Washington, D.C. council eyes lowering voting age to 16

(UPI) — Washington, D.C., councilors are considering lowering the federal voting age to 16 — a proposal they say has a majority of support.
The legislation, introduced last week by council member Charles Allen, was inspired by high school activists who gathered by the thousands last month during March for Our Lives rallies to protest school gun violence.
“At the age of 16, our society already gives young people greater legal responsibility. They can drive a car. They can work. Some are raising a family or helping their family make ends meet. They pay taxes,” Allen said. “And yet, they can’t exercise their voice where it matters most — at the ballot box.”
The last time the federal voting age was changed in the United States was four decades during the Vietnam War, as students said it was unfair an 18-year-old could fight in the war but not vote. The 1971 amendment does not prevent states from setting a lower age.
Takoma Park, Md., was the first city in the United States to pass the measure, followed by Greenbelt and Hyattsville, Md., and Berkeley, Calif. — but cities can only extend voting rights for local elections.
Two countries have the voting age set at 16 — Austria and Scotland.
Supporters hope to have a public hearing in June and a vote before the end of the year, which could allow teens to vote in the 2020 presidential election.
Since the Feb. 14 shooting at a Parkland, Fla., high school that inspired the rallies, two other states — Minnesota and Georgia — considered bills to lower the voting age. During the past year, six other states have introduced similar legislation.
“America’s children took to the streets and led marches with a unified message that rang out across the country: We need a Congress that will protect us,” said former Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords. “We are making sure that they have the opportunity to cast their ballots for the first time and truly make a difference.”
Copyright 2018 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
Typical liberal insanity. 16 year olds are brainless, emotional, ignorant, and easily deceived.
Everything these neo-Marxists (i.e. democrats) do is about gaining and maintaining power. They have so infiltrated and infected our society that a civil war seems all but inevitable at this point.
“16 year olds are brainless, emotional, ignorant, and easily deceived.”
I believe, LibsRvermin, you’ve identified the precise reason the Democrats would like 16 year olds to be registered: because a brainless, emotional, ignorant, & easily deceived person’s vote is far easier to get than a vote from an informed individual who is less swayed by fiery rhetoric and vague promises. However; on election day, the vote cast by a foolish youth counts every bit as much at the ballot-box as a deliberate and thoughtfully considered vote will!
And if they whine that someone’s mature enough at 16 to vote, THEN HOW CAN THEY Turn arond and say you are NOT mature enough to smoke or own a gun till 21??
Which is basically the ONLY kind of voters the Dems can con into voting for their liberal LUNACY–hence their GREAT desire to make it possible for these clueless SNOWFLAKE CHILDREN to vote for them!
That’s Democrats for ya, always looking to find a new source of suckers to vote for them as other see through their “useful idiot” politics. Illegals, felons, children, the dead, what next… give a vote to each identity of those with multiple personality disorder? It would be the humane thing to do right?
What about a person who “identifies as” male one day and female the next? Let’s give that person two votes, while we’re at it. Great thought.
Don’t you DARE GIVE these liberals any ideas…
Of course liberals want to lower the voting age. They most closely identify with immature adolescents who are driven by emotion, and know that voting block will ALWAYs rely on the way the feel at any given time to decide one way or another because they have yet to experience life, thereby making them highly impressionable.
Besides, if some action is required, you can always bet the liberals will do the exact opposite of what is best.
Gosh why set any age lets just have a free for all as we have votes from the grave, multi voting , illegals voting so they should fit in nicely with all the rest.
Is there no limit to the Democratic/Liberal agenda? Why not let the family dog vote? After all, he’s receiving all the benefits now.
IMO no there IS NO limit to their agenda.
Well, OK, but only if the children have a note from their parents that it’s OK for them to vote! Snicker. Could the damned Dems GET any more ridiculously and transparently DESPERATE?
