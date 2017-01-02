Washington Post retracts story about Russian hack at Vermont utility

The Washington Post has retracted its story about Russian hackers penetrating the nation’s electricity grid with a virus found in a Burlington, Vt., electric company laptop.

“Authorities say there is no indication of that so far [that Russians had penetrated the US electric grid],” according to an editor’s note attached to a corrected version of the story on the paper’s Web site.

“The computer at Burlington Electric that was hacked was not attached to the grid,” the editor’s note read.

