani for IT work, who was arrested for FRAUD and theft…
It won’t stop there. All this is nothing more than a cover for the real reason and that is a total confiscation of weapons (guns), except for the elites and their body guards, of course. They also want to remove the 2nd Amendment and that, too, is just a start to eliminate the Constitution and create a monarchy that these fools control.
Hey airhead liberated Wasserman, why do you have armed security, since you want to do away with guns. I also heard that Al Sharpton’s brother, who is for gun control, just got charged for a murder that he and his buddy committed using a gun. How is that for hypocrisy?
that is one ugly dude.
I wholly agree backpacker.
I think Wasserman Schultz’s idea is totally laughable.
In response to this shooting, Wasserman Schultz proposes a demonstrably ineffective solution.
Simply ask the question, if Ms. Wasserman Schultz’s law had been in place prior to the shooting, would it have in any way changed or precluded what happened?
The answer of course is no.
The shooter PASSED the federal background check in order to LEGALLY purchase the guns used in the shooting. The background checked functioned EXACTLY as intended. The problem is that competing laws, promulgated by the Obama DOJ made it difficult to arrest this repeat offender and out-of-control young man; thus, his name WASN’T IN THE SYSTEM.
In data analysis this is known as garbage-in/garbage-out.
If a background check had been in place for the purchase of ammunition…the shooter would have passed that too; demonstrating Ms. Wasserman Schultz’s “solution” would have done nothing to correct the problem. A no value-added solution is grandstanding for political attention–not to fix a problem.
The Democrats and the anti-gun lobby, with the support of the media, have his down to an art-form.
It MAY be laughable, but i assure you there’s plenty of useless idiots out there, who’d be all for it.
A more productive law regarding background checks to prevent social unrest and violence, would be to demand background checks on any and all dishonest manipulating political candidates like Wasserman Schulze and media columnists to see if they ever belonged to the communist party, or were socially indoctrinated in Saul Alinsky educational “Rules for radicals”. Disclosure of any and all educational funds used to put these clowns through socialist mind indoctrination should be revealed so we can go to the source of the current social madness and cut it off in the cradle. Better a few innocent die under the 2nd amendment, than the hundreds of millions die under a National Socialist, Fascist, Islamo-facist or Communist inspired led government. Our Founders put in Constitutional protections like the second amendment for a reason, and has worked rather well to keep THE PEOPLE in power over the inevitable government corruptions that need watching and policing.
I think a background check should be made on wassername just to make sure she has all of her marbles.
Since the majority of deaths by gun are suicides that apparently no one saw coming, the effectiveness of the mental illness background check is debatable. Since the second greatest cause of death by gun is gang violence and gangs are composed of criminals who, by definition, don’t obey the law, what makes these democriodiots think any criminal who has obtained a gun illegally wouldn’t just do the same for ammo.
Oh. Wait. These democridiots ARE mostly criminals. And hypocrites. Sorry, scratch this argument.
My first thought, when I read the article, was that politicians need to be required to pass the same background check federal law enforcement officers go through before they are allowed to vote. For those who don’t know, these officers are required to be re-investigated every five years.
Heck, i am down with that. Weed out the crooks in politics
When will this woman be put in jail for the crimes she committed?
We need background checks for these criminal politicians.
We need background checks for all persons seeking public office. Every state must pass laws that mandate the office seeker be a citizen for at least 5 years, be fluent in English and not hold any dual citizenship.
Using “Mental Illness” as a qualification for gun ownership worked rather well for Hitler and the Nazi’s who when faced with political opposition just called in the PARTY psychiatrists to declare them insane. It worked well for the German Nazi elimination of their Communist opposition party, but took out the Democratic element baby with the thrown out bathwater a well. It is far past time we take back our court systems and government institution from the Psychiatrists whose science is the least verifiable. They and the mind altering opiates they prescribe, hold way too much sway over America, and being a mostly secular institution who has a vested interest in American insanity, needs watching with NO current American checks and balances over their power to control THE PEOPLE and influence our government with their mindless unprovable theories.
It’s cold comfort that if “mental illness” were to become a standard, Democrats and leftists would be the mentally ill ones and unable to possess firearms.
The problem we confront is that the mentally ill currently have the political power to define who is mentally ill and they certainly have already made it obvious that it is Christians, Constitutionalists and Deplorables are mentally ill in their eyes.
In MY opinion, Debbie Wasserman Schultz has AIR in that head of hers, instead of BRAINS !
Debbie, you should never start out saying something with, “I Think”. You ar not capable of having an intelligent thought. Every time you open your mouth you sound dumber and dumber. And the way you have handled your computers, is beyond shameful. You are a disgrace to the USA!!!!!
without bullets a gun is just a hunk of useless metal, does this mean we do not need background checks for guns since they are useless? Also read the constitution, it says right to bear arms, arms would include all parts of the arm, including the ammo. Idiot.