Wow.., power to 16 year olds. Were they thinking of Mr. Hogg? I would LOVE to have this venture backfire on ‘them’; just as the election of our beloved President backfired on them. They ‘all’ laughed, and laughed, and laughed…, now who is laughing? I cannot hear you Hillary, Nancy, Chucky.., (Oh, yeah, Ted Turner and George Soros; Oprah, Tom Hanks, M. Streep, George Clooney, geez.., when will this list end? Samuel L. Jackson, Whoopi (who was the star of the movie ‘The Associate’ which Donald Trump had a cameo), B.H. and Michelle-my Bell O., and most of the elite on the left.., )
I would just love to see this gesture backfire on the left.., Heck, they may just vote our beloved President in for a ‘third’ term (Remember F.D.R.?)
Being a retired history teacher who taught high school for 30 years plus, I can tell you that most16 year-olds are less able to make informed decisions today than they ever have been. They are easily manipulated and what they feel is always more important than what the facts are for most of them. Also we scientifically know that the logic part of any persons brain is not fully developed until in their early twenties which is why teens exhibit so many chance taking illogical choices in their young lives.
And when you consider, MORE KIDS these days even after graduating COLLEGE< still live at home with mom/dad, and are LESS mentally and emotionally mature than say those back in the 30-50s were, HOW IS ANYONE In their right might, thinking this is a good idea?
Hhhhmmmm, so let me get this straight…I’m willing to bet that the same people who believe they should be able to vote, probably don’t believe they should be able to own a gun. However, they can vote to infringe upon the rights of others who might wish to own one, as is provided for in our Constitution.
Funny how that works.
Well said. A liberal would require a minimum age of 150 to own a gun…but then flunk them for “mental incapacity to responsibly operate” a firearm.
They have zero respect for the Constitution.
And worse, the idiots PUSHING FOR THIS see no problem WITH THAT double standard..
Want to make a difference, students? Really? Then let me ask you a few questions. Who did you sit with in the school cafeteria yesterday at lunch? Was it just your buddies or did you invite one of the “weirdos” to join you? If you saw bullying in the hall, did you put a stop to it or walk on by? Did you speak respectfully to and about people whose opinions differ from yours? Or did you spend the day insulting them and feeling superior? When you are doing at least some of these things, I’ll believe you really want to make a difference.
Also, how much time did you spend OPENING YOUR Mouth to talk to other people, compared to how much time you spent with your head in your phone?
The Communist Left at it again…open borders…more voters….let kids vote…more voters…just a very stupid proposal.
16 year old snowflakes who know nothing. There is a massive dropout rate in the Washington DC Schools, so you have not only immature idiots who know nothing at that age, plus these dropouts cannot read or write! Only the DemoRATS can come up with this nonsense!
The right of citizens of the United States WHO ARE EIGHTEEN YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER to vote shall not be denied or abridged by The United States or by any State on account of age.
Sure sounds to me like you must be at least 18 years old to vote.
rrdrrd: For FEDERAL elections, 18 is the threshold age to vote as a US citizen. However; for city, local, & state elections, the various governing bodies are not precluded by the Constitution from adopting a lower voting age for non-federal elections.
The XVI Amendment to the US Constitution permits Congress to levy an income tax without apportioning it among the states or basing it on the United States Census. As we all know from our daily personal lives, this certainly hasn’t precluded states, counties, townships, and cities from enacting sales taxes, income taxes, property taxes; as well as assortment fees and licenses upon the public.
The Constitution & its amendments are directed only to the organization & maintenance of the federal government. It only addresses states and citizens to the extent of their interaction with bodies & policies of the federal government.
Wash DC can legally permit a 16 year old to vote. Of course, a LOT of really stupid ideas are perfectly legal–but they’re still stupid ideas.
“The Constitution & its amendments are directed only to the organization & maintenance of the federal government.” Not quite, Doug. While this is true of most of the Constitution, as the founders fully understood that the states could try other things to see how they worked, most of the Bill of Rights applied to the all individuals, with the 2nd amendment specifically being worded to prevent ANY body of Government (down to HOAs and other local associations) from infringing. The much of the rest of the BOR allowed states to vary from the federal rules, since the founders thought taxpayer/voters would move out of states with stupid laws, but when the voting rules were changed to allow freeloaders to vote, that protection went out the window.
