Home » News

Wasserman Schultz: Cuccinelli pursuing ‘heinous, white supremacist ideology at all costs’

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:40 am October 31, 2019
4

Screenshot from YT video

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, former chair of the Democratic National Committee, accused the chief of the government’s legal immigration agency Wednesday of pursuing a “white supremacist ideology,” sparking a brief row in a congressional committee.

The Florida Democrat also complained about a “specious” distinction between legal and illegal immigration, and accused acting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cuccinelli of “intimidation tactics” to try to keep “brown” people out.

“You want to block all immigration and make life harder for immigrants and you have demonstrated you will pursue this heinous, white supremacist ideology at all costs,” she told him during a hearing of the House Oversight Committee.

Mr. Cuccinelli fervently denied the accusation — “I am not a white supremacist, as you alluded,” he said — but Ms. Wasserman Schultz retorted that he had “white supremacist followers.”

Then, using her privilege as the questioner, she shut down his attempts to respond.

“The time is not yours,” she said. “Thank you, I yield back the time, and the witness does not have the floor.”

What seemed to irk Ms. Wasserman Schultz were Mr. Cuccinelli’s issuance of a new policy earlier this year potentially denying the chance at a path to citizenship for migrants who have made widespread use of some welfare programs.

A USCIS official later told The Washington Times that if Ms. Wasserman Schultz and other members of Congress don’t like the laws USCIS is carrying out, they can write new ones.

“When some in Congress refuse to debate policy on the merits, they instead resort to baseless, slanderous attacks,” the official said.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 1.0/10 (2 votes cast)
Wasserman Schultz: Cuccinelli pursuing 'heinous, white supremacist ideology at all costs', 1.0 out of 10 based on 2 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

- Advertisement -


4 Comments

capricorn1
capricorn1
12:06 pm October 31, 2019 at 12:06 pm

she is one of many reasons women do not belong in politics.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.4/5 (5 votes cast)

    Leonidas
    Leonidas
    12:25 pm October 31, 2019 at 12:25 pm

    Maybe you can run on a platform of taking the vote away from women. I’m sure no one will miss all the conservative women, many of whom are much smarter than male Democrats and more beautiful too.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 3.0/5 (2 votes cast)
backpacker
backpacker
12:26 pm October 31, 2019 at 12:26 pm

From the article above: ” and accused acting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cuccinelli of “intimidation tactics” to try to keep “brown” people out”. Hey Debbie Wasserman, you had the brown skinned Pakistani’s hack your computer and the computers of several other Congressmen, jeopardizing National Security and then you kept the Pakistani’s on your payroll, after you knew that the Pakistani’s had hacked your computer. So Debbie, you are a traitor, a criminal and you are a racist against white people. You must go to Al RACEBAITER Sharpton’s Church, right Debbie the RACIST?

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

Max daddy
Max daddy
12:42 pm October 31, 2019 at 12:42 pm

How is she NOT in an orange jumpsuit? She knew that Pockies were rotten and kept them in a position to do their worst in spite of it.
The next time I see her I want her in a courtroom shackled to the bench. (A guy can dream, can’t he?)

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

Leave a Reply