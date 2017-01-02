Washington Post retracts story about Russian hack at Vermont utility

The Washington Post has retracted its story about Russian hackers penetrating the nation’s electricity grid with a virus found in a Burlington, Vt., electric company laptop.
“Authorities say there is no indication of that so far [that Russians had penetrated the US electric grid],” according to an editor’s note attached to a corrected version of the story on the paper’s Web site.
“The computer at Burlington Electric that was hacked was not attached to the grid,” the editor’s note read.
I wondered about the truth of this story, as it so conveniently came just a day or so after other recent news of Russian hacking. This is an interesting development.
One basic principle of America is that with Freedom comes Responsibility. Our Media has always enjoyed, rightfully I think, the protection of Freedom of the Press. Yet the Media arrogantly, willfully, and proudly abuses this Freedom on a daily basis.
The Media People will be the first victims if the 1st Amendment is destroyed…yet they are the very ones working (by their abuses) to destroy it. I don’t mind if the stupid Liberal Media wants to destroy itself, but if the cost is the loss of the 1st Amendment…then the price is too high for the rest of us.
So when will we get a retraction about Russian Hacking from the Obama administration?
Sigh! The Leftist rag, in the same tank with other Leftist media, completely ignores one of the most fundamental and crucial aspects of public media responsibility and ethical obligation; to CHECK THE FACTS BEFORE “REPORTING.” Okay, I will acknowledge the Post did correct their mis-reporting, but isn’t it really “fake news” when it isn’t verified prior to publication? What the Post and its fellow travellers are most concerned about is rushing to be first with any story that supports the Lefty-Looney narrative agenda, whether wholly fabricated, only partially true, or nothing other than ideologically couched opinion. The once respected, and credible, Fourth Estate, has degraded itself irretrievably by its focus on its political objectives instead of its once honorable role of watchdog for the public good. It’s disgraceful, degenerate, destructive for democracy, and for all fair-minded folk, deplorable.