OTOH your last paragraph is absolutely correct.
And 18 is too young. Kids are so babified these days that even 18 is TOO YOUNG to vote! Look at David Hogg–is it not HORRIFYING that nasty little Hitler Youth wannabe can VOTE?
and notice the picture of him being used even in liberal websites, with his hand raised in a NAZI salute (other than his hand being clenched).
If anything, i say RAISE the voting age to 21! Match it up with owning a gun or smoking/drinking
our nation is in a full blown fubar and its getting worse every minute.
You can bet if the 16-year olds in Washington DC started voting for Conservatives, the council would declare they aren’t competent and want to raise the voting age to 18 again.
OR higher! Just like the minute all those illegal invaders they’ve granted the right to vote for, started voting for the GOP over the DNC, these dems would be FROTHING at the mouth to strip them of the ability to vote and insisting on voter ID laws..
Absolutely NOT…….. Noooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo. Our children and being brainwashed as we speak………….. and are NOT mature enough to vote…….. noooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo 🙁
Look up a few scientific articles on adolescent brain development in decision-making, planning, social understanding, and risk-taking. Evidently, and adolescent proposed this to the council.
This is the generation that grew up eating Tide Pods. I hear that they have now exchanged the Tide Pods for snorting condoms up their noses. They were made to be Democrats.
I think David Hogg should be force-fed a few Tide Pods to clean up his little potty mouth! Since he is obviously the poster boy for this 16-year-old voters IDIOCY, I figured I’d throw that in.
Na. Dawn dish soap!
One of the most absolute STUPID things I have ever read! The 18 year olds can’t handle it! They are clueless and know nothing of the issues, the Constitution, the Bill of Rights. They are over emotional and will not, could not, bring themselves to do any sort of research before they voted for someone because they like the color of their hair or they way they dress or speak. At 16, they have SO MUCH MORE TO LEARN! WAY TOO EMOTIONAL and certainly not aware of the consequences of bad choices.
I’m all in favor of changing the voting age. I think it should be raised to 23.
Given the Leftist brainwashing kids get in school nowadays, and the “babyifcation”, participation trophies and all the rest that shapes their little Snowflake minds, zman37, I agree! And given all the above, I’m not even sure that 23 is old enough for them to have gotten out in the real world and been injected with a dose of reality!
Look at the surveys they have on tv with college kids 95 % don’t even know who the vice president is and they want to let 16-year-olds vote get serious they have no interest in the government, the age should be changed to 21 and if they are in the service only then be allowed to vote at 18 because of the maturity that they learn in the service.
My grandson will be 23 in May–and he and all his friends have ZERO interest in politics or who is running the country. Their eyes just glaze over when I try to talk to them about political issues. I’m sure that is equally true of 16 year olds.
I agree. I would put the voting age back to 21, with an exemption for anybody who is in the military. If they can be sent to fight and DIE for this country, they certainly have a right to participate in the direction of it through voting!
For me, the age of voting, drinking, joining the mil, owing a gun etc, SHOULD ALL BE THE SAME.. period.
Yeah, 16 year olds can drive a car, work and pay taxes but they can’t buy beer, enter the armed services, buy a gun or show anyone a high school diploma. 16 year olds are not responsible enough to learn anything about the candidates and, considering the brainwashing they get in school these days, I can imagine what kind of voters they would be.
Like giving the 18 year olds the vote as demonstrated for several decades now: after the initial novelty wears off, the matter of immature and irresponsible voters becomes a largely self-correcting issue.
Because they are largely immature and irresponsible most never go to the polls.
However; those young voters that I’ve met AT THE POLLS have predominately been smart & informed. Ironically; most young voters I’ve met at the polls have been vocally conservative voters.
