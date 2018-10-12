Washington state Supreme Court ends state’s death penalty

Washington state’s Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the state’s death penalty was unconstitutional because it was inconsistently applied.
The court ruled the death penalty was applied unequally depending on factors including the location where the crime took place, the race of the defendant and the budgetary resources available to county prosecutors, making Washington the 20th state to abolish capital punishment, NBC News reported.
“The death penalty, as administered in our state, fails to serve any legitimate penological goal,” the court said.
The ruling was made in the case of Allen Eugene Gregory, who was convicted of raping and murdering a woman, Geneine Harshfield, 46, in 1996.
The court said it wouldn’t reconsider Gregory’s conviction of aggravated first-degree murder, but converted his death sentence and the sentences of the state’s seven other death row prisoners to death row to life sentences.
Washington has carried out five executions since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976.
All five defendants were white, but a study from the University of Washington found jurors in the state were “more than four times more likely to impose a death sentence if the defendant is black,” CNN reported.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who declared a moratorium on Washington state’s death penalty in 2014, saying at the time it was clear to him that use of capital punishment is inconsistent and unequal, issued a statement praising the Supreme Court’s decision.
“Today’s decision by the state Supreme Court thankfully ends the death penalty in Washington. The court makes it perfectly clear that capital punishment in our state has been imposed in an ‘arbitrary and racially biased manner,’ is ‘unequally applied’ and serves no criminal justice goal. This is a hugely important moment in our pursuit for equal and fair application of justice,” Inslee said.
The American Civil Liberties Union also commended the decision and expressed hope more states would eliminate the death penalty.
“Washington’s Supreme Court showed courage in refusing to allow racism to infect life and death decisions,” Jeff Robinson, the ACLU’s deputy legal director and director of the Trone Center for Justice said. “Let’s hope that courage is contagious.”
Then make life imprisonment harsh, as in three solid walls, bars for the fourth, concrete bunk, thin (4″ max) mattress, no radio/TV, no air conditioning other than enough heat in the winter to keep them from freezing, minimum meals, and only an hour a day outside of the cell (outdoors or a sterile “gym”). This might encourage self removal from the prison population (a sure way for the perps to go to hell).
Capital punishment is Biblically-mandated for muder, and US Consitution was founded upon the Bible — ergo Olympia is 10,000,000% wrong!
The individual is protected from the power of the state by the US Constitution. According to the way the Constitution has been interpreted, an individual state cannot limit individual rights more than the US government does. A state can protect the individual more than the US does. The state of Washington has done that in this case. However, the logic behind the ruling can be used to eliminate all penalties for crimes. “Equal and fair application of justice” requires the protection of defendants and the victims of crime. Eliminating penalties is not the application of justice. If the race of the defendant is considered, then the race of the victim should also be considered when looking at court verdicts. The same logic that is used to reduce penalties could be then used to increase penalties. Viewing every person as possessing individual rights rather than group rights is the only way to achieve equal and fair justice, but that would uphold the American system of democratic capitalism, instead of destabilizing it.