Na.. Even without bullets, these libtard idiots would still want backround checks and licensing for firearm ownership..
How is she still relevant?!
Let alone NOT behind bars?
What is a wasserman shultz? Some kind of abnormality. A subhuman without a brain?
Her hair product has migrated into her brain.
She uses mayonnaise for shampoo.
Her hair product has migrated into her brain
Oh you mean that growth in her little toe?
Why hasn’t she been arrested for bringing foreign nationals into DC to be IT personnel with access to all computers?
Hell, why have we not heard ONE damn thing SINCE THAT pakistani was arrested??
This demented leftist Democrat paid foreign national spies to spy on her computers as well as those of other Congressmen and she has not yet been charged or indicted. What about a background check on her illegal felon invading grounds crew that keeps up her house in Florida and how about a background check on every one of her employees who are security risks?!!!
Wasserman-Schultz needs to pay more attention to staying out of jail herself. this woman is seconds from going to prison herself for violation of federal election law and fraud.
She needs to just shut her stupid mouth. She is another Southern Communist!
Background checks for ammo will be very cumbersome and overload the system.
I guess the phrase “SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED” escapes her!
We likewise have all kinds of laws prohibiting the purchase of alcohol by minors; they’ve been in place for years. It is REQUIRED BY LAW that a person provide a valid ID to purchase beer and liquor. Ask someone who has seen Florida beaches during spring-break just how effective ID laws have been at eliminating under-age drinking.
On the other hand, I didn’t drink as a teenager; so these ID laws were 100% effective on me.
Likewise, ID laws for the purchase of ammunition will be 100% effective on the law-abiding. These same laws will serve as only a minor inconvenience to those that are not.
Same with tobacco products, yet we STILL have what, 30% of high schoolers who admit to smoking?
“Wasserman Schultz wants background checks for ammunition buyers”
Oh yea, now you want ID, for the ammo box, just not the ballot box
What good is a background check when liberals just seal all their records?
Good point Jota. I’d love to see whether ANYONE in the CBC or ACLU would say “BUT this is disproportionately affecting minorities”..
More nonsense, consider the source!
First, this woman should be investigated for ‘TREASON’. If found guilty, she should serve the rest of her life in a working prison camp; or shot; saving our taxpayers a lot of money.
Ms. Wasserman-Schultz, you, and anyone else, will have to take our weapons/ammunition from our cold-dead hands before we ‘willingly’ surrender ‘any’ of our Constitutional Rights, especially concerning the ‘Right to Bear Arms’. The Second Amendment will ‘NOT’ be infringed upon.., What this means is this, ‘once’ the sweet taste of freedom is experienced, it is in place forever.
(Note: I would not be surprised if Ms. Wasserman Schultz do not know the history of the Second Amendment/ why it exist)
In spite of Trump winning, they are going ahead with the plan as if Hillary had won. It would have been the death null for America if Hillary had won… We can see that now with certainty.
I agree ‘genemz’.
And BOY am i glad she didn’t!!
You can bet that if a good friend/supporter of Schultz wants to buy ammunition but laws prevent it, Schultz will be the first to happily break laws so her friend can get ammunition. After all, her mindset is that Laws are for the Commoners…not the Nobility like herself.
If a gun is simply a hunk of useless metal, isn’t that true of ammunition, also? It seems to me (and any person with actual intelligence) that it’s not the gun or ammo that kills… it’s the person pulling the trigger.
When a drunk driver kills someone, no one ever blames the car.
‘joefriday’, you are making way too much sense here.., (and I agree!!!)
Joe. HOW dare you bring common sense into a discussion! That’s gonna make the liberals head spin!
Joefriday I couldn’t agree more. Even a loaded gun is a useless hunk of metal until a psychopath picks it up. It’s this type of “Democratic common sense” (an oxymoron) legislation that passed in Calif. and sent me scurrying to “redder pastures” to join my fellow deplorables. Send these moronic politicians and their protesting teen age minions a message and join the NRA. MAGA!!
Again, background checks do not stop criminals from obtaining what they want. Background checks on ammo will overload the NICS system, raise the price of ammo and not stop crime. Just stupid liberal feces.
Isn’t she being investigated for the Pakistanis she hired??? Did she get fired from her DNC position??? This woman has no integrity. She must have sat around with other Donkey’s fantasizing about what outlandish scheme they could come up with. Floridians, please vote her out!
IF NOT< she should bloody well be getting investigated!
Debbie wants a background check on ammunition purchases only to make it more difficult for people to exercise their Second Amendment rights.
No fundamental civil right can be “modified” or “limited” into oblivion. IF this ever changes, Debbie must be required to complete a mental test before exercising her First Amendment rights; just to prevent future statements as insane as this last one is.