Of the dozen or so 18-20 yr olds I’ve seen at voting booths, most i couldn’t TELL what their politics were, so i couldn’t say whether they were conservative or democrat..
Well, yeah, David Kline–gullible, uninformed and EASILY manipulated–which is why the Dems are so EAGER to give them the vote–that pretty much describes THEIR ENTIRE VOTER BASE today! The plain truth is, NOBODY with any sense will vote Democrat these days. They have tottered so far off the deep LEFT end that it’s even too much for some “liberals”. You know Trump WON because a lot of Democrats crossed over and voted for HIM, rather than elect that evil old CRONE, Hillary!
For 100 years Dems have pretended to be the champions of ‘womens’ issues’ – birth control, legally murder unwanted children, promise them equal salary for less work, all designed to get their votes, then deliver nothing (they’re working on the equal salary and affirmative action for women part). 50 years the Dems have used blacks as useful idiots – promise them the Moon, then keep them in poverty so you can repeat the cycle in four years (time-tested formula that the black community has not caught on to). Next it was 20 years of coddling illegals to enter the country and vote, dangle citizenship in front of them but don’t deliver (DACA failure, no immigration plan). Now they’re going after the kids, more useful idiots who literally haven’t lived long enough to form an intelligent opinion on anything. They’ll promise them free college, instant middle class salaries, and ‘safety in school’. If it goes through, expect in ten years for the kids to be in working in Starbucks and McDonalds, complaining about their school loan debt and how tough it is to go from barista / fry cook to CEO of a billion dollar company.
[If it goes through, expect in ten years for the kids to be in working in Starbucks and McDonalds, complaining about their school loan debt and how tough it is to go from barista / fry cook to CEO of a billion dollar company.]
Are we not already seeing way too many kids DO that whining about how they have it so hard?? WERE They not part of the main trust to push so many places to adopt the 15/hr min wage laws??
Hey, I have an idea! How about we re-institute the draft and draft all 16 year old kids? Of course, we still won’t let them exercise their 2d Amendment rights or buy beer, liquor, tobacco and such, but letting them vote works. But why stop at 16 when they could be voting at 15, 14, 13, … Kindergarten? It never ceases to amaze me how deep the dem’s will dig for votes.
More like how LOW they will go, captgene! This latest lunacy just PROVES how DESPERATE they are. You can practically SMELL the desperation as they careen from one Leftist LOON position to the next. All the sabotage, sedition, etc. they have instigated and encouraged in their frenzied attempts to UNDO the results of the last election and overthrow a lawfully-elected American President have opened people’s eyes to just who and what the “Democrat Party” has become. Hence their desperation to reach even FURTHER for even MORE gullible and clueless potential Dem voters!
There IS NO low that’s too low for dems.
The 26th Amendment specifically designates the age of 18 as being the age for elligibily to vote in federal elections… States may not remove the federal restriction. However, they may for local elections do as they will.
16yr olds are unstable, immature and easily coopeted by freinds and school authority figures… they should not be give the right to vote in federal or state elections.
Personally i feel NO LOCALITY should be able to override the federal age of voting, LET ALONE expand voting to non-citizens..
I’ve much better idea, don’t allow anyone to vote until they’re 30. Usually by that time most people can think soundly and make an informed choice.
Funny how the same argument was rejected for lowering the legal drinkin’ age back to 18.
But I digress.
I’d like to see voting rights go back mostly to the way the Founders intended…only those who owned property, or those who had “skin” in the game were allowed to vote. The only difference would be is the 19th Amendment.
Also, those on the gubmint dole would NOT be allowed to vote so long as they are ON the gubmint dole, state or federal. No more people voting themselves money from the U.S. Treasury.
Of course the rats won’t let the above happen, too much power to lose.
Dave good ideal but the democrats would lose 75 % or more of their voting base.
I agree Dave. NO ONE On welfare of anysort, should be allowed to vote..